UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Registration Begin Today, Window Closes Tomorrow

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Director of General Medical Education and Training, UP will begin the UP NEET UG counselling 2023 special stray vacancy round registration today, November 2, 2023. According to the notification released, the link will be available on the official website from 11 am onwards. The last date for students to complete the registration process is November 3, 2023.
Candidates who have cleared the NEET UG exams but were unable to secure a seat in the previous counselling rounds can register for the special stray vacancy round, the special round is being conducted to fill up the remaining vacant seats after the previous counselling rounds.
UP NEET UG counselling 2023 special stray vacancy round registration link will be available on the official website - dgme.up.gov.in. Candidates can also complete the registration process through the direct link given here. The link will be made live as soon as the registration commences.
UP NEET UG Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration -
Link At 11 AM Today
Registration for UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round
The link for eligible candidates to register for the special stray vacancy round will be available on the official counselling website soon. Candidates can follow the steps given here to register for the counselling round.
Step 1: Visit the official website of UP NEET UG Counselling
Step 2: Click on the special stray vacancy registration link
Step 3: Enter the required credentials in the link provided
Step 4: Upload the documents for verification
Step 5: Click on submit
UP NEET UG Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule
Candidates participating in the special counselling round can check the schedule below.
|
Particulars
|
Date
|
UP NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling registration
|
November 2 to 3, 2023
|
Deposite security money
|
November 2 to 4, 2023
|
Online document verification
|
November 2 to 4, 2023
|
Merit list
|
November 4, 2023
|
Choice filling
|
November 6 to 8, 2023
|
Allotment result
|
November 8, 2023
|
Reporting for admission
|
November 9, 2023
Also Read: IIT Mandi MTech (Research) and PhD Programs Registration Ongoing, Apply by Nov 10