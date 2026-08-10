Punjabi University Patiala Result 2026: Download UG & PG Result at pupexamination.ac.in
Punjabi University Result 2026: The Punjabi University has declared the final semester result for the UG & PG December 2025 and May 2026 examination on its official website pupexamination.ac.in. The university has also released the result for diploma courses as well. The students who have appeared for the exams can download their results through the direct link provided in this article.
Key Points
- Punjabi University Patiala declared UG/PG results for May 2026 examinations.
- Results are available for various UG & PG courses, including regulars & re-appear.
- Students can download results using their roll number from pupexamination.ac.in.
Punjabi University Result 2026: The Punjabi University Patiala has declared the results for various UG and PG courses for May examination 2026. The results have been released for BA (6th Sem), BCom (6th Sem), BSc Medical/ Non Medical (6th Sem), BCA (6th Sem), MA Public Administration (4th Sem), MA Hons. History (2nd Sem), MA Pol. Science (1st Sem), and other courses on its website in the results section. The students who have appeared for these examinations can download their results by using their roll number. The results for various UG courses exam held in December 2025 has also been declared by the University.
Punjabi University December 2025 Result Link
The Punjbai University has declared the UG results for the examinations held in December 2025. The candidates who have appeared for the exams can download their results through the direct link provided here.
|
Course Name
|
Semester
|
Result Link
|
B.Sc. Honors in Mathematics
|
3rd
|
B.Sc. Honors in Mathematics (Dec 2025)
|
1st
Punjabi University Diploma Result 2026 Download Link
The Punjabi University has released the result for Diploma in Karamkand (Annual) and Diploma in Agriculture (4th Sem) on its official website on 12 August for the exams held in April and May 2026. The students can download their result through the direct link provided here.
|
Course Name
|
Semester
|
Result Link
|
Post Graduate Diploma in Health Fitness Trainer
|
2nd
|
Diploma in Agriculture
|
4th
|
Diploma in Karamkand
|
Annual
Punjabi University Result 2026 Download Link
The students can download the results for various UG & PG courses offered by the Punjabi University from the official website pupexamination.ac.in. The examinations were held in the month of May 2026 for the regulars as well as reappear students. The direct link to check the results is provided here.
|
Course Name
|
Semester
|
Result Link
|
M.A. History Improvement
|-
|Result Link
|
M.A. Honours Music (Vocal)
|4th
|Result Link
|
M.A. Honours Philosophy
|4th
|Result Link
|
B.A. Honors in J.M.C. (H.J.M.C.) (Nov 2025)
|5th
|Result Link
|
B.A. Honors School Course in Economics
|6th
|
BA (Regular,D.E., Private & Re appear)
|
6th
|
B.Com. Honors
|
6th
|
B.Com. (Regular & Re appear)
|
6th
|
B.Sc. Medical/Non-Medical (Regular & Re appear)
|
6th
|
B.C.A. (Re appear)
|
6th
|
B.C.A. (Re-appear) D.E
|
5th
|
B.Sc. Honors in Mathematics
|
6th
|
B.A. Honors School Course in History
|
6th
|
M.A. Public Administration
|
4th
|
M.A. Honors in History
|
2nd
|
M.A. Political Science
|
1st
|
M.A. Hons in J.M.C
|
2nd
|
M.A. Hons in J.M.C
|
4th
|
M.Sc. Honours Multi Disciplinary (FYIP) in Mathematical & Computing Sciences
|
10th
|
P.G.D.C.A. (Re-appear) (Grading)
|
2nd
|
P.G.D.C.A. (Regular & Re-appear)
|
2nd
How to Check Punjabi University UG & PG Result 2026
To check the Punjabi University UG & PG result 2026, the students can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website at pupexamination.ac.in.
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On the homepage, go to the Confidential Result Status.
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Now click on the result page link given in hyperlinks “https://results.pupexamination.ac.in”.
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All the latest results will appear in the left corner of the page.
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Click on your relevant course and check the result by entering your roll number.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.