PSEB 10th Date Sheet 2024: Punjab Board Class 10 Exam Schedule

PSEB Class 10th Date Sheet 2024: As per the media reports the PSEB Class 10th Date Sheet 2024 will be released around the second week of January 2024. The expected date for the Punjab Board Class 10 exams will be in February 2024. For more information on Class 10 PSEB Date Sheet read this article. 

Get here Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Date Sheet 2024.
Get here Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Date Sheet 2024.

Punjab Board Class 10 Exam Schedule 2024: About a month has passed since the completion of the PSEB midterm exams. After this, students are getting their sense of calm and are preparing for the last challenge of the 2023–24 academic year, i.e., the PSEB Class 10 Examination. To get that adrenalin rush and prepare better for the exams, students are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the PSEB Class 10 exam schedule in 2024.

The Punjab School Education Board, Mohali (PSEB) is expected to release the Class 10 PSEB Date Sheet for 2023–24 in January 2024, according to the sources. It is predicted that the exam will begin in March 2024 and run entirely offline until mid-April. On the official website, pseb.ac.in, students will soon be able to view the notice for the PSEB Class 10 exam date sheet 2024.

cyber securit

In reference to the PSEB Class 10th practical date sheet 2024, it will also be made available in January 2024. The PSEB Class 10 practical exams are scheduled for January and February of 2024, and they will take place prior to the theory exams. Three hours will be allotted for practical tests. Read the entire article to find out more about the PSEB 10th Date Sheet 2024.

PSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2024: Important Highlights

The below table highlights a few important points related to the PSEB Class 10 exam schedule 2024. 

Board Name

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)

Official Website

pseb.ac.in

Exam Name

PSEB Punjab School Education Board 10th Examination 2024

Academic Year

2023-24

State

Punjab

Student Type

For Regular and Open Students

PSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 Release Date

Second Week of January 2024 (Tentatively)

Steps to Download PSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2024

Step 1: Visit pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on “Important Links” visible on the PSEB home page.

Step 3: Look for the notification regarding PSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 and click on it.

Step 4: Click on PSEB Date Sheet 2024 Class 10.

Step 5: The Class 10 PSEB Date Sheet 2024 will be visible on the screen.

Step 6: Take a screenshot or download the Punjab Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 for future use. 

PSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 (Expected)

Below is the tentative Class 10 PSEB Date Sheet 2024 to show the sequence of subjects' exams in the respective months. There are chances that this pattern may change due to various reasons. 

 

Exams Dates

Name of the Subjects

March 2024

Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A

March 2024

English

March 2024

Music (Gayan)

March 2024

Punjab-B, Punjab History and Culture-B

March 2024

Computer Science

April 2024

Mechanical Drawing & Paintig

April 2024

Mathematics

April 2024

Science

April 2024

Agriculture

April 2024

Social Science

April 2024

Welcome Life

April 2024

Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language)

April 2024

Home Science

April 2024

Health and Physical Education

April 2024

Music Tabla

April 2024

Physical Education

April 2024

Music Vadan

April 2024

Tailoring

Languages: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ French/ German

Pre-vocational: Computer Science (pre-vocational)/ Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances/ Electronic Technology/ Repair and Maintenance of Agriculture Power Machines/ Knitting (Hand and machine)/ Engineering, Drafting & Duplicating/ Food Preservation/ Manufacturing of Leather Goods

NSQF subjects – Groceries/ Automobiles/ Healthcare/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Physical Education and Sports/ Agriculture / Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing/ Power



Check - Punjab Board Date Sheet 2024

 

PSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2023 Highlights 

Students can check the 2023 PSEB Class 10 Date Sheet highlights from the table below to get an idea for their PSEB Class 10 Exams 2024. 

 

 

Class 10

PSEB Date sheet Release Date

25 January, 2023

PSEB Board Exam Start Date

March 24, 2023

PSEB Board Exam End Date

April 20, 2023

PSEB Practical Exam Date

January 23 to February 1, 2023

 

Read: PSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2023 (Revised)

Also Check:



Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next