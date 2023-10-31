RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023: Release Date, Prelims Call Letter Soon on rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023: RBI will release the hall ticket in the second week of November at opportunities.rbi.org.in for the upcoming examination of RBI Assistants. Get the direct link and steps to download the hall ticket here. Admit Card plays a vital role in the examination process.

RBI Assistant Admit Card Date
RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct the examination for 450 posts of RBI Assistant. The candidates who applied for the RBI Assistant 2023 will be able to download the admit card in the second week of November on the official website. A direct link will be provided in this article. This recruitment drive is being carried out by the RBI to fill a number of vacant posts of RBI Assistants of different categories. The hall ticket serves as an important document that allows candidates to enter the examination hall.

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023: Overview

Below we have tabulated the details regarding the RBI Assistants Examination 2023

Recruitment Board

Reserve Bank of India

Posts

RBI Assistant

Total Vacancies

450

Status

To be released soon

RBI Assistant Exam Date 2023

November 18 and 19, 2023

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023

Second Week of November

Official Website

opportunities.rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023: Download Link

The official website will soon activate the Admit Card 2023 download link, and in this article, we will also provide the direct download link for the RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023. Students can download the admit card with their registration number, roll number, password, and birthdate. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance of the exam day to avoid last-minute hurries.

RBI Assistant Hall Ticket

Direct Link (To be activated soon)

Steps to Download RBI Assistant Admit Card

Below we have listed the steps to download the Amit Card from the official website

 

Step 1: Open the official website of the RBI - opportunities.rbi.org.in

Step 2: Click on the careers button on the home page

Step 4: Click on the link provided to download - RBI Assistants Admit card 2023

Step 3: Enter the details like Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password in the login portal.

Step 4: Click on the “Login” button.

Step 5: The RBI Assistant admit card 2023 appears on your screen, check all the details mentioned on it carefully.

Step 6: Download or print the hall ticket for future reference.

Details Mentioned on RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023

Below we have listed the details that will be mentioned on the RBI Assistant Admit Card when it is officially released

  • Name of the Candidates
  • Examination Name
  • Registration Number 
  • Photograph and Signature of Candidate
  • Roll Number 
  • Examination Centre 
  • Examination Date and Time
  • Phone Number 
  • Gender

FAQ

When will be RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023 be released?

As per the reports, the RBI Assistant Admit Card will be released in the second week of November on the official website.

How can we download the RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023?

Steps to download the RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023 as well as the direct link to download the admit card is provided in this article

When will be Examination conducted for RBI Assistant 2023?

As per the official notice, the RBI Assistant 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on November 18 and 19, 2023 in online mode.

