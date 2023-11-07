PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Environmental Science Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 12 Environmental Science Model Paper Punjab Board 2024: In this article, students of PSEB Class 12 can find Punjab Board Class 12 Environmental Science Model Paper 2024 for the current academic year 2023-2024. Also, find a PDF download link to save the syllabus for future use.

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Environmental Science Model Test Paper 2024: The education council of Punjab, PSEB, has freshly released the updated Sample Papers for all subjects of Classes 10 and 12, on their official website. Students from both classes, who are also 2024 PSEB board aspirants can have a look at the PSEB Punjab Board Sample Papers 2024 from their online portal. To save your energy and effort in searching the accurate and authentic sample papers, we have brought to you the PSEB Class 12 Environmental Science Model Test Paper. Students can also check the sample papers for various other subjects, as per their needs. Also, find attached a PDF download link at the bottom of the article to save the paper for future convenience.

Sample paper/practice paper/model test paper are essential resources that aim to improve your preparation for the examination. Students can evaluate their preparation level by solving the sample paper within the exam time and later cross-checking the answers for marks. The final score will determine the level of your preparation and inform you about the topics and chapters you have to lay more focus on. Thus, students can understand in detail about their exams and indulge in strong preparation to get high scores in the PSEB Class 12 Board Exam in 2024.

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Environmental Science Course Structure 2024

Students can find the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Environmental Science course structure for students of 2023-2024. With the help of this course structure, students can be aware of the details related to the exam and the question paper.

Exam Name Punjab School of Education (PSEB) Class 12 Board Exam Exam Conducting Board Punjab Board Subject Environmental Science Total Marks 40 Time Duration 2 hours No. of Divisions 23 Types of Questions Multiple Choice Questions Objective Type Questions True or False Short Answer Type Questions Long Answer Type Questions

How to download PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Environmental Science Model Test Paper 2024

The following procedure can be followed to download the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Environmental Science Model Test Paper 2024. Check the step-wise process to get the free syllabus PDF download link.

Step 1: Go to the Punjab Board’s official website

Step 2: You will find a menu bar with multiple options, click on the ‘Academics Wing’ option

Step 3: A dropdown box will appear. Click on the sample paper/Model paper option

Step 4: Click on the option Class 12th Regular

Step 5: A list of subjects will appear on the screen. Click on the Environmental Science option

Step 6: The PDF will be downloaded once you click on the option

Step 7: Students can also simply ignore the entire process and scroll through the article to find a PDF download link for the same.

Step 8: Use the downward arrow button to download the PDF

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Environmental Science Model Test Paper 2024







To download the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Environmental Science Model Test Paper 2024, click on the link below

