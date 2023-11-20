RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2023: Expected Date, Direct Link to Download Merit List on rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant Result 2023: The result of the RBI Assistant exam can be released soon. According to various media reports, this result can be released on the official website in the first week of December. Check here how much merit will go

RBI Assistant Result 2023 Date: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Assistant Prelims ​​Result 2023 can be declared in the first week of December. The result will be declared on the official website of the RBI. Candidates who qualify for the RBI Assistant ​​Prelims Exam 2023 will be called for the main examinations. We will provide the direct link to the RBI Assistant ​​Result on this page as soon as it is announced officially. The RBI Assistant was conducted on November 18 and 19 for 450 vacancies.

RBI Assistant Result 2023

After the release of the results, the candidates can check their results by clicking on the direct link given below –

RBI Assistant Result 2023 Click Here (To be available)

How to download RBI Assistant Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results by following the steps below.

Go to the official website of RBI - rbi.org.in

Click on the notice published on the homepage

Click on the RBI Assistant Prelims Results 2023

Now login with your registration number and password

Click on the login button

The result will open on the screen

Check all the details

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Details Mentioned on RBI Assistant Result

The details that are mentioned in the RBI Assistant result are listed below

Name of Candidate

Father Name

Category

Marks scored in Each Subject

Total Marks Scored

Qualification Status

RBI Assistant Expected Cut Off

The RBI Assistant cut-off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for RBI Assistant as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts. The actual cut off will be released circle wise

RBI Assistant Prelims Expected Cut Off 2023 Category Expected Cut Off General 85-89 EWS 82-86 OBC 82-87 SC 78-82 ST 73-77

What After RBI Assistant Prelims Result?

Once the RBI releases the RBI Assistant prelims result, it will release the admit card for the main examination. The candidates who will clear the prelims examination will be able to download the admit card for the RBI Assistant Mains examination. RBI will soon announce the dates for the main examination candidates are requested to regularly check the website for the main exam date.

