PSEB 12th Date Sheet 2024: Punjab Board Class 12 All Stream Exam Schedule

PSEB Class 12th Date Sheet 2024: As per the media reports the PSEB Class 12th Date Sheet 2024 will be released around the second week of January 2024. The expected date for the Punjab Board Class 12 exams will be in February 2024. For more information on Class 12 PSEB Date Sheet read this article.

Punjab Board Class 12 Exam Schedule 2024: It's been around a month since the PSEB midterm examinations were over. Students are taking relief after this warm-up and are getting ready for the final hurdle. Students are eagerly waiting for the release of the PSEB Class 12 exam timetable 2024 so that they can boost their exam preparation accordingly.

As per the sources, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will tentatively announce the 2023-24 Class 12 PSEB Date Sheet in January 2024. The exam is expected to start in February 2024 and continue until mid-April in complete offline mode. The Punjab Board Class 12 Board exam 2024 will be held in a single shift, from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Soon, students will be able to see the notification for the PSEB Class 12 exam date sheet 2024 on the official website, pseb.ac.in. PSEB Date Sheet Class 12 will be for all the streams: arts, commerce, and science.

Talking about the PSEB Class 12th practical date sheet 2024, that too will be released in January 2024. The PSEB Class 12 practical exams will be conducted before the theory exams and will be conducted from January to February 2024. The time allocation for practical exams will be 3 hours. To learn more about PSEB 12th Date Sheet 2024, read this complete report.

PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet 2024: Important Highlights

The below table highlights a few important points related to the PSEB Class 12 exam schedule 2024.

Board Name Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Official Website pseb.ac.in Exam Name PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam 2024 Academic Year 2023-24 State Punjab Student Type For Regular and Open Students PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 Release Date Second Week of January 2024 (Tentatively)

Steps to Download PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet 2024

Step 1: Visit pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on “Important Links” visible on the PSEB home page.

Step 3: Look for the notification regarding PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 and click on it.

Step 4: Click on “Senior Secondary PSEB Date Sheet 2024 Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce.”

Step 5: The Class 12 PSEB Date Sheet 2024 will be visible on the screen.

Step 6: Take a screenshot or download the Punjab Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 for future use.

PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 (Expected)

Date Humanities Group 1 Science Group 2 Commerce Group 3 Agriculture Group 4 February 20, 2023 General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture February 21, 2023 Music (Vocal) February 22, 2023 Philosophy, Chemistry Business Economics and Quantitative Maths- II (only compartment) Chemistry February 23, 2023 Sociology February 24, 2023 General English (Cancelled) Biology Media studies February 28, 2023 History March 1, 2023 Mathematics Mathematics Mathematics Mathematics March 2, 2023 Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu March 3, 2023 Sanskrit, French, German Sanskrit March 4, 2023 Political science, Physics Physics March 20, 2023 Geography Geography Geography March 21, 2023 Computer Application Computer Application Computer Application Computer Application March 22, 2023 Business Studies- II Business Studies- II March 24, 2023 Gurmat Sangeet March 27, 2023 Physical Education & Sports March 28, 2023 Welcome Life Welcome Life Welcome Life Welcome Life March 29, 2023 Home Science Home Science March 31, 2023 Economics Economics Economics Economics April 1, 2023 Dance April 3, 2023 Public Administration April 5, 2023 Religion April 6, 2023 Music Tabla Fundamentals of E-Business April 10, 2023 Psychology April 11, 2023 History and appreciation of arts April 12, 2023 Agriculture Agriculture Agriculture April 13, 2023 Accountancy-II Accountancy-II April 15, 2023 Music Instrumental April 17, 2023 Defence Studies April 18, 2023 National Cadet Corps National Cadet Corps National Cadet Corps National Cadet Corps April 19, 2023 Computer Science Computer Science Computer Science Computer Science April 20, 2023 NSQF Subjects NSQF Subjects NSQF Subjects NSQF Subjects April 21, 2023 Environmental Studies Environmental Studies Environmental Studies Environmental Studies

