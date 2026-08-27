Punjab PTI Teacher Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 2000 Posts at erd.punjab.gov.in; Check Eligibility Here
Punjab PTI Teacher Recruitment 2026: The ERD has announced a total of 2000 Physical Training Instructor recruitment 2026. The application process is underway and the candidates can apply till 31 August 2026. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, application process, number of vacancies, and other important details.
Key Points
- ERD released official recruitment notification on 31 July 2026 for 2000 PTI posts.
- Application process for PTI posts runs from 01 August to 31 August 2026.
- Eligibility: 10+2 with a diploma or certificate in Physical Education.
Punjab PTI Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Education Recruitment Directorate (ERD) has released the official recruitment notification for the post of PTI on 31 July 2026. The application process started from 01 August and will end on 31 August 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at erd.punjab.gov.in. To apply for the Punjab PTI (Primary Cadre), the candidates should have passed 10+2 along with a diploma or certificate in Physical Education or equivalent. The selection process involves a written test followed by the Physical Eligibility Test (PET). Through this recruitment drive, the ERD is going to fill a total of 2000 PTI posts in the state.
Punjab PTI Teacher Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The ERD is going to fill a total of 2000 PTI teacher posts. The application process is underway and the candidates can fill the application form till 31 August 2026. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Education Recruitment Directorate (ERD)
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Post Name
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Physical Training Instructor (PTI)
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No. of Vacancies
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2000
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Application Start Date
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01 August 2026
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Last Date to Apply Online
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31 August 2026
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Official Website
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erd.punjab.gov.in
Punjab PTI Teacher Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The candidates who are planning to apply for the PTI recruitment should download the official notification and read it carefully before proceeding to apply. The notification pdf contains all the relevant information such as the eligibility criteria, category-wise vacancy distribution, and other details.
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Punjab PTI Notification 2026
Punjab PTI Teacher Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
To apply for the Punjab PTI recruitment 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of ERD at erd.punjab.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click on the “Apply for the Post of PTI 2000” link.
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Enter your login ID, password, and security code.
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Click on the Login button.
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Fill the application form with all the required information.
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Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee as applicable.
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Preview the form before final submission.
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Submit it and save a copy of it for future reference.
Punjab PTI Teacher Recruitment 2026 Application Fee
To complete the application form submission, the candidates are required to pay the application fee as per their category. The application fee can be paid in online mode only.
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Category
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Application Fee
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General and other category candidates
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Rs.2000/-
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SC/ST
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Rs.1000/-
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Ex-Serviceman
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Nil
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.