RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis (26th March/Shift 1): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis: Shift 1 Overall Difficulty Level was Easy to Moderate. Candidates were able to make 84-90 Good Attempts. Check Section-wise Questions Asked in English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability.

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis: The Reserve Bank of India successfully conducted the RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Shift 1 on 26th March 2022 for eligible Indian citizens to fill up 950 vacancies of the RBI Assistant post. RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 for Prelims Exam is available to download till 27th March 2022. Candidates shortlisted in the RBI Assistant 2022 Preliminary Exam will be called for the RBI Assistant Mains 2022 and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). In this article, we have shared the RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Questions Asked in English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability.

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Events Important Dates RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Start Date 17th February 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Last Date 8th March 2022 Online Application and Payment of Fee 17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Admit Card 21st March 2022 to 27th March 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam 26th & 27th March 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Exam May 2022 (Tentative)

RBI Assistant 2022 Exam Pattern

Candidates interested in applying for RBI Assistant post in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will undergo three stages: Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test. The RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 will consist of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability.

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam

Name of Tests

(Objective) No. of

Questions Maximum

Marks Total Time English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis (26th March 2022/ Shift 1): Overall Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Shift 1: Candidates were able to make 84-90 Good Attempts. Overall Difficulty Level was Easy to Moderate. Check below Paper-wise Questions Asked in English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability.

Name of Tests

(Objective) No. of

Questions Good Attempt Difficulty Level English Language 30 26-28 Easy Numerical Ability 35 28-30 Easy to Moderate Reasoning Ability 35 30-32 Easy to Moderate Total 100 84-90 Easy to Moderate

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis (26th March 2022/ Shift 1): Section-wise Questions Asked

English Language

Topics No. of Questions Level Reading Comprehension (Story-based, Synonyms- Oversight, Soaked) 7-8 Easy Para Jumble (Story based) 5 Easy Single Fillers 5 Easy Word Usage 3 Easy Sentence Rearrangement 5 Easy Cloze Test 2 Easy Error Detection 2 Easy Sentence Improvement 2 Easy Total 30 Easy

Numerical Ability

Topics No. Of questions Level Simplification 14 Easy to Moderate Arithmetic (One-liner) 11 Easy to Moderate Data Interpretation (Line Graph) 5 Easy to Moderate Missing Number Series (+, -, x) 5 Easy to Moderate Total 35 Easy to Moderate

Reasoning Ability