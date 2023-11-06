PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 English Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 12 English Model Paper Punjab Board 2024: In this article, students of PSEB Class 12 can find Punjab Board Class 12 English Model Paper 2024 for the current academic year 2023-2024. Also, find a PDF download link to save the syllabus for future use.

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th English Model Test Paper 2024: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), the official education board of Punjab is responsible for conducting examinations and providing regular updates on the same to the students of Punjab Board. Recently, they have published model papers for 5th, 8th, 10th, and 12th on their official website. Since, classes 10 and 12 are Board classes and play a significant role in a student’s life, utmost importance and priority are given to both classes. To check the PSEB Model papers for all the subjects, visit the PSEB’s official website.

Here, students can find PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th English Model Test Paper 2024 for the current academic session 2023-2024. A PDF download link for the PSEB Class 12 English Sample Paper has been attached at the bottom of the article to save your time and effort by visiting the PSEB’s official website to download the model test papers. Also, find links to other important study materials for enhancing your preparation for the PSEB Class 12 Board Exams 2024.

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 General English Course Structure 2024

Know about the English course and examination in detail with the course structure attached in the table below. It shows in detail the PSEB Class 12 English subject generals to update students about the PSEB Class 12 English exam.

Exam Name Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 Board Exam Exam Conducting Body Punjab Board Subject Name General English Total Marks 80 Time Duration 3 hours No. of Sections 3 (Section A, B, C) No. of Questions 12

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 English Elective Course Structure 2024

Here, the course structure for PSEB Class 12 English Elective has been presented in a table format for students of the current academic year 2023-2024. Check the course structure to know about the English Elective subject and examination details.

Exam Name Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 Board Exam Exam Conducting Body Punjab Board Subject Name English Elective Total Marks 80 Time Duration 3 hours No. of Sections 5 (Part A, B, C, D, E) No. of Questions 9

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th English Model Test Paper 2024

Students of Class 12 can find the PSEB Punjab Board English Model Paper for both the English subjects, General English and English Elective below. Check the PSEB Class 12 Model Paper 2024 for General English and English Electives.

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th General English Model Test Paper 2024

To download the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th English Model Test Paper 2024, click on the link below

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Elective English Model Test Paper 2024

To download the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th English Model Test Paper 2024, click on the link below