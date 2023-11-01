RBI Assistant Exam Date 2023: Prelims, Mains Dates, and Exam Schedule

RBI Assistant 2023 Exam Date: The Written Examination for recruitment to the post of RBI Assistant is scheduled to be conducted on 18.11.2023 (Saturday) and 19.11.2023 (Sunday) of English Language, Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability

RBI Assistant Exam Date 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the dates to conduct the written exam for RBI Assistant. As per the schedule released the exam will be conducted on November 18 and 19, 2023.

There will be a total of 3 subjects in the prelims paper i.e. English Language, Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability that will be conducted in 4 shifts each day.

RBI Assistant Exam Date 2023

The RBI has announced the exam date on its official website. The table below gives important information about Junior Assistant

RBI Assistant Exam Name Of Exam RBI Assistant Recruiting Body Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Post RBI Assistant Selection Process Prelims Mains Number of Posts 450 Application Start Date September 13, 2023 Application End Date October 4, 2023 RBI Assistant Exam Date November 18 and 19, 2023 Application mode Online Job Location PAN India Official Website opportunities.rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant Exam Timing

As per the official notice released by RBI on opportunities.rbi.org.in junior assistant written exam will be conducted on November 18 and 19. The program of the exam is tabulated below

Date Shift Time Subject 18 - Nov - 2023 Shift 1 - 9:00 am to 10: 00 am Shit 2 - 11:30 am to 12:30 pm Shift 3 - 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm Shift 4 - 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm English Language Numerical Ability Reasoning Ability 19 - Nov - 2023

RBI Assistant Exam Pattern

The selection process for the RBI Assistant will be done in two stages. The details of the exam process are given below. The below table shows the RBI Assistant prelims exam pattern

RBI Assistant Exam Pattern Name of Tests No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time allotted for each test (Separately timed) English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes 100 100 60 minutes

