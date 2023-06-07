PSEB Class 12 Maths Deleted Content for 2023-24: Check List of Topics Removed from Mathematics Book

Punjab Board Class 12 Maths Deleted Content: Check the list of topics and chapters of PSEB Class 12 Maths that are not a part of the revised Maths Book. The deleted content will not be considered for internal assessment as well as yearly board exams.

PSEB Class 12 Maths Deleted Content 2023-24: The Class 12 Maths Deleted Content or Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus of Punjab Board refers to a portion of the PSEB Class 12 Maths Book that has been removed. The deleted part of the book will be kept out of the internal and external assessment in the current academic year. The removal of a certain amount of content from the textbook has come as a big relief for the students. With the reduced syllabus, Class 12 students of Punjab Board, can now focus on essential concepts. The syllabus reduction would help to optimize classroom time and ensure that students have a deeper understanding of the core material. This would allow students to develop a more comprehensive understanding of the fundamental principles. Thus, syllabus deletions can help alleviate the pressure and stress on students.

In this article, we have provided the chapter-wise and page-wise list of topics which are not a part of the PSEB Class 12 Maths Syllabus for the current academic session. The detailed deleted content of Punjab Board Class 12 Maths Book will make it easy for students to clearly identify the topics they need to skip and the ones they have to prepare for their PSEB Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2024. You can check as well as download the PSEB Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus from this article. We have also provided here the link to download the PSEB Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2023-24.

Check the Deleted PSEB Class 12 Maths Syllabus below:

S. No. Chapter Name Page No. Deleted Portion 1 Relations and Functions 13-14 15-17 18-19 20-24 24-26 27-28 29-31 Exp 17-21, Remark,Exp 22, Remark Exp 24-28,Theorem 1,2 Ex 1.3, 1.5 Binary Operations Def 10-14,Exp 29-40 Ex 1.4 Misc Exp 45,49 Q 1-3, 6-7, 9, 11-14,18,19 of Misc Ex 2 Inverse Trigonometric Functions 43-45 47-48 49-52 Properties: 1(iii), 2, 3,4,5,6, Exp 4 Exp 7- 8, Q 3, 4, 6, 12, 14,15, of Ex 2.2 Misc Exp 10-13, Q 8, 12, 17 of Misc. Ex 3 Matrices 90-91 92-97 100-101 3.7 Elementary operation (Transformation) of a matrix, 3.8.1 Inverse of a Matrix by Elementary operations, Remark, Exp 23-25, Ex.3.4 Q1-3, 12 of Misc. Ex. 4 Determinants 109-121 137-139 140-141 141-143 4. 3 Properties of Determinants, Property 1- 6, Notes and Remarks Exp 6-16, Ex 4.2 Misc Exp 30-32 Misc Exp 34 Q 2, 4-6, 11-15, 17 of Misc Ex 5 Continuity and Differentiability 165-166 168 181 184-186 192 Alternative Solution of Exp 21, Exp 22-23 Exp 27 Note 5.8 Mean Value Theorem, Theorem 6-7, Exp 42, 43, Ex 5.8 Q19 of Misc Ex. 6 Application of Derivatives 206-216 236-238 242-244 6.4 Tangents and Normal, Note, Exp 14-20, Ex 6.3, 6.5 Approximation, Note,Exp 21-25, Ex 6.4 Exp 45-46 Q1, 4,5,20-24 of Misc. Ex 7 Supplementary Material of Textbook(part-1) 286 Deleted 8 Integrals 298-299 331-334 352-354 7.2.3 Comparison between Differentiation and Integration 7.7.1 Definite Integral as the limit of a sum, Remarks, Exp 25,26, Ex 7.8 Q 19, 32, 40, 44 of Misc.Ex. 9 Applications of Integrals 363-365 366-372 372-376 8.2.1 The area of the region bounded by a curve and a line, Exp 3-5, Q 1-2 of Ex 8.1 Q 3,6-11 of Ex 8.1 ,8.3 Area between two curves, Exp 6-10, Ex 8.2, Misc Exp: 11,14,15 . Q 2, 3,6-15 ,18,19 of Misc. Ex 10 Differential Equations 385-391 415-416 420-421 9.4 Formation of a Differential Equation whose General solution is given, 9.4.1 Procedure to form differential equation that will represent a given family of curves, Note, Exp: 4-8, Ex 9.3 Exp 25 Q 3,5,15 of Misc. Ex. 11 ThreeDimensional Geometry 465 469-471 477-478 479-497 497-499 11.2.1 Relation between direction cosines of a line. 11.3.2 Equation of a line passing through two given points, Exp 7,8. Q 8,9 of Ex 11.2 Full content deleted from 11.6 Plane to Misc Exp 30 Q 1,2,5,7,8, 10- 19,21-23 of Misc Ex. 12 Linear Programming 514 515-528 12.3 Different types of L.P. P. Exp 6-8, Ex 12.2 ,Misc Exp 9-11 ,Misc Ex. 13 Probability 557-578 579-581 583 13.6 Random variable and its Probability Distributions,Def 4,Exp 22-23,13.6.1 Probabbility Distributions of a Random Variable, Def 5 ,Note,Exp 24-26,13.6.2 Mean of a Random variable ,Def 6 ,Exp 27,13.6.3 Variance of a Random variable,Def 7,Exp 28- 29, Ex 13.4, 13.7 Bernoulli Trials and Binomial Distributions,13.7.1 Bernoulli Trials, Def 8,Exp 30, 13.7.2 Binomial Distributions,Exp 31-32,Ex 13.5 Misc Exp 34-35 Q 5-7, 9-11 of Misc. Ex. 14 Supplementary Material of Textbook (part-2) 613-622 Full Content Deleted

You can also download the deleted content from the following link and save it for further reference:

For an effective study and read the right content it is essential that students have a copy of the latest PSEB Class 12 Maths Syllabus. All the internal and external examinations in the 2023-24 session will be conducted on the basis of this latest syllabus. We have provided below the link to download PSEB Class 12 Maths Syllabus which has been released by the Punjab School Education Board on its official website.

To get the syllabus for all the subjects covered under Punjab Board, click on the link given below and download the PDFs.