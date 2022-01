Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Recruitment 2022 for Jr. Executive (Trainee) Posts @jobs.rnsbindia.com., Graduates Eligible

Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank is hiring Jr. Executive (Trainee) in various states of Gujarat. Details Here.

Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Recruitment 2022: Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank (RNSB), Gujarat is inviting online applications for recruitment for the post of Junior Executive (Trainee) on jobs.rnsbindia.com. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for RSNB Recruitment 2022 on or before 12 January 2022.

Vacancies are available at various locations in Gujarat such as Rajkot, Wankaner, Jetpur, Bhavnagar, Dhoraji, Surat, Upleta, Junagadh, Morbi, Paddhari, Surendranagar, Jasdan and Bhuj.

RSNB Jr Executive Notification and Online Application Link

Important Date

Last Date of Online Application - 12 January 2022

Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Vacancy Details

Post Name Location Jr.Executive (Trainee) Rajkot Jr.Executive (Trainee) Wankaner Jr.Executive (Trainee) Jetpur Jr.Executive (Trainee) Bhavnagar Jr.Executive (Trainee) Dhoraji Jr.Executive (Trainee) Surat Jr.Executive (Trainee) Upleta Jr.Executive (Trainee) Junagadh Jr.Executive (Trainee) Morbi Jr.Executive (Trainee) Paddhari Jr.Executive (Trainee) Surendranagar Jr.Executive (Trainee) Jasdan Jr.Executive (Trainee) Bhuj

Eligibility Criteria for Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Jr Executive Posts

Education Qualification:

First Class Graduate (Except Arts) OR Post Graduate (Except Arts).

2 years experience in any Co-Operative bank or any financial institute is preferable. Candidate Should be well versed with Computer knowledge

Freshers may apply

Age Limit:

30 Years

How to Apply for Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Jr Executive Recruitment 2022 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Recruitment on or before 12 January 2022.