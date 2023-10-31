RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023: Release Date, Prelims Call Letter Soon on rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023: RBI will release the hall ticket in the second week of November at opportunities.rbi.org.in for the upcoming examination of RBI Assistants. Get the direct link and steps to download the hall ticket here. Admit Card plays a vital role in the examination process.

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct the examination for 450 posts of RBI Assistant. The candidates who applied for the RBI Assistant 2023 will be able to download the admit card in the second week of November on the official website. A direct link will be provided in this article. This recruitment drive is being carried out by the RBI to fill a number of vacant posts of RBI Assistants of different categories. The hall ticket serves as an important document that allows candidates to enter the examination hall.

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023: Overview

Below we have tabulated the details regarding the RBI Assistants Examination 2023

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023: Overview Recruitment Board Reserve Bank of India Posts RBI Assistant Total Vacancies 450 Status To be released soon RBI Assistant Exam Date 2023 November 18 and 19, 2023 RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023 Second Week of November Official Website opportunities.rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023: Download Link

The official website will soon activate the Admit Card 2023 download link, and in this article, we will also provide the direct download link for the RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023. Students can download the admit card with their registration number, roll number, password, and birthdate. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance of the exam day to avoid last-minute hurries.

RBI Assistant Hall Ticket Direct Link (To be activated soon)

Steps to Download RBI Assistant Admit Card

Below we have listed the steps to download the Amit Card from the official website

Step 1: Open the official website of the RBI - opportunities.rbi.org.in

Step 2: Click on the careers button on the home page

Step 4: Click on the link provided to download - RBI Assistants Admit card 2023

Step 3: Enter the details like Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password in the login portal.

Step 4: Click on the “Login” button.

Step 5: The RBI Assistant admit card 2023 appears on your screen, check all the details mentioned on it carefully.

Step 6: Download or print the hall ticket for future reference.

Details Mentioned on RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023

Below we have listed the details that will be mentioned on the RBI Assistant Admit Card when it is officially released

Name of the Candidates

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Phone Number

Gender

