Punjab PTI Teacher Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 2000 Posts at erd.punjab.gov.in; Check Eligibility Here

Punjab PTI Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Education Recruitment Directorate (ERD) has released the official recruitment notification for the post of PTI on 31 July 2026. The application process started from 01 August and will end on 31 August 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at erd.punjab.gov.in. To apply for the Punjab PTI (Primary Cadre), the candidates should have passed 10+2 along with a diploma or certificate in Physical Education or equivalent. The selection process involves a written test followed by the Physical Eligibility Test (PET). Through this recruitment drive, the ERD is going to fill a total of 2000 PTI posts in the state.

Punjab PTI Teacher Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The ERD is going to fill a total of 2000 PTI teacher posts. The application process is underway and the candidates can fill the application form till 31 August 2026. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: