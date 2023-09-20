RBSE Class 12th Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Download Maths 2024 Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2024: Download the राजस्थान बोर्ड Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2023-24 in PDF here. Check the exam question paper structure, unit-wise list of topics and the detailed syllabus content here.

राजस्थान बोर्ड Class 12th RBSE Maths Syllabus 2023-24: BSER or Board of School Education, Ajmer, Rajasthan has issued its latest RBSE 12th Maths Syllabus 2024 on its official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. राजस्थान बोर्ड 12th Class Maths paper will be for a total of 100 marks wherein the 3 hour 15 minutes theory paper will carry 80 marks. 20 marks will be sessional. The syllabus consists of 6 units. The calculus unit carries the highest weightage and the Linear programming unit carries the least weightage of 36 marks and 4 marks respectively. From this article, you can check and download the complete RBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2024 in PDF.

RBSE Maths Class 12 Examination Scheme

Paper Time (Hrs.) Marks for the Paper Sessional Total Marks One 3:15 80 20 100

राजस्थान बोर्ड 12th Maths Syllabus Structure 2024

No Units Marks I Relations and Functions (सम्बन्ध तथा फलन) 07 II Algebra (बीज गणित) 10 III Calculus (कलन) 36 IV Vectors and Three - Dimensional Geometry (सदिश तथा त्रि-विमीय ज्यामिति) 16 V Linear Programming (रैखिक प्रोग्रामन) 04 VI Probability (प्रायिकता) 07

RBSE Class 12 Maths 2024 Prescribed Books

NCERT Class 12 Mathematics Part 1 PDF

NCERT Class 12 Mathematics Part 2 PDF

RBSE Class 12th Maths Syllabus 2023-24

Unit-I: Relations and Functions

1 Relations and Functions

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of relations

1.3 Types of functions

1.4 Composition of functions and Invertible function

2 Inverse Trigonometric Functions

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Basic Concepts

2.3 Properties of inverse trigonometric functions

Unit-II: Algebra

3 Matrices

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Matrix

3.3 Types of matrices

3.4 Operations on Matrices

3.5 Transpose of a Matrix

3.6 Symmetric and skew-symmetric matrices.

3.7 Invertible matrices

4 Determinants

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Determinant

4.3 Area of a Triangle

4.4 Minors and Co-factors

4.5 Adjoint and inverse of a matrix

4.6 Applications of Determinants and Matrices

Unit-III: Calculus

5 Continuity and Differentiability

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Continuity

5.3 Differentiability

5.4 Exponential and logarithmic functions

5.5 Logarithmic differentiation

5.6 Derivatives of Functions in Parametric Forms

5.7 Second order derivative

6 Applications of Derivatives

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Rate of change of quantities

6.3 Increasing/decreasing functions

6.4 Maxima and minima

7 Integrals

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Integration as inverse process of differentiation

7.3 Methods of Integration

7.4 Integrals of Some Particular Functions

7.5 Integration by Partial Fractions

7.6 Integration by Parts

7.7 Definite Integral

7.8 Fundamental Theorem of Calculus

7.9 Evaluation of Definite Integrals by Substitution

7.10 Some Properties of Definite Integrals

8 Applications of The Integrals

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Area Under Simple Curves

9 Differential Equations

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Basic concepts

9.3 General and Particular solutions of a differential equation

9.4 Methods of solving first order first degree differential equations

Unit-IV: Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry

10 Vector Algebra

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Some Basic Concepts

10.3 Types of Vectors

10.4 Addition of Vectors

10.5 Multiplication of a Vector by a Scalar

10.6 Product of Two Vectors.

11 Three - dimensional Geometry

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Direction cosines and direction ratios of a line

11.3 Equation of a line in space

11.4 Shortest distance between two lines.

Unit-V: Linear Programming

12 Linear Programming

12.1 Introduction,

12.2 Linear programming problems and its mathematical formulation

Unit-VI: Probability

13 Probability

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Conditional probability

13.3 Multiplication theorem on probability

13.4 Independent events

13.5 Bayes’ theorem

You can check and download RBSE class 12 Maths syllabus 2023 PDF below.

