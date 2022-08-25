Punjab Master Cadre Answer Key 2022 Out, Download Here

Punjab Master Cadre Answer Key 2022 Link has been released on educationrecruitmentboard.com. Download From Here

Punjab Master Cadre Answer Key 2022: Punjab Education Recruitment Board (Punjab ERD) has uploaded the answer key and OMR answer sheet of the written exam conducted on 211 August, 28 August, 04 September and 18 September 2022 for the post of Master Cadre on its website i.e. educationrecruitmentboard.com. Participants can download Punjab Education Recruitment Board Answer Key by visiting the official website.

Punjab Master Cadre Answer Key Download

How to Download Punjab Master Cadre Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the official website of the Punjab Education Recruitment Board

Click on ‘View Answer Key »

Click on Punjab Master Cadre Answer Key PDF

Check the answers