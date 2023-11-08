PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Punjabi Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 12 Punjabi Model Paper Punjab Board 2024: In this article, students of PSEB Class 12 can find Punjab Board Class 12 Punjabi Model Paper 2024 for the current academic year 2023-2024. Also, find a PDF download link to save the syllabus for future use

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Punjabi Model Test Paper 2024: This article brings to you PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Punjabi General and Punjabi Elective model test paper for students of the current academic year 2023-2024. They can also have a look at the PDF download link attached below for both subjects. The PDF is freely accessible for all the students. You just have to download it to save it for future reference. The model papers attached here have been directly outsourced from the official website of the Punjab Board, thus making it reliable and authentic for students to use.

The sample paper/model test paper for Punjab Board Class 12 Punjabi will assist students in knowing about the Punjabi exam and other important details such as types of questions, number of questions, difficulty level of questions, and much more. Also, they are beneficial for students since they evaluate the preparation of students by taking their tests. According to the scores, students can then work upon their weak points and ensure that their strong points are caught hold of.

How to download PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Punjabi Model Test Paper 2024

The following procedure can be followed to download the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Punjabi Model Test Paper 2024. Check the step-wise process to get the free syllabus PDF download link.

Step 1: Go to the Punjab Board’s official website

Step 2: You will find a menu bar with multiple options, click on the ‘Academics Wing’ option

Step 3: A dropdown box will appear. Click on the sample paper/Model paper option

Step 4: Click on the option Class 12th Regular

Step 5: A list of subjects will appear on the screen. Click on the Punjabi option

Step 6: The PDF will be downloaded once you click on the option

Step 7: Students can also simply ignore the entire process and scroll through the article to find a PDF download link for the same.

Step 8: Use the downward arrow button to download the PDF

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Punjabi General Model Test Paper 2024

The model test paper for PSEB Class 12 Punjabi General is attached below. Check the sample paper to be informed about the question paper pattern, basic exam details, instructions, and more. Also, use the PDF download link to save the model paper for future reference.

To download the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Punjabi General Model Test Paper 2024, click on the link below

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Punjabi Elective Model Test Paper 2024

Check the PSEB Class 12 Punjabi Elective model test paper for students of the current academic year 2023-2024. Use the PDF download link to save the sample paper for your convenience. Know about the question paper pattern and details through the model test paper.

To download the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Punjabi Elective Model Test Paper 2024, click on the link below

