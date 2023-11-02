UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Registration Begin Today, Window Closes Tomorrow

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Director of General Medical Education and Training, UP will begin the UP NEET UG counselling 2023 special stray vacancy round registration today, November 2, 2023. According to the notification released, the link will be available on the official website from 11 am onwards. The last date for students to complete the registration process is November 3, 2023.

Candidates who have cleared the NEET UG exams but were unable to secure a seat in the previous counselling rounds can register for the special stray vacancy round, the special round is being conducted to fill up the remaining vacant seats after the previous counselling rounds.

UP NEET UG counselling 2023 special stray vacancy round registration link will be available on the official website - dgme.up.gov.in. Candidates can also complete the registration process through the direct link given here. The link will be made live as soon as the registration commences.

UP NEET UG Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration -

Link At 11 AM Today

Registration for UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round

The link for eligible candidates to register for the special stray vacancy round will be available on the official counselling website soon. Candidates can follow the steps given here to register for the counselling round.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP NEET UG Counselling

Step 2: Click on the special stray vacancy registration link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials in the link provided

Step 4: Upload the documents for verification

Step 5: Click on submit

UP NEET UG Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule

Candidates participating in the special counselling round can check the schedule below.

Particulars Date UP NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling registration November 2 to 3, 2023 Deposite security money November 2 to 4, 2023 Online document verification November 2 to 4, 2023 Merit list November 4, 2023 Choice filling November 6 to 8, 2023 Allotment result November 8, 2023 Reporting for admission November 9, 2023

