PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 12 Model Paper Punjab Board 2024: Sample papers or model papers are an important part of exam preparation. This helps students know the exam paper pattern and question format. Check and download the PSEB Class 12 model papers 2023–24 for all streams.

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Model Test Paper 2024: The Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 model papers for the 2023–24 academic year have been released. Students preparing for the Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 exams 2024 should have a copy of these model papers to solve. The Punjab Board model papers 2024 are available on the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in. Students can download the PSEB Class 12th model papers 2024 from here. The direct links are provided in this article.

Steps to Download PSEB Class 12 Model Test Paper/Sample Question Papers 2023-24

Step 1: Visit pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Academics Wing

Step 3: The table of different options is available. Click on the model test paper/sample of question paper 2023-24

Step 4: From the list of all the classes select yours and download the PSEB model sample paper 2023-24

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Model Test Paper 2024

Below is the list of Punjab Board Class 12 model papers 2024 for all the streams. These are also called PSEB Class 12 sample papers because they represent the pattern of the final PSEB Class 12 Board exams. Click on the links below to download the Punjab Board 2024 model paper, Class 12.

Punjab Board Class 12 Model Papers: Exam Pattern

The PSEB Class 12 curriculum is divided into four streams: science, humanities, science, and agriculture. The exam pattern is different for different streams. As per the guidelines, the students have to appear in at least four compulsory subjects along with three electives in the science, humanities, and agriculture streams.

