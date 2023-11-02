JEE Main 2024 Registration Live: JEE Main Application Started For Session 1, Get Direct Link Here

The JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration process has commenced. Candidates eligible to apply for the engineering entrance exam can register until November 30, 2023.
JEE Main Registration Released, Check NTA JEE Main Latest Notification Here
JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration: The wait is finally over for engineering aspirants as the National Testing Agency has commenced the registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) (JEE Main) 2024. Candidates have been provided a month's time to register for the JEE Main session 1 exams scheduled to be held in January 2024. Candidates preparing to appear for the engineering entrance exam can now visit the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in to register themselves.
JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration - Click Here
The JEE Main 2024 exams are scheduled to be conducted from January 24 to February 1, 2024. As per the schedule available on the official website candidates interested in applying for the JEE Main 2024 exams can complete their registration and application process by November 30, 2023. Students can check here the complete details along with timely updates regarding the JEE Main 2024 registration process.
02 Nov, 2023 12:03 PM IST
JEE Main session 1 exams will be held in two shifts from January 24, 2024 onwards. Candidates can check the exam details below.
|
Paper
|
Subjects
|
Section A
|
Section B
|
Mode of the Examination
|
Timing of the Examination (IST)
|
Session 1
|
Session 2
|
Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.)
|
Maths
|
20
|
10
|
Computer Based Test(CBT) mode
|
9:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon
|
3:00 P.M. to 06:00 P.M
|
Physics
|
20
|
10
|
Chemistry
|
20
|
10
|
Total
|
90
|
Paper 2A (B. Arch.)
|
Mathematics – Part I
|
20
|
10
|
Computer Based Test (CBT) mode except DrawingTest (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet ofA4 size
|
9:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon
|
3:00 P.M. to 06:00 P.M
|
Aptitude Test – Part II
|
50
|
Drawing Test – Part III
|
2
|
Total
|
82
|
Paper 2B (B. Planning)
|
Mathematics – Part I
|
20
|
10
|
Computer Based Test(CBT) mode
|
3:00 P.M. to 06:00 P.M.
|
Aptitude Test – Part II
|
50
|
Planning – Part III
|
25
|
Total
|
105
02 Nov, 2023 11:55 AM IST
The JEE Main 2024 exams are scheduled to be held between January 24 and February 1, 2024. The exams will be held in the online mode in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 09:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon and the second shift will be conducted from 03:00 P.M. to 06:00 P.M.
02 Nov, 2023 11:48 AM IST
NTA has released the registration dates for the session 1 exams. Students can check the complete session details below.
|
Particulars
|
Date
|
Online submission of application form
|
November 1 to 30, 2023 (up to 9:00 P.M.)
|
Last date of successful transaction of fee through credit/debit card/net-banking/upi
|
November 30, 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.)
|
Announcement of the city of examination
|
By the second week of January 2024
|
Downloading admit cards from the nta website
|
03 days before the actual date of the examination
|
Sate(s) of examination
|
Between January 24 and February 1, 2024
|
Centre, date, and shift
|
As indicated on the admit card
|
Display of recorded responses and answer keys
|
To be announced later on the website
|
Website(s)
|
nta.ac.in
jeemain.nta.ac.in
|
Declaration of result on the nta website
|
February 12, 2024
02 Nov, 2023 11:32 AM IST
The JEE Main 2024 session 1 exams are scheduled to be conducted between January 24 to February 1, 2024. Candidates appearing for the first session of the engineering entrance can register through the link available on the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in.
02 Nov, 2023 11:24 AM IST
Before registering for the JEE Main 2024 session 1 exams candidates must make sure that they have all the necessary details ready with them.The following information is mandatory in order to register for JEE Main session 1 2024.
Valid email id
Mobile number
02 Nov, 2023 11:23 AM IST
The registration and application link for the JEE Main 2024 entrance exam is available on the official website of the National Testing Agency. The list of websites where students can register for the JEE Main entrance exam is given below.
nta.ac.in
jeemain.nta.ac.in
02 Nov, 2023 11:22 AM IST
The National Testing Agency has finally begun the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) entrance exam 2024. As per the schedule given, interested candidates can submit their application by November 30, 2023. Candidates can find the direct link to register here.
Registration - Click Here