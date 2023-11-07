PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Maths Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Maths Model Test Paper 2024: Mathematics is one of the major subjects for students in different streams in Class 12. The Punjab School Education Board has released the PSEB Class 12 model papers for 2023–24. These model test papers are an important resource for 2024 PSEB Class 12 Board exam preparation.
Punjab Board Class 12 students can check their PSEB Maths model paper 2023–24. This will help them to know the difficulty level and format of the question paper for the final examination. Check and download the PSEB Class 12 math model test paper.
PSEB Class 12 Maths Model Test Paper 2024: Highlights
|
Paper Name
|
Mathematics
|
Total Marks
|
80
|
Total Time
|
3 Hours
|
Academic Year
|
2023-24
|
Board
|
PSEB (Punjab School Education Board)
|
Class
|
12th Regular
|
Sections
|
Section A (3 Questions)
|
Section B (5 Questions)
|
Section C (5 Questions)
|
Section D (3 Questions)
|
Total Number of Questions
|
16
PSEB Class 12 Maths Model Test Paper 2024: General Instructions
- All the questions are compulsory.
- The question paper consists of 16 questions divided into 4 sections A, B, C and D.
- Section A comprises of 3 questions :
(i) Q.No.1 consists of 16 Multiple Choice Questions carrying 1 mark each.
(ii) Q.No.2 consists of 8 Fill-in-the-blank type questions carrying 1 mark each.
(iii) Q.No.3 consists of 8 True/False type questions carrying 1 mark each.
- Section B comprises of 5 questions of 2 marks each.
- Section C comprises of 5 questions of 4 marks each.
- Section D comprises of 3 questions of 6 marks each.
- Internal choice has been provided in three questions of 2 marks, three questions of 4 marks and three questions of 6 marks. You have to attempt only one of the alternatives in all such questions.
- Use of calculator is not permitted.
PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Maths Model Test Paper 2024
