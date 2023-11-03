PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 12 Model Paper Punjab Board 2024: Sample papers or model papers are an important part of exam preparation. This helps students know the exam paper pattern and question format. Check and download the PSEB Class 12 model papers 2023–24 for all streams.

Get direct link to download Class 12 sample paper PDF for Punjab Board
Get direct link to download Class 12 sample paper PDF for Punjab Board

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Model Test Paper 2024: The Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 model papers for the 2023–24 academic year have been released. Students preparing for the Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 exams 2024 should have a copy of these model papers to solve. The Punjab Board model papers 2024 are available on the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in. Students can download the PSEB Class 12th model papers 2024 from here. The direct links are provided in this article.

Steps to Download PSEB Class 12 Model Test Paper/Sample Question Papers 2023-24

Step 1: Visit pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Academics Wing

Step 3: The table of different options is available. Click on the model test paper/sample of question paper 2023-24

Step 4: From the list of all the classes select yours and download the PSEB model sample paper 2023-24

cyber securit

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Model Test Paper 2024

Below is the list of Punjab Board Class 12 model papers 2024 for all the streams. These are also called PSEB Class 12 sample papers because they represent the pattern of the final PSEB Class 12 Board exams. Click on the links below to download the Punjab Board 2024 model paper, Class 12.

MODEL TEST PAPER/SAMPLE OF QUESTION PAPER 2023-24

Hindi Elective 

Home Science

Biology

Psychology

Hindi Elective

Accountancy

Mathematics 

NCC

Urdu Elective

Physics 

Business Study 

Fundamentals Of E-Business

Sanskrit 

Computer Science

General English

English Elective

History 

Physical Education And Sports 

Sociology

Economics 

Chemistry

Computer Application

Environmental Science

Agriculture

Punjabi General 

Punjabi Elective

 

PSEB 12th Date Sheet 2024: Punjab Board Class 12 All Stream Exam Schedule

 

Punjab Board Class 12 Model Papers: Exam Pattern

The PSEB Class 12 curriculum is divided into four streams: science, humanities, science, and agriculture. The exam pattern is different for different streams. As per the guidelines, the students have to appear in at least four compulsory subjects along with three electives in the science, humanities, and agriculture streams.

Also Check 

 

FAQ

How to download the Official Punjab Board Class 12 model test paper 2024?

Step 1: Visit pseb.ac.in Step 2: Click on the Academics Wing Step 3: The table of different options is available. Click on the model test paper/sample of question paper 2023-24 Step 4: From the list of all the classes select yours and download the PSEB model sample paper 2023-24

What is the benefit of solving the Punjab Board 12th sample paper?

Sample papers or model papers are an important part of exam preparation. This helps students know the exam paper pattern and question format.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next