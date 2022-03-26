JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis (26th March/Shift 1): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis: Shift 1 Overall Difficulty Level was Easy to Moderate. Candidates were able to make 84-90 Good Attempts. Check Section-wise Questions Asked in English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability.

Created On: Mar 26, 2022 11:55 IST
RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2022 Difficulty Level Good Attempts, Section wise Exam Review
RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2022 Difficulty Level Good Attempts, Section wise Exam Review

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis: The Reserve Bank of India successfully conducted the RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Shift 1 on 26th March 2022 for eligible Indian citizens to fill up 950 vacancies of the RBI Assistant post. RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 for Prelims Exam is available to download till 27th March 2022. Candidates shortlisted in the RBI Assistant 2022 Preliminary Exam will be called for the RBI Assistant Mains 2022 and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). In this article, we have shared the RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Questions Asked in English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability.

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Events

Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Start Date

17th February 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Last Date

8th March 2022

Online Application and Payment of Fee

17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Admit Card

21st March 2022 to 27th March 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam

26th & 27th March 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Exam

May 2022 (Tentative)

RBI Assistant 2022 Exam Pattern

Candidates interested in applying for RBI Assistant post in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will undergo three stages: Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test. The RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 will consist of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability.

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam

Name of Tests
(Objective)

No. of
Questions

Maximum
Marks

Total Time

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Total

100

100

60 minutes

 

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis (26th March 2022/ Shift 1): Overall Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Shift 1: Candidates were able to make 84-90 Good Attempts. Overall Difficulty Level was Easy to Moderate. Check below Paper-wise Questions Asked in English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability.

Name of Tests
(Objective)

No. of
Questions

Good Attempt

Difficulty Level

English Language

30

26-28

Easy

Numerical Ability

35

28-30

Easy to Moderate

Reasoning Ability

35

30-32

Easy to Moderate

Total

100

84-90

Easy to Moderate

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis (26th March 2022/ Shift 1): Section-wise Questions Asked

English Language

Topics

No. of Questions

Level

Reading Comprehension 

(Story-based, Synonyms- Oversight, Soaked)

7-8

Easy

Para Jumble (Story based)

5

Easy

Single Fillers

5

Easy

Word Usage

3

Easy

Sentence Rearrangement

5

Easy

Cloze Test

2

Easy

Error Detection

2

Easy

Sentence Improvement

2

Easy

Total

30

Easy

Numerical Ability

Topics

No. Of questions

Level

Simplification

14

Easy to Moderate

Arithmetic (One-liner)

11

Easy to Moderate

Data Interpretation (Line Graph)

5

Easy to Moderate

Missing Number Series (+, -, x)

5

Easy to Moderate

Total

35

Easy to Moderate

Reasoning Ability

Topics

No. of Questions

Level

Puzzles and Seating Arrangement

15

Easy to Moderate

Alpha Numeric Series (Letter Based)

4-5

Easy to Moderate

Alpha Numeric Series (Numeric)

4-5

Easy to Moderate

Direction & Distance

4

Easy

Blood Relation

3

Easy-Moderate

Inequality

2

Easy-Moderate

Meaningful Word

1

Easy

Digit pairing

1

Easy

Total

35

Easy to Moderate

 

FAQ

Q1 What was the overall difficulty level & good attempts in the RBI Assistant Prelims 2022?

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis: Overall Difficulty Level was Easy to Moderate. Candidates were able to make 84-90 Good Attempts.

Q2 What was the overall difficulty level & good attempts in English Language in RBI Assistant Prelims 2022?

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 English Language Difficulty Level: Easy and Good Attempts 26-28.

Q3 What was the overall difficulty level & good attempts in Numerical Ability in RBI Assistant Prelims 2022?

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Numerical Ability Difficulty Level: Easy to Moderate and Good Attempts 28-30.

Q4 What was the overall difficulty level & good attempts in Reasoning Ability in RBI Assistant Prelims 2022?

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Reasoning Ability Difficulty Level: Easy to Moderate and Good Attempts 30-32.

Q5 Where can I find detailed Section-wise Questions Asked in RBI Assistant Prelims 2022?

Read our article RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review on Jagran Josh.

