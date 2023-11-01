RBI Assistant Exam Date 2023: Prelims, Mains Dates, and Exam Schedule

RBI Assistant 2023 Exam Date: The Written Examination for recruitment to the post of RBI Assistant is scheduled to be conducted  on 18.11.2023 (Saturday) and 19.11.2023 (Sunday) of English Language, Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability

RBI Assistant Exam Date 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the dates to conduct the written exam for RBI Assistant. As per the schedule released the exam will be conducted on November 18 and 19, 2023.

There will be a total of 3 subjects in the prelims paper i.e. English Language, Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability that will be conducted in 4 shifts each day.

The RBI has announced the exam date on its official website. The table below gives important information about Junior Assistant

RBI Assistant Exam

Name Of Exam

RBI Assistant

Recruiting Body

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Post

RBI Assistant

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains

Number of Posts

450

Application Start Date

September 13, 2023

Application End Date

October 4, 2023

RBI Assistant Exam Date

November 18 and 19, 2023

Application mode

Online

Job Location

PAN India

Official Website

opportunities.rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant Exam Timing

As per the official notice released by RBI on opportunities.rbi.org.in junior assistant written exam will be conducted on November 18 and 19. The program of the exam is tabulated below

Date

Shift Time

Subject

18 - Nov - 2023

Shift 1 - 9:00 am to 10: 00 am

Shit 2 - 11:30 am to 12:30 pm

Shift 3 - 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Shift 4 - 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm

English Language

Numerical Ability

Reasoning Ability

19 - Nov - 2023

RBI Assistant Exam Pattern

The selection process for the RBI Assistant will be done in two stages. The details of the exam process are given below. The below table shows the RBI Assistant prelims exam pattern

RBI Assistant Exam Pattern

Name of Tests

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time allotted for each test (Separately timed)

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes
 

100

100

60 minutes

FAQ

When will the RBI Assistant written exam conducted?

The RBI Assistant written exam will be conducted on November 18 and 19, 2023 in different shifts. Check out the above article for detailed information.

What subject will be asked in the RBI Assistant prelims exam?

The RBI Assistant prelims exam will contain subjects like English Language, Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability.

