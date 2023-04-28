RBI Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age Limit, Education Qualification

Check the detailed eligibility criteria for selection as RBI Assistant. The selection process of officers shall be done through three stages which include a preliminary exam, mains exam, and language proficiency test.

RBI Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Reserve Bank of India invites online applications from eligible Indian citizens each year for filling up vacancies of RBI Assistant across various offices of the bank. Before applying, aspirants must ensure that they meet the age limit and educational qualifications issued by the RBI. Applications are accepted only online through the official registration link.

In this article, we have provided the complete details about RBI Assistant eligibility criteria including age limit, upper age limit relaxation, and educational qualifications for all posts.

RBI Assistant 2023 Overview

Below, aspirants can find details related to the RBI Assistant recruitment such as the organising body, exam category, language of the exam, etc. Refer to the table below:

Name of Bank

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Exam Name

RBI Assistant

Post Name

Assistant

Category

Banking Jobs

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

Prelims Exam

Mains Exam

Language Proficiency Test

Language of Exam

English

RBI Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2023

Here, we discuss the nationality, age limit, and educational qualifications in detail to help candidates make an informed choice. It should be noted that applications shall be rejected if one fails to meet the eligibility criteria for RBI Assistant.

Nationality

Candidates must be a citizen of India.

Age Limit

A candidate must have attained the minimum age of 20 years however they must not have exceeded the maximum age limit of 28 years.

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Candidates belonging to the reserved category shall be eligible for relaxation in the upper age bracket as per the Government norms. Below, we have provided the relaxation for all categories.

Category

Age Relaxation

Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe (SC / ST)

5 years

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

3 years

Persons with Disabilities (PWD)

· General: 10 Years

· OBC: 13 years

·  SC/ST: 15 years

Ex-Servicemen

Armed Forces+3 years additional (Up to 50 Years)

Divorced women/Widows/Women judicially separated and not re-married

10 Years

Candidates of Jammu and Kashmir

5 Years

Candidates, holding working experience of RBI

Maximum 3 years

Educational Qualification

As per the eligibility norms for the RBI Assistant exam, one must also possess the required educational qualifications. Below, candidates can check the qualification details.

  1. At least a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on a computer.
  2. A candidate belonging to the ex-servicemen category (except dependents of ex-servicemen) should either be a graduate from a recognized University or should have passed the matriculation or its equivalent examination of the Armed Forces and rendered at least 15 years of defence service.
  3. Candidates applying for a post in a particular recruiting office should be proficient in the language (i.e. know to read, write, speak and understand the language) of the state/ any of the states falling under the recruiting office.

RBI Assistant 2022 Selection Process

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria shall undergo the selection procedure for RBI Assistant recruitment which is conducted in three phases:

  • Preliminary exam
  • Mains exam
  • Language Proficiency Test (LPT)

FAQ

Where can I find detailed eligibility criteria for RBI Assistant 2023?

At Jagran Josh, we have provided the detailed eligibility criteria for RBI Assistant 2023 examination which included age limit, upper age limit relaxation, and educational qualifications.

What is the minimum age limit for applying for RBI Assistant 2023?

To be eligible for applying for RBI Assistant 2023, candidates must have attained the minimum age of 21 years however they must not have exceeded the maximum age limit of 28 years.

What is RBI Assistant educational qualification?

RBI has laid down different qualifications criteria for the Assistant post. Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on a computer.

What is the selection process for RBI Assistant?

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria shall undergo the selection procedure for RBI Assistant recruitment which is conducted in three phases: preliminary exam, mains exam, and language proficiency test.

