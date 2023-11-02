RBSE 12th Time Table 2024: Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Exam Schedule

RBSE 12th Time Table 2024: Rajasthan Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2024 is expected to be released soon. Check here for the updates from the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE).

Rajasthan Board Class 12 Exam Schedule 2024: RBSE (Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education) is the state-level education board that takes care of the education and implementation of new educational reforms in the state of Rajasthan. The midterm exams are over, and the RBSE board will soon release the 2024 RBSE Class 12 exam timetable for theory and practical. The date sheet will be published on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website of the Rajasthan Board. As per experts, the RBSE Class 12 date sheet is expected to be released in January 2024. Most probably, the theory exams will start in March 2024.

The RBSE Class 12 date sheet 2024 will include exam dates, timings, subjects, and their codes, along with important information. Students should not worry about the date sheet and concentrate on their studies, because no matter what date it is, if you are ready, every exam will be a success. RBSE releases the Class 12 exam timetable theory and practical separately. To know more about the RBSE Class 12 date sheet for 2024, read this post.

RBSE 12th Time Table 2024 - Overview

The RBSE 12th date sheet 2024 will soon be available on the official website of the Rajasthan Board. Check the details below to have an understanding of the exam.

Board Name Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Or Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Class 12th (Intermediate) Stream All subjects from all streams of RBSE class 12th i.e Arts, Commerce and Science Academic Year 2023-2024 Official Website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in RBSE Date sheet release date January 2024 (Expected) RBSE board exam 2024 start date March 2024 (Expected) RBSE Board exam 2024 end date April 2024 (Expected) RBSE Board Exam 2024 start time 8.30 AM RBSE Board Exam 2024 end time 11.45 AM

RBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 (Expected)

The RBSE Class 12 exam time table or date sheet 2024 is expected to be released in January 2024. Experts are assuming that the theory exams will start from March 2024 in the below-mentioned order.

March 2024 Psychology March 2024 Public Administration March 2024 Environmental Science March 2024 Physical Education March 2024 Vocal Music/ Dance Kathak/ Instrumental Music (Tabla, Pakhawaj, Sitar, Sarod, Violin, Tilruba, Flute, Guitar) March 2024 Sociology March 2024 Sanskrit Literature and Vangmay March 2024 Geography/ Accountancy/ Physics March 2024 English Compulsory March 2024 Hindi Compulsory March 2024 History/ Business Studies/ Agriculture Chemistry/ Chemistry March 2024 English Literature/ Typing script (Hindi)

(Typing exam time 9 am) March 2024 Maths April 2024 Economics/ Stenography Hindi/ English/ Agriculture Biology/ Biology April 2024 Computer Science/ Informatics Practises April 2024 Philosophy/ General Science April 2024 Political Science/ Geography/ Agricultural Science April 2024 Home Science April 2024 Hindi Literature, Urdu Literature, Sindhi Literature, Gujarati Literature, Punjabi Literature, Rajasthani literature, Persian (Farsi), Prakrit language/ Typing script (English) (Typing exam time 9 am) April 2024 Fine Art (Chitrakala) April 2024 Automotive/ Beauty and wellness/ Health care/ Information Technology and Services dedicated to Information Technology/ Retail/ Travel and Tourism/ Fashion Desgining and Interior Decoration/ Electrical and Electronics/ Micro Irrigation System/ Plumber/ Telecom (morning 8.45 to 11.30) Rig Ved/ Shukla Yajur Ved/ Krishna Yajur Ved/ Daam Ved/ Atharava Ved/ Nyaya drashan/ Vedant drashan/ Mimansa Darshan/ Jain Darshan/ Nimbark Darshan/ Vallabh Darshan/ Samanya Drashan/ Ramanand Darshan/ Vyakran Shashtra/ Puranetihas/ Dharmshashtra/ Jyotishshastra/ Samudrik Shashtra/ Vastuvigyan/ Pourohit Shastra

Steps to download the 12th Class RBSE Exam Date Sheet 2024

Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On the home page

Click on the link to directly go to the RBSE Class 10th date sheet

Or click on the 2023 board exam page.

Visit the link given to check Rajasthan Board Date sheet for 2023.

Download the exam time table in PDF or word.

Details given in Rajasthan Board 12th Time Table 2024

Rajasthan Board class 12th time table 2024 will have important information that all students appearing in the board exam should know.

Name of the Examination

Day and Date of the Examination

Board Name

Subject Name and Code

Starting time of the examination

Ending time of the examination

Important Instructions

