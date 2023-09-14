RBI Assistant Eligibility 2023: Age Limit, Qualification and Nationality

RBI Assistant Eligibility 2023: The Reserve Bank of India released the RBI Assistant Eligibility through the official notification for 450 posts. As per the notice, the candidate should have a bachelor's degree and should be between 20 and 28 years of age. Check the age limit, educational qualification, nationality and experience required

RBI Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Assistant Eligibility Criteria through the official notification PDF. All the eligible candidates should ensure that they meet all the RBI Assistant eligibility criteria requirements before applying for 450 posts of Assistant. The selection will be based on the marks obtained in the preliminary and main exams, followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Candidates should enter only valid data regarding their eligibility in the RBI Assistant application form to avoid cancellation of their candidature at any recruitment stage. All graduate aspirants who are at least 20 years old are eligible for the Assistant post in RBI.

In this article, we have compiled detailed information about the RBI Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2023, including age limit, qualifications, nationality, and much more.

RBI Assistant Eligibility 2023

All the candidates willing to register for the RBI Assistant exam must check and fulfil the RBI Assistant Eligibility Criteria. Check the major overview of the RBI Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2023 shared below.

RBI Assistant Eligibility 2023 Overview Conducting Body Reserve Bank of India Exam Name RBI Assistant 2023 Exam Minimum Age 20 years Age Relaxation Varies as per category of the candidate Educational Qualification Bachelor’s Degree Nationality Indian Number of Attempts No restriction on the number of attempts:



Previous Experience Not Required

RBI Assistant Age Limit

Candidates should stay updated with the RBI Assistant age limit criteria before applying for the post. Candidates born not earlier than 02/09/1995 and not later than 01/09/2003 (both days inclusive) are only eligible to apply for an Assistant post in RBI. Check the minimum and maximum RBI Assistant Age Limit criteria tabulated below.

RBI Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2023 Particular RBI Assistant Age Limit Minimum Age Limit 20 years Maximum Age Limit 28 years

Age Relaxation Applicable For RBI Assistant

Apart from the RBI Assistant age limit for the general category, there shall be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates. The age limit will be calculated as of 01‐09‐2023. Check the category-wise RBI Assistant age relaxation shared below.

Category RBI Assistant Age Limit Relaxation Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe (SC / ST) 5 years, i.e., up to 33 years Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years, i.e., up to 31 years Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) 10 years (GEN/EWS), 13 years (OBC) & 15 years (SC/ST) Ex-Servicemen To the extent of service rendered by them in the Armed Forces plus an additional period of 3 years subject to a maximum of 50 years. Widows/divorced women/ women judicially separated who are not re-married Upto 35 years (40 years for SC/ST) Candidates having work experience in the Reserve Bank of India To the extent of the number of years of such experience, subject to a maximum of 3 years.

Minimum Qualification For the RBI Assistant Exam

Candidates should fulfil all the RBI Assistant educational qualification requirements before filling out the online application form. The educational qualification will be calculated as of 01‐09‐2023. Check the detailed RBI Assistant education qualification shared below.

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) in the aggregate.

Knowledge of word processing on PC.

Aspirants belonging to the Ex-servicemen category (except dependents of ex-servicemen) should either graduate from a recognised University or have passed the matriculation or its equivalent Armed Forces exam and served at least 15 years of defence service.

Aspirants applying for posts in a particular recruiting office should be proficient in the language (i.e., know to read, write, speak and understand the language) of the state/ any of the states falling under the recruiting Office.

The date of passing eligibility will appear on the mark sheet or provisional certificate provided by the University/ Institute.

In case the University/Institute/ Board does not specify criteria for conversion of Aggregate Grade Point into marks percentage in the degree/passing certificates, the undefined parameter(s) would be as follow:

Equivalent CGPA/OGPA/CPI or similar terminologies allotted on a 10-point scale Aggregate Marks Percentage 6.75 60% 6.25 55% 5.75 50%

Nationality Requirements For RBI Assistant

Along with the RBI Assistant age limit, qualification criteria, etc., candidates must check their nationality before applying for the post. A candidate must be either:

a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 to permanently settle in India or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Burma, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zaire, Ethiopia, Zambia, Malawi, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

RBI Assistant Scribe Details

At the time of the online/written examination, only those PwBD aspirants (who have 40% disability or more) with physical limitations in typing/writing, including speed, can avail of the scribe facility. However, they need to follow certain rules when using the scribe facility, as shared below.

Aspirants must arrange their own scribe/writer at their own expense.

The aspirant and scribe must provide a suitable undertaking in the prescribed format, with a passport-size photograph of the scribe during the examination.

PwBD aspirants with physical limitations to type/write, including speed, shall be permitted compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour of the examination whether availing the scribe facility or not.

Aspirants using a scribe should ensure they are eligible to use a scribe in the exam as per the above instructions.

During the exam, if it is found that the scribe is independently answering the questions, the exam session for such a candidate will be terminated.

Experience Required for RBI Assistant Exam

It is not compulsory to have any work experience to apply for RBI Assistant recruitment. Candidates with or without previous working experience can apply for the Assistant post in the Reserve Bank of India.

Documents Required For RBI Assistant Exam

Candidates should enter correct and genuine details about their eligibility in the RBI Assistant application form, as they will be required to submit original documents related to Age/Qualification/Category, etc., during the Language Proficiency Test/document verification. The list of documents is provided below.

Matriculation/Secondary Certificate.

Marksheets and Certificate of Educational Qualification.

Caste/ Category Certificate, if applicable

Persons with Disabilities Certificate in the prescribed format, if applicable.

Relevant Certificate if seeking any age relaxation.

Valid Photo ID Proof (PAN Card/ Passport/ Permanent Driving Licence/ Voter’s Card/ Bank Passbook with photograph/ Photo identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer on official letterhead along with photograph / Photo identity proof issued by a People’s Representative on official letterhead along with photograph / valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognised College/ University/ Aadhar card/ E-Aadhar Card with a photograph/ Employee ID/ Bar Council Identity Card with photograph).

Other Required Documents

