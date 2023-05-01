RBI Assistant Cut Off 2023: Check Previous Years Cut off Marks Section-wise & Category-wise

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the RBI Assistant cut off in a pdf officially after the exam is over. The cut-off marks are the minimum marks required to ace the written exam.

RBI Assistant Cut Off: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the state-wise, category-wise, and state-wise RBI Assistant cut-off marks for prelims and mains exams along with the scorecard and marksheet. Cut-off marks are the minimum marks a candidate must obtain to qualify for the exam. Therefore, analysis of previous years’ cut-off marks for the exam is crucial for any candidate to assess the difficulty level trend over the past years and devise their preparation strategy accordingly.

In this article, we have discussed the past years’ cut-off marks for RBI Assistant prelims and mains exams to help candidates prepare for the upcoming exams.

RBI Assistant Cut Off 2023

The cut off marks act as a guide for candidates to understand the expected cut off marks for the upcoming exams. They are also beneficial in assessing the difficulty level of the exam. Candidates should however keep in mind that the cut off marks vary each year. The RBI releases section-wise cut off marks and category-wise marks for each state.

RBI Assistant 2023 Overview

RBI is the exam conducting body for the RBI Assistant examination every year for the selection of eligible candidates for the post of Assistant across various branches in India. The selection process includes the prelims exam, mains exam, and interview. Below, we have shared the key highlights:

Name of Bank Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Exam Name RBI Assistant Post Name Assistant Category Banking Jobs Application Mode Online Selection Process Prelims Exam Mains Exam Language Proficiency Test Language of Exam English

RBI Assistant Cut Off Marks: Deciding Factors

There are various factors that affect the final cut-off marks for RBI Assistant such as:

Number of vacancies

Number of candidates appearing for the exam

Difficulty level of the exam

How to Check RBI Assistant Cut-Off Marks 2022?

Candidates who appeared for the RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 can check their cut-off marks by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI.

Step 2: Click on ‘Opportunities@RBI’.

Step 3: Click ‘Current Vacancies’ and then ‘Results’.

Step 4: Click on the link ‘RBI Assistant Cut-Off Marks.

Step 5: Enter your registration/roll number and password/date of birth.

RBI Assistant Prelims Previous Years’ Cut-Off

Below, candidates can find the previous years' cut-off marks section-wise, category-wise, and state-wise for RBI Assistant prelims and mains examination.

RBI Assistant Cut Off 2022

Check below the cut off marks for the RBI Assistant prelims and mains 2022 exam.

Section-wise

RBI Assistant Prelims Sectional Cut Off 2021-22 Sections SC, ST, ALL- PWD OBC, OBC-EXS GENERAL, GEN-EXS English (30) 08 09 11 Numerical Ability (35) 10 11 12 Reasoning Ability (35) 11 12 12 Total 28 31 35

State-wise

RBI Assistant Prelims Cut Off 2021-22 RBI Zone Name SC ST OBC EWS General Ahmedabad 82.25 74.50 82.25 82.75 87.25 Bengaluru 76.75 71 82.25 80 82.75 Bhopal 80.25 76 -- 87 89.50 Bhubaneswar 80.50 79 -- 87.50 90.50 Chandigarh 80.25 80.25 84.75 87.50 90.75 Chennai 80.50 -- 86 77.75 87.75 Guwahati 79.25 73.50 -- 82 86 Hyderabad 84 80.75 88.50 88 90.25 Jaipur 79 81 87.75 86.75 89.25 Jammu -- 69.50 78.25 78.75 85.50 Kanpur & Lucknow 79 78.75 85.25 86.75 89.25 Kolkata 83.25 73.25 -- 87 90.75 Mumbai - 70 -- 82.50 85.25 Nagpur 84 72 85 82.25 87 New Delhi 80 -- 84.75 85.75 89.25 Patna 81 75 -- 87.50 89 Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi 74.75 57 84.50 76 86.50

RBI Assistant Cut Off 2019-20

Check below the cut off marks for the RBI Assistant prelims and mains 2019-20 exam.

Section-wise

RBI Assistant Prelims Sectional Cut Off 2019-20 Sections SC, ST, ALL- PWD OBC, OBC-EXS GENERAL, GEN-EXS English 9 10 11 Reasoning Ability 10 11 12 Numerical Ability 10 12 13

State-wise