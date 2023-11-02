JEE Main 2024 Registration Live: JEE Main Application Started For Session 1, Get Direct Link Here

Live

JEE Main 2024 Registration Live: JEE Main Application Started For Session 1

The JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration process has commenced. Candidates eligible to apply for the engineering entrance exam can register until November 30, 2023.

Updated: 02 Nov, 2023 12:03 PM IST
JEE Main Registration Released, Check NTA JEE Main Latest Notification Here

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration Commence
Registration link available at jeemain.ntaonline.in
Last date to register is November 30, 2023

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration: The wait is finally over for engineering aspirants as the National Testing Agency has commenced the registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (Main)  (JEE Main) 2024. Candidates have been provided a month's time to register for the JEE Main session 1 exams scheduled to be held in January 2024. Candidates preparing to appear for the engineering entrance exam can now visit the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in to register themselves. 

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration - Click Here

The JEE Main 2024 exams are scheduled to be conducted from January 24 to February 1, 2024. As per the schedule available on the official website candidates interested in applying for the JEE Main 2024 exams can complete their registration and application process by November 30, 2023. Students can check here the complete details along with timely updates regarding the JEE Main 2024 registration process.

  • 02 Nov, 2023 12:03 PM IST

    JEE Main Session 1 Exam Details

    JEE Main session 1 exams will be held in two shifts from January 24, 2024 onwards. Candidates can check the exam details below.

    Paper

    Subjects

    Section A

    Section B

    Mode of the Examination

    Timing of the Examination (IST)

    Session 1

    Session 2

    Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.)

       

    Maths

    20

    10

    Computer Based Test(CBT) mode

    9:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon

    3:00 P.M. to 06:00 P.M

    Physics

    20

    10

    Chemistry

    20

    10

    Total 

    90

    Paper 2A (B. Arch.)

       

    Mathematics – Part I

    20

    10

    Computer Based Test (CBT) mode except DrawingTest (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet ofA4 size

    9:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon

    3:00 P.M. to 06:00 P.M

    Aptitude Test – Part II

    50

    Drawing Test – Part III

    2

    Total

    82

    Paper 2B (B. Planning)

    Mathematics – Part I

    20

    10

    Computer Based Test(CBT) mode

    3:00 P.M. to 06:00 P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Aptitude Test – Part II

    50

    Planning – Part III

    25

    Total

    105

  • 02 Nov, 2023 11:55 AM IST

    JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Exam Dates

    The JEE Main 2024 exams are scheduled to be held between January 24 and February 1, 2024. The exams will be held in the online mode in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 09:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon and the second shift will be conducted from 03:00 P.M. to 06:00 P.M. 

    Also Read: JEE Main 2024: Session 1 and 2 Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here

  • 02 Nov, 2023 11:48 AM IST

    JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Schedule

    NTA has released the registration dates for the session 1 exams. Students can check the complete session details below.

    Particulars

    Date

    Online submission of application form

    November 1 to 30, 2023 (up to 9:00 P.M.)

    Last date of successful transaction of fee through credit/debit card/net-banking/upi 

    November 30, 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

    Announcement of the city of examination

    By the second week of January 2024

    Downloading admit cards from the nta website

    03 days before the actual date of the examination

    Sate(s) of examination

    Between January 24 and February 1, 2024

    Centre, date, and shift 

    As indicated on the admit card

    Display of recorded responses and answer keys

    To be announced later on the website

    Website(s)

    nta.ac.in

    jeemain.nta.ac.in

    Declaration of result on the nta website

    February 12, 2024

  • 02 Nov, 2023 11:32 AM IST

    JEE Main 2024 Registration Live!

    The JEE Main 2024 session 1 exams are scheduled to be conducted between January 24 to February 1, 2024. Candidates appearing for the first session of the engineering entrance can register through the link available on the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in. 

    Also Read: JEE Main 2024 Registration Begins At jeemain.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link

  • 02 Nov, 2023 11:24 AM IST

    Requirements for JEE Main 2024 Registration

    Before registering for the JEE Main 2024 session 1 exams candidates must make sure that they have all the necessary details ready with them.The following information is mandatory in order to register for JEE Main session 1 2024.

    • Valid email id

    • Mobile number

  • 02 Nov, 2023 11:23 AM IST

    Official website to apply for JEE Main 2024

    The registration and application link for the JEE Main 2024 entrance exam is available on the official website of the National Testing Agency. The list of websites where students can register for the JEE Main entrance exam is given below.

    • nta.ac.in

    • jeemain.nta.ac.in

  • 02 Nov, 2023 11:22 AM IST

    NTA commence JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration

    The National Testing Agency has finally begun the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) entrance exam 2024. As per the schedule given, interested candidates can submit their application by November 30, 2023. Candidates can find the direct link to register here.

    Registration - Click Here

