Punjab Board Date Sheet 2024: Download PSEB Class 5, 8, 10, and 12 Exam Schedule 2024 PDF

PSEB Date Sheet 2024: The Punjab School Education Board PSEB is soon going to announce PSEB Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet. The PSEB Board exams 2024 date sheet will be published by the board on its official website. Candidates can check the complete exam timetable here.

PSEB Class 10 Date Sheet: Students give their whole year to prepare for their final exam, which decides their promotion to the next standard. Teachers, students, school administration, and parents eagerly wait for the release of the exam schedule, as that boosts the hormonal rush in students to get serious and start preparing for the exams. It also gave teachers and schools an idea to organise things accordingly.

In Punjab Board, Classes 5, 8, 10, and 12 are the important milestones that students have to go through. These four are the board exams and are directly under the control of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). In this article, students and teachers will get information about the 2024 PSEB date sheet for all its board classes.

Where to download the PSEB Board exam schedule?

Every year, the Punjab Board releases the PSEB date sheet on its official website as a notification to all the students and teachers of the exact PSEB Class 5th, 8th, 10th, and 12th date sheets. To check and download the PSEB date sheet for Class 12 and Class 10 in 2024, students can check pseb.ac.in.

Steps to download PSEB Board Date Sheet 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab board at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Check the section of Notifications and Press Releases.

Step 3: Click on the link for Date Sheet Sr. Secondary Examination to open the PSEB date sheet.

Step 4: PDF file of the latest PSEB date sheet will open up. Download the file.

Punjab Board PSEB Class 5th, 8th, 10th, & 12th Date Sheet 2024

The Punjab Board, or PSEB, is a well-known state education board in Punjab that administers and takes care of education and its evaluation. PSEB conducts board examinations for Classes 5, 8, 10, and 12. For all four standards, the Punjab Board releases the exam schedule annually, a month before the commencement of the final examination. Last year, the examination was planned for February 2023, and the exam schedule was released in January 2023. This year, we are expecting that the board will release the PSEB Date Sheet 2024 for all its classes in the month of January 2024. Till now, there has been no update from the Punjab Board regarding the PSEB Date Sheet 2024. The reason might be to avoid unintentional stress for students during the holiday season. But students should use this time wisely and give enough time to their studies to avoid last-minute pressure.

Education Board PSEB (Punjab School Education Board) PSEB Exam 2023 Start Date February 20, 2023 PSEB Exam 2023 End Date April 21, 2023 PSEB Exam Schedule 2024 Release Date Second Week of January 2024 (Tentative)

PSEB Class 10 Toppers List

