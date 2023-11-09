RBI Assistant Previous Year Question Papers: Approach and Benefits

RBI Assistant Previous Year Question: Get the RBI Assistant's previous year questions, approach to solve the questions and benefits of solving previous year questions. Check the exam pattern, paper analysis, difficulty level.

RBI Assistant Previous Year Question is one of the finest tools to prepare adequately for the written exam. All the banking aspirants are advised to download and practice the RBI Assistant Previous Year Question Paper to score well in the exam. Solving RBI Assistant previous year questions regularly will provide insights into the difficulty level and trending topics asked in the exam.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducts prelims and mains exams to select eligible candidates for the Assistant post in RBI. There are various advantages of solving RBI Assistant previous year questions with solutions. It will help them to reshape their preparation strategy and focus on the topics important for the exam.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the RBI Assistant previous year question papers for prelims and mains exam. This will allow them to discover their weak areas and enhance their preparation accordingly.

In this article, we compiled the download link to the previous year's RBI Assistant question and the latest exam pattern.

RBI Assistant Previous Year Questions

Candidates must solve the RBI Assistant previous year question to understand the exam format and requirements. RBI Assistant previous year paper provide insights into the pattern on which questions are asked, difficulty level and trending topics asked over past years.

As per the past 5 years' exam analysis, the difficulty level of questions were easy in the RBI Assistant previous year paper PDF download. Hence, solving the RBI Assistant previous year questions will ease their preparation. Aspirants can strengthen their preparation level by solving questions from the RBI Assistant previous year papers. Here is the direct link to download RBI Assistant previous year papers for prelims and mains is tabulated below.

RBI Assistant Prelims Previous Year Questions

Aspirants must attempt the RBI Assistant previous year's question papers PDF to understand various exam parameters. After solving the previous papers, they must review their performance and strengthen the improvement areas. Get the direct download link of RBI Assistant prelims previous year question papers PDF and important questions below:

Q1. Find the wrong number in the following number series

189, 186, 181, 174, 165, 155, 141

(a) 189

(b) 181

(c) 165

(d) 155

(e) 141

Ans. D

Q2. 22% of 1500 + 22.5% of 1300 = ?

(a) 625

(b) 622.5

(c) 565

(d) 585.5

(e) 625

Ans. B

Q3. The boy is standing on the terrace_________at the wall

(a) sleeping

(b) barking

(c) looking

(d) dancing

(e) hawk

Ans. C

Q4. The head of the bird had been_____________away with the rifle.

(a) blown

(b) blows

(c) sharp

(d) blew

(e) created

Ans. a

Q5. Statement: All Bats are Balls. All Balls are Cap. No Ball is Socks.

Conclusions: I. All Socks can be Ball

Some Cap is Bat.

(a)If only conclusion I follows

(b)If only conclusion II follows

(c) If either I or II follows

(d) If neither I nor II follows

(e) If both I and II follows

Ans. B

Benefits of Solving RBI Assistant Previous Year Questions

Aspirants must attempt RBI Assistant Previous Year Question Papers to speed up their preparation. There are numerous benefits of solving RBI Assistant previous year papers mentioned below:

Solving RBI Assistant previous year question paper regularly to get an idea of the topic asked in the exam along with weightage and difficulty level.

Practising previous year papers will improve the question-solving speed, and accuracy and build their style to solve maximum questions in less time.

Solving RBI Assistant question papers will help them recognise their mistakes and help them avoid making silly mistakes in the actual paper.

Practicing RBI Assistant previous year question papers with solutions PDF will help them revise the vast syllabus prescribed by the officials.

How to Attempt RBI Assistant Previous Year Questions?

It is vital to solve unlimited RBI Assistant previous year questions to understand the paper format and obtain favourable results in the exam. They keep certain points in mind to solve RBI Assistant previous year question paper adequately:

Read the RBI Assistant previous year question carefully.

Set a countdown timer to solve questions under exam pressure.

Attempt easy questions first and solve tricky ones last in the RBI Assistant previous year's question papers.

After solving the papers, aspirants must verify the response and avoid making mistakes when reattempting the paper.

RBI Assistant Previous Year Paper Analysis

As per the previous year's exam analysis, the difficulty level of the RBI Assistant previous year question paper was easy in nature. The overall number of good attempts is 85-90. In brief, the difficulty level and good attempts in the exam are as follows: Logical Reasoning Ability (Easy to Moderate,30-31), Numerical Ability (Easy, 30-33), and English Language (Easy, 26-27).

Questions were asked from the number series, data interpretation, arithmetic and simplification in the numerical ability. In contrast, questions were asked in floor-based puzzles, syllogism, mixed series, direction & distance, Chinese coding, month-based puzzles etc, in the reasoning ability section.

RBI Assistant Question Paper Pattern

Candidates should check the RBI Assistant question paper syllabus and exam pattern to get an idea of the exam structure, question type and the marking scheme defined by the officials. The RBI Assistant 2023 exam is divided into two stages, i.e. prelims and mains. Check the pattern of the RBI Assistant question paper for the prelims exam below:

The RBI Assistant Prelims Exam comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions.

The medium of the question paper shall be Bilingual, i.e. Hindi & English, except English Language test.

There shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for every incorrect answer.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 Minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 Minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes Total 100 100 60 Minutes

