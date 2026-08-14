Rajasthan Forester Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Provisional Merit List for the Forester (Vanpal) Direct Recruitment 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Vanpal Exam 2026 can now check the merit list PDF on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. This Merit list shows the names of candidates who have qualified based on their marks. Candidates can check their roll number, name, father's name, mother's name, category, and marks in this list. The topper scored 91.33 marks. This is a provisional list, which means candidates can raise objections if they find any error. Aspirants who applied for the Forester post should check this list carefully to know their selection status and rank.

Rajasthan Forester Result 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about the Rajasthan Forester Result 2026 below: