PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Psychology Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 12 Psychology Model Paper Punjab Board 2024

PSEB Class 12 Psychology sample paper PDF

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Psychology Model Test Paper 2024: Psychology is one of the subjects offered to PSEB Class 12 students. The subject is unique and interesting for students as it mentions topics that help build positive mental health. The Punjab Board has released the model paper for Class 12 Psychology, which students will find very helpful.

As per the PSEB Class 12 Psychology sample paper 2024, the paper will be 3 hours with a maximum mark of 70 divided into four sections. The questions will be divided into MCQs, true-false, short, and long-answer type questions. Check and download the complete Punjab Board Class 12 Psychology model test paper 24 from below.

PSEB Class 12 Psychology Model Test Paper 2024: Highlights

The important highlights related to the Punjab Board Class 12 Psychology model paper are mentioned in the table below as highlights.

Paper Name Psychology (Theory) Total Marks 70 Total Time 3 Hours Academic Year 2023-24 Board PSEB (Punjab School Education Board) Class 12th Regular Total Number of Questions 42 I. Multiple choice Questions (1 Marks) II. Very Short Questions (1 Marks) III. Short Answer Type Questions( 2 Marks) IV. Long Answer Type Questions( 6 Marks)

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Psychology Model Test Paper 2024

Section A

I Multiple choice Questions (1 Marks)

1. Which of the following principle of development is incorrect one?

(a) There are individual differences in development

(b)Development is a continuous process

(c) Development occurs through coincidence

(d)It is predictable

2. Aarjav says that language development is influenced by one's innate predisposition while Sonali feels that it is because of the environment. This discussion between Aarjav and Sonali is about:

a) Critical and Sensitive feeling

b) Stability and Instability argument

c) Continuous and Discontinuous learning

d) Nature and Nurture debate

3. Erik Erikson proposed that each stage of development involves a crisis. Human development is:

a) quantitative

b) qualitative

c) both quantitative and qualitative

d) unmeasurable to a certain extent

4. Which of the following best describes the concept of an emotion?

a. a response to an external or internal stimulus with the purpose of motivating an action or behaviour

b. an enduring or recurrent state with no specific causes

c. the mental representation of general feelings within an individual

d. a highly illogical concept, captain

5. Which of the following is a response of the sympathetic nervous system?

a. extra sugar is released into the bloodstream

b. increased perpiration

c. increased respiration

d. all of the above

6. _____________ is the set of forces that energizes, directs and sustains behavior

(a) motivation

(b) emotion

(c) Empowerment

(d) Socialization

7. You receive verbal praise from your caregivers when you behave appropriately. This positive reinforcement connects to motivation as a(n):

(a) incentive

(b) extrinsic motivation

(c) drive

(d) need

8. A perceptual set that causes one to become hung up on wrong solutions or remain blind to alternatives is called

(a) Fixation

(b) Incubation

(c) Creative thinking

(d) Conditional thinking

9. General ‘mental short cuts’ or quick decision making rules could be considered what type of problem solving strategy?

(a) Heuristics

(b) Ideal Strategy

(c) Brainstorming

(d) Graphical representations

10. What is an example of regression?

(a) feelings of an ex-boyfriend

(b) denying something ever took place

(c) returning to an earlier age to cope with situation

(d) telling the truth

11. Anna’s husband dies, and she continues to set a place for him at the dinner table. This is an example of

(a) repression

(b) denial

(c) problem-focused coping

(d) projection adaptation

12. A child left by himself without provisions for his needs/or without proper supervision falls under what special category of a child?

abandoned child

neglected child

abused child

dependent child

13. Who defined intelligence as an aggregate or global capacity of an individual to act purposefully, think rationally and deal effectively with the environment

(a) David Weschler

(b) Charles Spearman

(c) Edward Thorndike

(d) Terman

14. Raven’s standard progressive Matrices is a type of a:

(a) Personality Test

(b) Aptitude Test

(c) Power Test of Intelligence

(d) None of the above

15. Who among the following was the first person to devise an Intelligence Test?

(a) William Stern

(b) Sigmund Freud

(c) Alfred Binet

(d) Alfred Adler

