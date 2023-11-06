PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Hindi Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 12 Hindi Model Paper Punjab Board 2024: Sample papers or model papers are an important part of exam preparation. This helps students know the exam paper pattern and question format. Check and download the PSEB Class 12 Hindi model paper 2023–24.

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Hindi Model Test Paper 2024: The Punjab School Education Board conducts board examinations for four classes 5, 8, 10, and 12. Thus, the PSEB Board helps students meet these four standards by releasing model papers. Students refer to these Punjab Board model papers to know the question pattern, format, and question type.

For the academic year 2023–24, the PSEB Board has already released the Punjab Board sample papers 2024, which can be downloaded from their official website. Students can also download the PSEB Class 12 model test papers 2024 from the link given below.

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Here, Punjab State Board Class 12 students who chose Hindi as their language elective can download the PSEB Class 12 Hindi model paper 2024. The PSEB Class 12 Hindi model test paper highlights given below will help you with an overview of the model paper 2024.

PSEB Class 12 Hindi Model Test Paper 2024: Highlights

Paper Name Hindi Elective Total Marks 80 Total Time 3 Hours Academic Year 2023-24 Board PSEB (Punjab School Education Board) Class 12th Regular Sections भाग क (बहुवैकल्पिक प्रश्न) ( भाग ख) अन्य वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रश्न भाग ग भाग घ भाग ङ भाग च Total Number of Questions 11

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Hindi Model Test Paper 2024

Also Read: