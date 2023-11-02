RBSE 12th Time Table 2024: Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Exam Schedule

RBSE 12th Time Table 2024: Rajasthan Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2024 is expected to be released soon. Check here for the updates from the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE). 

Get here Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2024
Get here Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2024

Rajasthan Board Class 12 Exam Schedule 2024: RBSE (Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education) is the state-level education board that takes care of the education and implementation of new educational reforms in the state of Rajasthan. The midterm exams are over, and the RBSE board will soon release the 2024 RBSE Class 12 exam timetable for theory and practical. The date sheet will be published on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website of the Rajasthan Board. As per experts, the RBSE Class 12 date sheet is expected to be released in January 2024. Most probably, the theory exams will start in March 2024.

The RBSE Class 12 date sheet 2024 will include exam dates, timings, subjects, and their codes, along with important information. Students should not worry about the date sheet and concentrate on their studies, because no matter what date it is, if you are ready, every exam will be a success. RBSE releases the Class 12 exam timetable theory and practical separately. To know more about the RBSE Class 12 date sheet for 2024, read this post.

cyber securit

RBSE 12th Time Table 2024 - Overview

The RBSE 12th date sheet 2024 will soon be available on the official website of the Rajasthan Board. Check the details below to have an understanding of the exam.

Board Name

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education

Or

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan
Class

12th (Intermediate)
Stream

All subjects from all streams of RBSE class 12th i.e Arts, Commerce and Science
Academic Year

2023-2024
Official Website

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE Date sheet release date

January 2024 (Expected)
RBSE board exam 2024 start date 

March 2024 (Expected)
RBSE Board exam 2024 end date 

April 2024 (Expected)
RBSE Board Exam 2024 start time

8.30 AM
RBSE Board Exam 2024 end time

11.45 AM

RBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 (Expected)

The RBSE Class 12 exam time table or date sheet 2024 is expected to be released in January 2024. Experts are assuming that the theory exams will start from March 2024 in the below-mentioned order.

March 2024

Psychology

March 2024

Public Administration

March 2024

Environmental Science

March 2024

Physical Education

March 2024

Vocal Music/ Dance Kathak/ Instrumental Music (Tabla, Pakhawaj, Sitar, Sarod, Violin, Tilruba, Flute, Guitar)

March 2024

Sociology

March 2024

Sanskrit Literature and Vangmay

March 2024

Geography/ Accountancy/ Physics

March 2024

English Compulsory

March 2024

Hindi Compulsory

March 2024

History/ Business Studies/ Agriculture Chemistry/ Chemistry

March 2024

English Literature/ Typing script (Hindi)
(Typing exam time 9 am)

March 2024

Maths

April 2024

Economics/ Stenography Hindi/ English/ Agriculture Biology/ Biology

April 2024

Computer Science/ Informatics Practises

April 2024

Philosophy/ General Science

April 2024

Political Science/ Geography/ Agricultural Science

April 2024

Home Science

April 2024

Hindi Literature, Urdu Literature, Sindhi Literature, Gujarati Literature, Punjabi Literature, Rajasthani literature, Persian (Farsi), Prakrit language/ Typing script (English)

(Typing exam time 9 am)

April 2024

Fine Art (Chitrakala)

April 2024

Automotive/ Beauty and wellness/ Health care/ Information Technology and Services dedicated to Information Technology/ Retail/ Travel and Tourism/ Fashion Desgining and Interior Decoration/ Electrical and Electronics/ Micro Irrigation System/ Plumber/ Telecom (morning 8.45 to 11.30)

Rig Ved/ Shukla Yajur Ved/ Krishna Yajur Ved/ Daam Ved/ Atharava Ved/ Nyaya drashan/ Vedant drashan/ Mimansa Darshan/ Jain Darshan/ Nimbark Darshan/ Vallabh Darshan/ Samanya Drashan/ Ramanand Darshan/ Vyakran Shashtra/ Puranetihas/ Dharmshashtra/ Jyotishshastra/ Samudrik Shashtra/ Vastuvigyan/ Pourohit Shastra

Steps to download the 12th Class RBSE Exam Date Sheet 2024

  • Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the home page
  • Click on the link to directly go to the RBSE Class 10th date sheet
  • Or click on the 2023 board exam page.
  • Visit the link given to check Rajasthan Board Date sheet for 2023.
  • Download the exam time table in PDF or word.

Details given in Rajasthan Board 12th Time Table 2024

Rajasthan Board class 12th time table 2024 will have important information that all students appearing in the board exam should know. 

  • Name of the Examination
  • Day and Date of the Examination
  • Board Name
  • Subject Name and Code
  • Starting time of the examination
  • Ending time of the examination
  • Important Instructions

Also Read: 

 

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next