PSEB 10th Date Sheet 2024: Punjab Board Class 10 Exam Schedule

PSEB Class 10th Date Sheet 2024: As per the media reports the PSEB Class 10th Date Sheet 2024 will be released around the second week of January 2024. The expected date for the Punjab Board Class 10 exams will be in February 2024. For more information on Class 10 PSEB Date Sheet read this article.

Punjab Board Class 10 Exam Schedule 2024: About a month has passed since the completion of the PSEB midterm exams. After this, students are getting their sense of calm and are preparing for the last challenge of the 2023–24 academic year, i.e., the PSEB Class 10 Examination. To get that adrenalin rush and prepare better for the exams, students are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the PSEB Class 10 exam schedule in 2024.

The Punjab School Education Board, Mohali (PSEB) is expected to release the Class 10 PSEB Date Sheet for 2023–24 in January 2024, according to the sources. It is predicted that the exam will begin in March 2024 and run entirely offline until mid-April. On the official website, pseb.ac.in, students will soon be able to view the notice for the PSEB Class 10 exam date sheet 2024.

In reference to the PSEB Class 10th practical date sheet 2024, it will also be made available in January 2024. The PSEB Class 10 practical exams are scheduled for January and February of 2024, and they will take place prior to the theory exams. Three hours will be allotted for practical tests. Read the entire article to find out more about the PSEB 10th Date Sheet 2024.

PSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2024: Important Highlights

The below table highlights a few important points related to the PSEB Class 10 exam schedule 2024.

Board Name Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Official Website pseb.ac.in Exam Name PSEB Punjab School Education Board 10th Examination 2024 Academic Year 2023-24 State Punjab Student Type For Regular and Open Students PSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 Release Date Second Week of January 2024 (Tentatively)

Steps to Download PSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2024

Step 1: Visit pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on “Important Links” visible on the PSEB home page.

Step 3: Look for the notification regarding PSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 and click on it.

Step 4: Click on PSEB Date Sheet 2024 Class 10.

Step 5: The Class 10 PSEB Date Sheet 2024 will be visible on the screen.

Step 6: Take a screenshot or download the Punjab Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 for future use.

PSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 (Expected)

Below is the tentative Class 10 PSEB Date Sheet 2024 to show the sequence of subjects' exams in the respective months. There are chances that this pattern may change due to various reasons.

Exams Dates Name of the Subjects March 2024 Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A March 2024 English March 2024 Music (Gayan) March 2024 Punjab-B, Punjab History and Culture-B March 2024 Computer Science April 2024 Mechanical Drawing & Paintig April 2024 Mathematics April 2024 Science April 2024 Agriculture April 2024 Social Science April 2024 Welcome Life April 2024 Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language) April 2024 Home Science April 2024 Health and Physical Education April 2024 Music Tabla April 2024 Physical Education April 2024 Music Vadan April 2024 Tailoring Languages: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ French/ German Pre-vocational: Computer Science (pre-vocational)/ Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances/ Electronic Technology/ Repair and Maintenance of Agriculture Power Machines/ Knitting (Hand and machine)/ Engineering, Drafting & Duplicating/ Food Preservation/ Manufacturing of Leather Goods NSQF subjects – Groceries/ Automobiles/ Healthcare/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Physical Education and Sports/ Agriculture / Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing/ Power







Check - Punjab Board Date Sheet 2024

PSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2023 Highlights

Students can check the 2023 PSEB Class 10 Date Sheet highlights from the table below to get an idea for their PSEB Class 10 Exams 2024.

Class 10 PSEB Date sheet Release Date 25 January, 2023 PSEB Board Exam Start Date March 24, 2023 PSEB Board Exam End Date April 20, 2023 PSEB Practical Exam Date January 23 to February 1, 2023

Read: PSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2023 (Revised)

Also Check:





