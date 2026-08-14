Rajasthan Forester Result 2026 OUT: Download Provisional Merit List PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSSB has officially released the Forester Result 2026 today, 14 August 2026, on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can now check the Provisional Merit List PDF given in this article.
Key Points
- RSSB released the Provisional Merit List for Forester Direct Recruitment 2026.
- Candidates can check the merit list PDF on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
- The provisional list allows objections; the topper scored 91.33 marks.
Rajasthan Forester Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Provisional Merit List for the Forester (Vanpal) Direct Recruitment 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Vanpal Exam 2026 can now check the merit list PDF on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. This Merit list shows the names of candidates who have qualified based on their marks. Candidates can check their roll number, name, father's name, mother's name, category, and marks in this list. The topper scored 91.33 marks. This is a provisional list, which means candidates can raise objections if they find any error. Aspirants who applied for the Forester post should check this list carefully to know their selection status and rank.
Rajasthan Forester Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the Rajasthan Forester Result 2026 below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
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Post Name
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Forester (Vanpal)
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Recruitment Name
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Forester Direct Recruitment 2026
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Result Status
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Released Today
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Result Type
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Provisional Merit List
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Highest Marks
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91.33
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Details Included
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Roll no, Candidate Name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Gender, Category, Sub-Category, Marks
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Official Website
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rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Forester Result 2026 Merit List
RSSB Forester Provisional Merit List PDF 2026 is now available on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Vanpal Exam 2026 can now check their name and roll number in the merit list PDF given below
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RSSB Forester Result 2026
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Merit List
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Selected Candidates (NTPS) Part 1
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Selected Candidates (NTPS) Part 2
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Selected Candidates (NTPS) Part 3
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Selected Candidates (NTPS) Part 4
Steps to Check RSSB Forester Merit List 2026
Candidates can now check the provisional merit list PDF by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official RSSB website
Step 2: Click on the “Latest Notification” section on the homepage
Step 3: Select the "Forester Direct Recruitment 2026 Provisional Merit List"
Step 4: Click on the NTSP Annexure-1/2/3 PDF link
Step 5: The merit list will open in PDF format
Step 6: Use Ctrl+F to search your roll number directly
Step 7: Check your name, marks, and category details
Step 8: Download and save the PDF for future reference
What's Next After the RSSB Forester Result 2026?
Since this is a provisional merit list, candidates should keep the following points in mind:
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Objection window: RSSB usually opens a short window for candidates to raise objections regarding the provisional list if any discrepancy is found.
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Document verification: Shortlisted candidates will likely be called for document verification at a later stage, where original certificates need to be produced.
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Final merit list: After the verification process and resolution of objections, RSSB will release the final selection list.
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Regular updates: Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official RSSB website for updates on the next steps, including verification dates and joining formalities.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com