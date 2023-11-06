PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Accountancy Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 12 Accountancy Model Paper Punjab Board 2024: In this article, students of PSEB Class 12 can find Punjab Board Class 12 Accountancy Model Paper 2024 for the current academic year 2023-2024. Also, find a PDF download link to save the syllabus for future use.

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Accountancy Model Test Paper 2024: PSEB, the Punjab Education Board is about to conduct its Class 10 and 12 Board Exams in 2024 for students of the current academic year 2023-2024. To assist students in their preparation and enhance their overall strategy of preparation, the council releases various support materials such as syllabi and sample papers to make students aware of the basic details of the examination. Following the same pattern, PBSE has released the sample papers on its official website. Sample papers are mostly important for students of Board classes since the question paper is set by the Board members instead of the school authorities.

Here, students can check the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Accountancy Model Test Paper 2024 for students of the current academic year 2023-2024. A PDF download link for the Punjab Board Class 12 Accountancy has also been attached here. Sample papers are the layout of the question paper to be given in the exam. It is generally presented to students to impart knowledge about what is going to come in the exam, what types of questions are going to make it to the question paper, and more.

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Accountancy Course Structure 2024

Check the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Accountancy Course structure 2024 to know in detail about the accountancy course and examination. Through this students can learn about the Accountancy exam in detail and enhance their preparation strategy as per the requirement.

Exam Name Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 Board Exam Exam Conducting Body Punjab Board Subject Name Accountancy Total Marks 80 Time Duration 3 hours No. of Sections 3 (Section A, B, C) No. of Questions 19

How to download PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Accountancy Model Test Paper 2024

The following procedure can be followed to download the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Accountancy Model Test Paper 2024. Check the step-wise process to get the free syllabus PDF download link.

Step 1: Go to the Punjab Board’s official website

Step 2: You will find a menu bar with multiple options, click on the ‘Academics Wing’ option

Step 3: A dropdown box will appear. Click on the sample paper/Model paper option

Step 4: Click on the option Class 12th Regular

Step 5: A list of subjects will appear on the screen. Click on the Accountancy option

Step 6: The PDF will be downloaded once you click on the option

Step 7: Students can also simply ignore the entire process and scroll through the article to find a PDF download link for the same.

Step 8: Use the downward arrow button to download the PDF

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Accountancy Model Test Paper 2024

The model paper for PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Accountancy has been presented below for the 2023-2024 batch. Check the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Accountancy Model Test Paper 2024 to know what your question paper is going to look like in the PSEB exam.

To download the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Accountancy Model Test Paper 2024, click on the link below

