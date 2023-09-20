RBSE Class 12th Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Download Maths 2024 Syllabus PDF

राजस्थान बोर्ड Class 12th RBSE Maths Syllabus 2023-24: BSER or Board of School Education, Ajmer, Rajasthan has issued its latest RBSE 12th Maths Syllabus 2024 on its official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. राजस्थान बोर्ड 12th Class Maths paper will be for a total of 100 marks wherein the 3 hour 15 minutes theory paper will carry 80 marks. 20 marks will be sessional. The syllabus consists of 6 units. The calculus unit carries the highest weightage and the Linear programming unit carries the least weightage of 36 marks and 4 marks respectively. From this article, you can check and download the complete RBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2024 in PDF.
RBSE Maths Class 12 Examination Scheme
|
Paper
|
Time (Hrs.)
|
Marks for the Paper
|
Sessional
|
Total Marks
|
One
|
3:15
|
80
|
20
|
100
राजस्थान बोर्ड 12th Maths Syllabus Structure 2024
|
No
|
Units
|
Marks
|
I
|
Relations and Functions (सम्बन्ध तथा फलन)
|
07
|
II
|
Algebra (बीज गणित)
|
10
|
III
|
Calculus (कलन)
|
36
|
IV
|
Vectors and Three - Dimensional Geometry (सदिश तथा त्रि-विमीय ज्यामिति)
|
16
|
V
|
Linear Programming (रैखिक प्रोग्रामन)
|
04
|
VI
|
Probability (प्रायिकता)
|
07
RBSE Class 12 Maths 2024 Prescribed Books
- NCERT Class 12 Mathematics Part 1 PDF
- NCERT Class 12 Mathematics Part 2 PDF
RBSE Class 12th Maths Syllabus 2023-24
Unit-I: Relations and Functions
1 Relations and Functions
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Types of relations
1.3 Types of functions
1.4 Composition of functions and Invertible function
2 Inverse Trigonometric Functions
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Basic Concepts
2.3 Properties of inverse trigonometric functions
Unit-II: Algebra
3 Matrices
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Matrix
3.3 Types of matrices
3.4 Operations on Matrices
3.5 Transpose of a Matrix
3.6 Symmetric and skew-symmetric matrices.
3.7 Invertible matrices
4 Determinants
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Determinant
4.3 Area of a Triangle
4.4 Minors and Co-factors
4.5 Adjoint and inverse of a matrix
4.6 Applications of Determinants and Matrices
Unit-III: Calculus
5 Continuity and Differentiability
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Continuity
5.3 Differentiability
5.4 Exponential and logarithmic functions
5.5 Logarithmic differentiation
5.6 Derivatives of Functions in Parametric Forms
5.7 Second order derivative
6 Applications of Derivatives
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Rate of change of quantities
6.3 Increasing/decreasing functions
6.4 Maxima and minima
7 Integrals
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Integration as inverse process of differentiation
7.3 Methods of Integration
7.4 Integrals of Some Particular Functions
7.5 Integration by Partial Fractions
7.6 Integration by Parts
7.7 Definite Integral
7.8 Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
7.9 Evaluation of Definite Integrals by Substitution
7.10 Some Properties of Definite Integrals
8 Applications of The Integrals
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Area Under Simple Curves
9 Differential Equations
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Basic concepts
9.3 General and Particular solutions of a differential equation
9.4 Methods of solving first order first degree differential equations
Unit-IV: Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry
10 Vector Algebra
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Some Basic Concepts
10.3 Types of Vectors
10.4 Addition of Vectors
10.5 Multiplication of a Vector by a Scalar
10.6 Product of Two Vectors.
11 Three - dimensional Geometry
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Direction cosines and direction ratios of a line
11.3 Equation of a line in space
11.4 Shortest distance between two lines.
Unit-V: Linear Programming
12 Linear Programming
12.1 Introduction,
12.2 Linear programming problems and its mathematical formulation
Unit-VI: Probability
13 Probability
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Conditional probability
13.3 Multiplication theorem on probability
13.4 Independent events
13.5 Bayes’ theorem
You can check and download RBSE class 12 Maths syllabus 2023 PDF below.
|
Download RBSE Class 12th Maths Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
