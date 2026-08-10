Punjabi University Patiala Result 2026: Download UG & PG Result at pupexamination.ac.in

Punjabi University Result 2026: The Punjabi University Patiala has declared the results for various UG and PG courses for May examination 2026. The results have been released for BA (6th Sem), BCom (6th Sem), BSc Medical/ Non Medical (6th Sem), BCA (6th Sem), MA Public Administration (4th Sem), MA Hons. History (2nd Sem), MA Pol. Science (1st Sem), and other courses on its website in the results section. The students who have appeared for these examinations can download their results by using their roll number. The results for various UG courses exam held in December 2025 has also been declared by the University.

Punjabi University December 2025 Result Link

The Punjbai University has declared the UG results for the examinations held in December 2025. The candidates who have appeared for the exams can download their results through the direct link provided here.