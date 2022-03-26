RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis (26th March/Shift 1): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis: The Reserve Bank of India successfully conducted the RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Shift 1 on 26th March 2022 for eligible Indian citizens to fill up 950 vacancies of the RBI Assistant post. RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 for Prelims Exam is available to download till 27th March 2022. Candidates shortlisted in the RBI Assistant 2022 Preliminary Exam will be called for the RBI Assistant Mains 2022 and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). In this article, we have shared the RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Questions Asked in English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability.
RBI Assistant 2022 Important Dates
|
RBI Assistant 2022 Important Events
|
Important Dates
|
RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Start Date
|
17th February 2022
|
RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Last Date
|
8th March 2022
|
Online Application and Payment of Fee
|
17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022
|
RBI Assistant 2022 Admit Card
|
21st March 2022 to 27th March 2022
|
RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam
|
26th & 27th March 2022
|
RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Exam
|
May 2022 (Tentative)
RBI Assistant 2022 Exam Pattern
Candidates interested in applying for RBI Assistant post in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will undergo three stages: Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test. The RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 will consist of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability.
RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam
|
Name of Tests
|
No. of
|
Maximum
|
Total Time
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis (26th March 2022/ Shift 1): Overall Difficulty Level, Good Attempts
RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Shift 1: Candidates were able to make 84-90 Good Attempts. Overall Difficulty Level was Easy to Moderate. Check below Paper-wise Questions Asked in English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability.
|
Name of Tests
|
No. of
|
Good Attempt
|
Difficulty Level
|
English Language
|
30
|
26-28
|
Easy
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
28-30
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
30-32
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Total
|
100
|
84-90
|
Easy to Moderate
RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis (26th March 2022/ Shift 1): Section-wise Questions Asked
English Language
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Level
|
Reading Comprehension
(Story-based, Synonyms- Oversight, Soaked)
|
7-8
|
Easy
|
Para Jumble (Story based)
|
5
|
Easy
|
Single Fillers
|
5
|
Easy
|
Word Usage
|
3
|
Easy
|
Sentence Rearrangement
|
5
|
Easy
|
Cloze Test
|
2
|
Easy
|
Error Detection
|
2
|
Easy
|
Sentence Improvement
|
2
|
Easy
|
Total
|
30
|
Easy
Numerical Ability
|
Topics
|
No. Of questions
|
Level
|
Simplification
|
14
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Arithmetic (One-liner)
|
11
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Data Interpretation (Line Graph)
|
5
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Missing Number Series (+, -, x)
|
5
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Total
|
35
|
Easy to Moderate
Reasoning Ability
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Level
|
Puzzles and Seating Arrangement
|
15
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Alpha Numeric Series (Letter Based)
|
4-5
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Alpha Numeric Series (Numeric)
|
4-5
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Direction & Distance
|
4
|
Easy
|
Blood Relation
|
3
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Inequality
|
2
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Meaningful Word
|
1
|
Easy
|
Digit pairing
|
1
|
Easy
|
Total
|
35
|
Easy to Moderate