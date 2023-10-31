PSEB 12th Date Sheet 2024: Punjab Board Class 12 All Stream Exam Schedule

PSEB Class 12th Date Sheet 2024: As per the media reports the PSEB Class 12th Date Sheet 2024 will be released around the second week of January 2024. The expected date for the Punjab Board Class 12 exams will be in February 2024. For more information on Class 12 PSEB Date Sheet read this article. 

Get here Punjab Board PSEB Class 12th Date Sheet 2024
Punjab Board Class 12 Exam Schedule 2024: It's been around a month since the PSEB midterm examinations were over. Students are taking relief after this warm-up and are getting ready for the final hurdle. Students are eagerly waiting for the release of the PSEB Class 12 exam timetable 2024 so that they can boost their exam preparation accordingly.

As per the sources, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will tentatively announce the 2023-24 Class 12 PSEB Date Sheet in January 2024. The exam is expected to start in February 2024 and continue until mid-April in complete offline mode. The Punjab Board Class 12 Board exam 2024 will be held in a single shift, from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Soon, students will be able to see the notification for the PSEB Class 12 exam date sheet 2024 on the official website, pseb.ac.in. PSEB Date Sheet Class 12 will be for all the streams: arts, commerce, and science.

Talking about the PSEB Class 12th practical date sheet 2024, that too will be released in January 2024. The PSEB Class 12 practical exams will be conducted before the theory exams and will be conducted from January to February 2024. The time allocation for practical exams will be 3 hours. To learn more about PSEB 12th Date Sheet 2024, read this complete report.

PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet 2024: Important Highlights

The below table highlights a few important points related to the PSEB Class 12 exam schedule 2024. 

Board Name

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)

Official Website

pseb.ac.in

Exam Name

PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam 2024

Academic Year

2023-24

State

Punjab

Student Type

For Regular and Open Students

PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 Release Date

Second Week of January 2024 (Tentatively)

Steps to Download PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet 2024

Step 1: Visit pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on “Important Links” visible on the PSEB home page.

Step 3: Look for the notification regarding PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 and click on it.

Step 4: Click on “Senior Secondary PSEB Date Sheet 2024 Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce.”

Step 5: The Class 12 PSEB Date Sheet 2024 will be visible on the screen.

Step 6: Take a screenshot or download the Punjab Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 for future use. 

PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 (Expected)

Date

Humanities Group 1

Science Group 2

Commerce Group 3

Agriculture Group 4

February 20, 2023

General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture

General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture

General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture

General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture

February 21, 2023

Music (Vocal)

 

 

 

February 22, 2023

Philosophy, 

Chemistry

Business Economics and Quantitative Maths- II (only compartment)

Chemistry

February 23, 2023

Sociology

 

 

 

February 24, 2023

General English (Cancelled)

Biology

Media studies 

 

February 28, 2023

History

 

 

 

March 1, 2023

Mathematics

Mathematics

Mathematics

Mathematics

March 2, 2023

Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu

 

 

 

March 3, 2023

Sanskrit, French, German

Sanskrit

 

 

March 4, 2023

Political science, Physics

 

 

Physics

March 20, 2023

Geography

Geography

 

Geography

March 21, 2023

Computer Application

Computer Application

Computer Application

Computer Application

March 22, 2023

Business Studies- II

 

Business Studies- II

 

March 24, 2023

Gurmat Sangeet

 

 

 

March 27, 2023

Physical Education & Sports

 

 

 

March 28, 2023

Welcome Life

Welcome Life

Welcome Life

Welcome Life

March 29, 2023

Home Science

Home Science

 

 

March 31, 2023

Economics

Economics

Economics

Economics

April 1, 2023

Dance

 

 

 

April 3, 2023

Public Administration

 

 

 

April 5, 2023

Religion

 

 

 

April 6, 2023

Music Tabla

 

Fundamentals of E-Business

 

April 10, 2023

Psychology

 

 

 

April 11, 2023

History and appreciation of arts

 

 

 

April 12, 2023

Agriculture

Agriculture

 

Agriculture

April 13, 2023

Accountancy-II

 

Accountancy-II

 

April 15, 2023

Music Instrumental

 

 

 

April 17, 2023

Defence Studies

 

 

 

April 18, 2023

National Cadet Corps

National Cadet Corps

National Cadet Corps

National Cadet Corps

April 19, 2023

Computer Science

Computer Science

Computer Science

Computer Science

April 20, 2023

NSQF Subjects

NSQF Subjects

NSQF Subjects

NSQF Subjects

April 21, 2023

Environmental Studies

Environmental Studies

Environmental Studies

Environmental Studies

 

