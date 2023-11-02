JEE Main 2024 Registration Live: JEE Main Application Started For Session 1, Get Direct Link Here

JEE Main Registration Released, Check NTA JEE Main Latest Notification Here

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration: The wait is finally over for engineering aspirants as the National Testing Agency has commenced the registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) (JEE Main) 2024. Candidates have been provided a month's time to register for the JEE Main session 1 exams scheduled to be held in January 2024. Candidates preparing to appear for the engineering entrance exam can now visit the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in to register themselves.

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration - Click Here

The JEE Main 2024 exams are scheduled to be conducted from January 24 to February 1, 2024. As per the schedule available on the official website candidates interested in applying for the JEE Main 2024 exams can complete their registration and application process by November 30, 2023. Students can check here the complete details along with timely updates regarding the JEE Main 2024 registration process.

