RBI Assistant Exam Date 2023: Prelims, Mains Dates, and Exam Schedule

RBI Assistant Exam Date 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the dates to conduct the written exam for RBI Assistant. As per the schedule released the exam will be conducted on November 18 and 19, 2023.
There will be a total of 3 subjects in the prelims paper i.e. English Language, Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability that will be conducted in 4 shifts each day.
RBI Assistant Exam Date 2023
The RBI has announced the exam date on its official website. The table below gives important information about Junior Assistant
|
RBI Assistant Exam
|
Name Of Exam
|
RBI Assistant
|
Recruiting Body
|
Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
|
Post
|
RBI Assistant
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims
Mains
|
Number of Posts
|
450
|
Application Start Date
|
September 13, 2023
|
Application End Date
|
October 4, 2023
|
RBI Assistant Exam Date
|
November 18 and 19, 2023
|
Application mode
|
Online
|
Job Location
|
PAN India
|
Official Website
|
opportunities.rbi.org.in
RBI Assistant Exam Timing
As per the official notice released by RBI on opportunities.rbi.org.in junior assistant written exam will be conducted on November 18 and 19. The program of the exam is tabulated below
|
Date
|
Shift Time
|
Subject
|
18 - Nov - 2023
|
Shift 1 - 9:00 am to 10: 00 am
Shit 2 - 11:30 am to 12:30 pm
Shift 3 - 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm
Shift 4 - 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|
English Language
Numerical Ability
Reasoning Ability
|
19 - Nov - 2023
RBI Assistant Exam Pattern
The selection process for the RBI Assistant will be done in two stages. The details of the exam process are given below. The below table shows the RBI Assistant prelims exam pattern
|
RBI Assistant Exam Pattern
|
Name of Tests
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time allotted for each test (Separately timed)
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
Related Articles,
|RBI Assistant Admit Card Date
|RBI Assistant Salary
|RBI Assistant Syllabus
|RBI Assistant Handwritten Declaration
|RBI Assistant Eligibility
|RBI Assistant Cut Off