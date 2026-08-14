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Rajasthan Forester Result 2026 OUT: Download Provisional Merit List PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 23:50 IST

RSSB has officially released the Forester Result 2026 today, 14 August 2026, on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can now check the Provisional Merit List PDF given in this article.

Rajasthan Forester Result 2026 OUT: Download Provisional Merit List PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Forester Result 2026 OUT: Download Provisional Merit List PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Key Points

  • RSSB released the Provisional Merit List for Forester Direct Recruitment 2026.
  • Candidates can check the merit list PDF on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • The provisional list allows objections; the topper scored 91.33 marks.

Rajasthan Forester Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Provisional Merit List for the Forester (Vanpal) Direct Recruitment 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Vanpal Exam 2026 can now check the merit list PDF on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. This Merit list shows the names of candidates who have qualified based on their marks. Candidates can check their roll number, name, father's name, mother's name, category, and marks in this list. The topper scored 91.33 marks. This is a provisional list, which means candidates can raise objections if they find any error. Aspirants who applied for the Forester post should check this list carefully to know their selection status and rank.

Rajasthan Forester Result 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about the Rajasthan Forester Result 2026 below:

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Body 

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)

Post Name 

Forester (Vanpal)

Recruitment Name 

Forester Direct Recruitment 2026

Result Status

Released Today 

Result Type 

Provisional Merit List 

Highest Marks 

91.33

Details Included 

Roll no, Candidate Name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Gender, Category, Sub-Category, Marks

Official Website 

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Forester Result 2026 Merit List 

RSSB Forester Provisional Merit List PDF 2026 is now available on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Vanpal Exam 2026 can now check their name and roll number in the merit list PDF given below

RSSB Forester Result 2026

Merit List 

Selected Candidates (NTPS) Part 1

Check Here

Selected Candidates (NTPS) Part 2

Check Here 

Selected Candidates (NTPS) Part 3

Check Here

Selected Candidates (NTPS) Part 4

Check Here

Steps to Check RSSB Forester  Merit List 2026

Candidates can now check the provisional merit list PDF by following these steps: 

Step 1: Visit the official RSSB website

Step 2: Click on the “Latest Notification” section on the homepage

Step 3: Select the "Forester Direct Recruitment 2026 Provisional Merit List"

Step 4: Click on the NTSP Annexure-1/2/3 PDF link

Step 5: The merit list will open in PDF format

Step 6: Use Ctrl+F to search your roll number directly

Step 7: Check your name, marks, and category details

Step 8: Download and save the PDF for future reference

What's Next After the RSSB Forester Result 2026?

Since this is a provisional merit list, candidates should keep the following points in mind:

  • Objection window: RSSB usually opens a short window for candidates to raise objections regarding the provisional list if any discrepancy is found.

  • Document verification: Shortlisted candidates will likely be called for document verification at a later stage, where original certificates need to be produced.

  • Final merit list: After the verification process and resolution of objections, RSSB will release the final selection list.

  • Regular updates: Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official RSSB website for updates on the next steps, including verification dates and joining formalities.

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Aug 14, 2026, 23:50 IST

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