JEE Main 2024 Registration Begins At jeemain.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link

JEE Main 2024 Applications: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registrations for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 exam 2024 in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the JEE Main 2024 session 1 exams can register themselves by visiting the official websites i.e jeemain.nta.nic.in, or nta.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to fill out the JEE Main 2024 session 1 application form is November 30, 2023. Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete their registrations.

JEE Main 2024 Exam Dates

As per the information bulletin released on the NTA's official website, candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 exam can go through the dates related to the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registrations in the table mentioned below.

Events Dates Online Submission of JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Application Form November 1 to 30, 2023 Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI November 30, 2023, (upto 11.50 pm) Announcement of the City of Examination By the Second week of January 2024 Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website Three days before the actual date of the examination JEE Main 2024 Exam Dates Between January 24 and February 1, 2024 Announcement of JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result February 12, 2024

JEE Main 2024 Login Window

Candidates are required to enter the necessary details in the login window. They can check the image of the login window below:

Read more: JEE Main 2024 Registration Live: JEE Main Application Started For Session 1, Get Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration: How to Apply

Eligible candidates who are appearing for the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 examinations can follow the below-mentioned steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit JEE Main’s official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 registration link available on the screen

Step 3: A new login page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the required details to register

Step 5: Login using the newly generated credentials and fill out the JEE Main Session 1 application form

Step 6: Now, upload the valid documents as required

Step 7: Make the payment of JEE Main 2024 Session 1 registration fee

Step 8: Go through the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 application form and click on submit

Step 9: The JEE Main 2024 Session 1 application form will appear on the screen

Step 10: Download the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 application form

Step 11: Print a hardcopy of JEE Main 2024 Session 1 application form for future reference

Also Read: JEMAT 2023 Phase 3 Registration Window Closes Today, Admit Card on November 3

