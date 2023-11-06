PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Computer Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Computer Model Test Paper 2024: The Punjab Board has published its sample papers on its official website for students of the current batch 2023-2024. PSEB Class 12 model test papers for all the subjects have been presented for student’s convenience. Here, students can check the Punjab Board Class 12 Computer Model Test Paper 2024 for PSEB Class 12 Board Exams aspirants. A PDF download link for the same has also been provided in the article below. Also, find links to sample papers for other subjects to further strengthen your overall percentage.
Sample Papers are also known as model test papers or practice papers. The board council releases it on their official website to keep students updated about the recent changes and developments in the question paper pattern or exam pattern. They act as a blueprint of the question paper, thus informing students about the number of questions, types of questions, typology of questions, level of competency, and much more.
PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Computer Science Course Structure 2024
|
Exam Name
|
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 Board Exam
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Punjab Board
|
Subject Name
|
Computer Science
|
Total Marks
|
50
|
Time Duration
|
2 hours
|
No. of Sections
|
3 (Section A, B, C)
|
No. of Questions
|
10
How to download PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Computer Science Model Test Paper 2024
The following procedure can be followed to download the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Accountancy Model Test Paper 2024. Check the step-wise process to get the free syllabus PDF download link.
Step 1: Go to the Punjab Board’s official website
Step 2: You will find a menu bar with multiple options, click on the ‘Academics Wing’ option
Step 3: A dropdown box will appear. Click on the sample paper/Model paper option
Step 4: Click on the option Class 12th Regular
Step 5: A list of subjects will appear on the screen. Click on the Computer Science option
Step 6: The PDF will be downloaded once you click on the option
Step 7: Students can also simply ignore the entire process and scroll through the article to find a PDF download link for the same.
Step 8: Use the downward arrow button to download the PDF
PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Computer Science Model Test Paper 2024
Here, find the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Computer Science model test paper for 2024. Know in detail about your PSEB Computer Science question paper for PSEB Class 12 Board Exams.
To download the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Computer Science Model Test Paper 2024, click on the link below
|
Download the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Computer Science Model Test Paper 2024
Also Read: