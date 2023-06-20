RBSE Class 12th Hindi Literature Syllabus 2023-24: Download राजस्थान बोर्ड 12th हिंदी साहित्य 2024 Syllabus PDF

राजस्थान बोर्ड Class 12th RBSE Hindi Literature Syllabus 2023-24: RBSE (Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education) has made available the 2023-24 RBSE 12th Class हिंदी साहित्य Syllabus on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Hindi Sahitya paper or subject code is 21. Students should not be confused with Hindi Compulsory (01). The theory paper carries a total of 80 marks and the time allotted for it is 3 hours 15 minutes. The other 20 marks are sessional. Together they add up to a total of 100 marks. In this article, find the complete हिंदी साहित्य पाठ्यक्रम 2023-24 and download its PDF.
RBSE Hindi Class 12 Examination Scheme
|
Paper
|
Time (Hrs.)
|
Marks for the Paper
|
Sessional
|
Total Marks
|
हिंदी साहित्य
|
3.15
|
80
|
20
|
100
Rajasthan Board 12th Hindi Syllabus Structure 2024
RBSE Class 12 Hindi (Literature) 2024 Prescribed Books
RBSE Class 12th Hindi Syllabus 2023-24
You can check and download RBSE राजस्थान बोर्ड संस्कृत साहित्य पाठ्यक्रम class 12 2024 PDF below.
|
Download RBSE Class 12th Hindi Literature Syllabus 2023-24 PDF