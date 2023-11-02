JEMAT 2023 Phase 3 Registration Window Closes Today, Admit Card on November 3

  1. Home
JEMAT Phase 3 Exam 2023: MAKAUT, WB will close the registration window for the JEMAT phase 3 exam today, November 2, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply can register at cetmat.formflix.com. Check the details here.

Nov 2, 2023
JEMAT Phase 3 Registration 2023
JEMAT Phase 3 Exam 2023: The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT, WB) will close the registration window for the Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT) phase 3 exam today, November 2, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested and have not registered yet can fill out the application form by visiting the official website - cetmat.formflix.com.

According to the given schedule, the examination authority will release the JEMAT admit card 2023 on November 3, after 8 pm. The mock test date for JEMAT phase III will be released soon on the official website. The CBT manual exam will be conducted on November 5, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete their registrations. 

JEEMAT Phase 3 Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

JEMAT 2023 Phase III Dates 

Candidates can check the complete schedule of the JEMAT phase 3 exam 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Last date to apply for JEMAT phase 3

November 2, 2023

Availability of JEMAT admit cards

November 3, 2023, after 8 pm

Mock test for JEMAT phase 3 

To be notified 

CBT manual exam

November 5, 2023

How to fill out the JEMAT phase 3 registration form 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the JEMAT phase 3 registration form 2023 online. They are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps to complete their registrations.

Step 1: Go to the official website  - cetmat.formflix.com

Step 2: After this, click on the direct link to register for JEMAT 2023

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill out all the details as asked, upload the valid documents and submit the registration fees

Step 5: Go through the details and submit the JEMAT registration form 

