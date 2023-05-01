RBI Assistant Cut Off 2023: Check Previous Years Cut off Marks Section-wise & Category-wise

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the RBI Assistant cut off in a pdf officially after the exam is over. The cut-off marks are the minimum marks required to ace the written exam.

Get All Details About RBI Assistant Cut Off Here.

RBI Assistant Cut Off: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the state-wise, category-wise, and state-wise RBI Assistant cut-off marks for prelims and mains exams along with the scorecard and marksheet. Cut-off marks are the minimum marks a candidate must obtain to qualify for the exam. Therefore, analysis of previous years’ cut-off marks for the exam is crucial for any candidate to assess the difficulty level trend over the past years and devise their preparation strategy accordingly.

In this article, we have discussed the past years’ cut-off marks for RBI Assistant prelims and mains exams to help candidates prepare for the upcoming exams. 

RBI Assistant Cut Off 2023 

The cut off marks act as a guide for candidates to understand the expected cut off marks for the upcoming exams. They are also beneficial in assessing the difficulty level of the exam. Candidates should however keep in mind that the cut off marks vary each year. The RBI releases section-wise cut off marks and category-wise marks for each state.

RBI Assistant 2023 Overview

RBI is the exam conducting body for the RBI Assistant examination every year for the selection of eligible candidates for the post of Assistant across various branches in India. The selection process includes the prelims exam, mains exam, and interview. Below, we have shared the key highlights:

Name of Bank

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Exam Name

RBI Assistant

Post Name

Assistant

Category

Banking Jobs

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

Prelims Exam

Mains Exam

Language Proficiency Test

Language of Exam

English

RBI Assistant Cut Off Marks: Deciding Factors

There are various factors that affect the final cut-off marks for RBI Assistant such as:

  • Number of vacancies
  • Number of candidates appearing for the exam
  • Difficulty level of the exam

RBI Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age Limit, Education Qualification

How to Check RBI Assistant Cut-Off Marks 2022?

Candidates who appeared for the RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 can check their cut-off marks by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI.

Step 2: Click on ‘Opportunities@RBI’.

Step 3: Click ‘Current Vacancies’ and then ‘Results’.

Step 4: Click on the link ‘RBI Assistant Cut-Off Marks.

Step 5: Enter your registration/roll number and password/date of birth.

RBI Assistant Prelims Previous Years’ Cut-Off

Below, candidates can find the previous years' cut-off marks section-wise, category-wise, and state-wise for RBI Assistant prelims and mains examination. 

RBI Assistant Cut Off 2022

Check below the cut off marks for the RBI Assistant prelims and mains 2022 exam.

Section-wise

RBI Assistant Prelims Sectional Cut Off 2021-22

Sections

SC, ST, ALL- PWD

OBC, OBC-EXS

GENERAL, GEN-EXS

English (30)

08

09

11

Numerical Ability (35)

10

11

12

Reasoning Ability (35)

11

12

12

Total

28

31

35

State-wise

RBI Assistant Prelims Cut Off 2021-22

RBI Zone Name

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

General

Ahmedabad

82.25

74.50

82.25

82.75

87.25

Bengaluru

76.75

71

82.25

80

82.75

Bhopal

80.25

76

--

87

89.50

Bhubaneswar

80.50

79

--

87.50

90.50

Chandigarh

80.25

80.25

84.75

87.50

90.75

Chennai

80.50

--

86

77.75

87.75

Guwahati

79.25

73.50

--

82

86

Hyderabad

84

80.75

88.50

88

90.25

Jaipur

79

81

87.75

86.75

89.25

Jammu

--

69.50

78.25

78.75

85.50

Kanpur & Lucknow

79

78.75

85.25

86.75

89.25

Kolkata

83.25

73.25

--

87

90.75

Mumbai

-

70

--

82.50

85.25

Nagpur

84

72

85

82.25

87

New Delhi

80

--

84.75

85.75

89.25

Patna

81

75

--

87.50

89

Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi

74.75

57

84.50

76

86.50

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis, Click Here

RBI Assistant Cut Off 2019-20

Check below the cut off marks for the RBI Assistant prelims and mains 2019-20 exam.

Section-wise

RBI Assistant Prelims Sectional Cut Off 2019-20

Sections

SC, ST, ALL- PWD

OBC, OBC-EXS

GENERAL, GEN-EXS

English

9

10

11

Reasoning Ability

10

11

12

Numerical Ability

10

12

13

State-wise

RBI Zone Name

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

General

Ahmedabad

90.25

79.00

89.50

91.00

92.75

Bengaluru

81.75

89.75

89.00

92.25

Bhopal

86.00

80.50

92.50

92.75

94.75

Bhubaneswar

85.75

81.25

94.75

93.75

95.75

Chandigarh

89.50

93.50

95.00

96.75

Chennai

88.00

92.75

87.00

94.00

Guwahati

83.50

77.75

86.25

83.75

89.50

Hyderabad

92.00

88.00

94.75

94.75

96.25

Jaipur

86.75

85.25

93.25

93.75

95.75

Jammu

79.50

87.00

89.00

94.25

Kanpur & Lucknow

87.00

92.25

94.25

96.00

Kolkata

92.25

92.00

96.25

Mumbai

84.00

71.50

84.25

81.75

87.75

Nagpur

88.00

77.50

88.75

90.50

New Delhi

89.00

92.75

93.50

96.25

Patna

85.75

93.75

94.00

95.75

Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi

87.00

95.00

89.75

96.25

FAQ

What is RBI Assistant Cut Off?

RBI Assistant Cut off marks are the minimum marks that a candidate is required to obtain in order to qualify the exam. The cut off marks act as guide for candidates to understand the expected cut off marks for the upcoming exams. They are also beneficial in assessing the difficulty level of the exam.

How to check the RBI Assistant Cut Off 2023?

In this article, we have mentioned the steps to check and download the official cut off marks pdf for RBI Assistant. Apart from this, there shall be a direct link to check cut off marks as issued by the RBI.

What factors affect the RBI Assistant Cut Off?

Several factors such as the number of candidates, number of vacancies, difficulty level of paper, and previous cut-off trends play a crucial role in determining the cut-off marks for the RBI Assistant Exam.

Is there sectional cut off in RBI Assistant?

Yes. Each candidate will have to secure minimum cut-off marks in each three sections as set by RBI.

Is there negative marking in the RBI Assistant?

Yes. There is negative marking of 0.25 marks (1/4th marks) applicable for each wrong answer. However, no penalty if a question is left blank.

Take Free Online RBI Assistant 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
