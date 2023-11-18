RBI Assistant Expected Cut Off 2023: Category-wise Prelims Minimum Qualifying Marks

RBI Assistant Prelims Expected Cut Off 2023: The Reserve Bank of India declares the RBI Assistant cut off in a PDF after the result. The cut off marks are the minimum marks decided by the authority to shortlist candidates for the next stage. Check the expected minimum qualifying marks here

RBI Assistant Prelims Cut Off 2023: The Reserve Bank of India conducted the RBI Assistant Prelims exam on November 18. The RBI Assistant prelims expected cut off marks depend on various factors such as difficulty level, and number of vacancies. The RBI Assistant Prelims expected cut off marks are the minimum marks determined by the officials to shortlist eligible aspirants for the mains exam. Candidates must achieve marks more than or equal to the RBI Assistant Prelims minimum qualifying marks to be declared successful in the exam.

In this article, we have compiled the RBI Assistant Prelims expected cut off and previous years' marks for the reference of the candidates.

RBI Assistant Expected Cut Off 2023

The Reserve Bank of India releases the RBI Assistant cut-off marks for all the aspirants who have appeared in the prelims examination. All eligible aspirants must obtain more than or equivalent to the RBI Assistant prelims minimum qualifying marks in order to be a part of the further recruitment process.

RBI Assistant Prelims Expected Cut Off Marks

Based on the feedback of the candidates who have appeared in the RBI Assistant Prelims 2023 exam and past cut-off trends, the experts have shared the RBI Assistant prelims expected cut off marks. Check the category-wise RBI Assistant Prelims expected cut off marks tabulated below.

Category RBI Assistant Prelims Expected Cut Off 2023 GEN To be updated soon SC To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon LD To be updated soon VI To be updated soon HI To be updated soon

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2023 Highlights

The RBI Assistant Prelims 2023 exam is scheduled for 1st, 4th, and 6th November 2023. Check the major overview of the RBI Assistant Prelims exam shared below for the ease of the aspirants.

Exam Conducting Body Reserve Bank of India Exam Name RBI Assistant Exam 2023 Vacancies 450 Selection Process Prelims Mains Language Proficiency Test RBI Assistant Exam Date 2023 November 18 and 19 RBI Assistant Prelims category wise Cut Off To be out Soon Job Location Anywhere in India

RBI Assistant Prelims Expected Cut Off Marks 2023: Deciding Factors

Numerous factors determine the RBI Assistant Prelims cut off marks for all the categories. However, the cut off marks vary every year. Here are few factors affecting the RBI Assistant cut off marks for the Prelims exam are shared below:

Number of Test-Takers: The total number of applicants influences the RBI Assistant Prelims cut-off marks. If there is a huge number of applicants, then the cut off marks and competition will also increase.

Vacancies: The overall vacancies play a pivotal role in deciding the RBI Assistant Prelims cut off marks. If there is less number of RBI Assistant vacancies, the cut-off marks will also be increase and vice-versa.

Difficulty level: The difficulty level of questions asked in the RBI Assistant Prelims exam also decides the category-wise cut off marks. If the question’s difficulty level is easy, the cut-off marks will also be higher, and vice-versa.

Candidate’s Performance : The marks secured in the exam decide the RBI Assistant Prelims cut-off marks. If there are a high number of test-takers, then the cut-off marks will also increase.

How to Download RBI Assistant Cut Off 2023?

RBI will release the official RBI Assistant cut off pdf along with the result after the prelims exam is conducted successfully. Candidates willing to appear in next year's exam can also download the RBI Assistant Prelims cut-off marks to get an idea of the fluctuation in the trends and create their preparation approach accordingly. Follow the steps discussed below to download the RBI Assistant Prelims cut off marks with ease.

Step 1: Go to the official RBI website

Step 2: On the homepage, click the “RBI Assistant cutoff marks” link.

Step 3: The category-wise cut-off will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the cut-off PDF for future use.

