PSEB 12th Date Sheet 2024: Punjab Board Class 12 All Stream Exam Schedule

Punjab Board Class 12 Exam Schedule 2024: It's been around a month since the PSEB midterm examinations were over. Students are taking relief after this warm-up and are getting ready for the final hurdle. Students are eagerly waiting for the release of the PSEB Class 12 exam timetable 2024 so that they can boost their exam preparation accordingly.
As per the sources, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will tentatively announce the 2023-24 Class 12 PSEB Date Sheet in January 2024. The exam is expected to start in February 2024 and continue until mid-April in complete offline mode. The Punjab Board Class 12 Board exam 2024 will be held in a single shift, from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Soon, students will be able to see the notification for the PSEB Class 12 exam date sheet 2024 on the official website, pseb.ac.in. PSEB Date Sheet Class 12 will be for all the streams: arts, commerce, and science.
Talking about the PSEB Class 12th practical date sheet 2024, that too will be released in January 2024. The PSEB Class 12 practical exams will be conducted before the theory exams and will be conducted from January to February 2024. The time allocation for practical exams will be 3 hours. To learn more about PSEB 12th Date Sheet 2024, read this complete report.
PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet 2024: Important Highlights
The below table highlights a few important points related to the PSEB Class 12 exam schedule 2024.
|
Board Name
|
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)
|
Official Website
|
pseb.ac.in
|
Exam Name
|
PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam 2024
|
Academic Year
|
2023-24
|
State
|
Punjab
|
Student Type
|
For Regular and Open Students
|
PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 Release Date
|
Second Week of January 2024 (Tentatively)
Steps to Download PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet 2024
Step 1: Visit pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Click on “Important Links” visible on the PSEB home page.
Step 3: Look for the notification regarding PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 and click on it.
Step 4: Click on “Senior Secondary PSEB Date Sheet 2024 Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce.”
Step 5: The Class 12 PSEB Date Sheet 2024 will be visible on the screen.
Step 6: Take a screenshot or download the Punjab Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 for future use.
PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 (Expected)
|
Date
|
Humanities Group 1
|
Science Group 2
|
Commerce Group 3
|
Agriculture Group 4
|
February 20, 2023
|
General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture
|
General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture
|
General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture
|
General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture
|
February 21, 2023
|
Music (Vocal)
|
|
|
|
February 22, 2023
|
Philosophy,
|
Chemistry
|
Business Economics and Quantitative Maths- II (only compartment)
|
Chemistry
|
February 23, 2023
|
Sociology
|
|
|
|
February 24, 2023
|
General English (Cancelled)
|
Biology
|
Media studies
|
|
February 28, 2023
|
History
|
|
|
|
March 1, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
Mathematics
|
Mathematics
|
Mathematics
|
March 2, 2023
|
Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu
|
|
|
|
March 3, 2023
|
Sanskrit, French, German
|
Sanskrit
|
|
|
March 4, 2023
|
Political science, Physics
|
|
|
Physics
|
March 20, 2023
|
Geography
|
Geography
|
|
Geography
|
March 21, 2023
|
Computer Application
|
Computer Application
|
Computer Application
|
Computer Application
|
March 22, 2023
|
Business Studies- II
|
|
Business Studies- II
|
|
March 24, 2023
|
Gurmat Sangeet
|
|
|
|
March 27, 2023
|
Physical Education & Sports
|
|
|
|
March 28, 2023
|
Welcome Life
|
Welcome Life
|
Welcome Life
|
Welcome Life
|
March 29, 2023
|
Home Science
|
Home Science
|
|
|
March 31, 2023
|
Economics
|
Economics
|
Economics
|
Economics
|
April 1, 2023
|
Dance
|
|
|
|
April 3, 2023
|
Public Administration
|
|
|
|
April 5, 2023
|
Religion
|
|
|
|
April 6, 2023
|
Music Tabla
|
|
Fundamentals of E-Business
|
|
April 10, 2023
|
Psychology
|
|
|
|
April 11, 2023
|
History and appreciation of arts
|
|
|
|
April 12, 2023
|
Agriculture
|
Agriculture
|
|
Agriculture
|
April 13, 2023
|
Accountancy-II
|
|
Accountancy-II
|
|
April 15, 2023
|
Music Instrumental
|
|
|
|
April 17, 2023
|
Defence Studies
|
|
|
|
April 18, 2023
|
National Cadet Corps
|
National Cadet Corps
|
National Cadet Corps
|
National Cadet Corps
|
April 19, 2023
|
Computer Science
|
Computer Science
|
Computer Science
|
Computer Science
|
April 20, 2023
|
NSQF Subjects
|
NSQF Subjects
|
NSQF Subjects
|
NSQF Subjects
|
April 21, 2023
|
Environmental Studies
|
Environmental Studies
|
Environmental Studies
|
Environmental Studies
|
