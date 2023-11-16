PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Physical Education Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 12 Physical Education Model Paper Punjab Board 2024: Sample papers or model papers are an important part of exam preparation. This helps students know the exam paper pattern and question format. Check and download the PSEB Class 12 Physical Education model paper 2023–24.

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Physical Education Model Test Paper 2024: Physical education and sports is one of the elective subjects that is offered to senior secondary classes to enhance their curriculum in terms of achieving holistic development. PSEB releases model test papers for physical education as well to help students practice more for their final board exam. The exam evaluation of PSEB Class 12 Physical Education and Sports is divided into written, practical, and continuous assessments. Thus, students need to prepare accordingly.

In this article, you will get the Punjab Board Class 12 Physical Education Model Paper 2024. There are a total of 30 questions in here that will help students know the paper pattern, format, and marking scheme. Check out and download the PSEB Class 12 Physical Education Model Test Paper 2024.

PSEB Class 12 Physical Education Model Test Paper 2024: Highlights

The important highlights related to the Punjab Board Class 12 Physical Education model paper are mentioned in the table below as highlights.

Paper Name Physical Education (Theory) Written 50 Marks Practical 40 Marks CCE (Continuous And Comprehensive Evaluation) 10 Marks Total Time 3 Hours Academic Year 2023-24 Board PSEB (Punjab School Education Board) Class 12th Regular Total Number of Questions 30

Instructions

All questions are compulsory. There will be 4 sections of the question paper The question paper will have a total 30 questions

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Physical Education Model Test Paper 2024







