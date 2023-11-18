RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: All Shifts Reviews, Difficulty Level, and Good Attempts

RBI Assistant Prelims Analysis 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted the RBI Assistant 2023 exam on November 18. Check here the difficulty level, topics asked, good attempts, and expected cut-off.

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted the RBI Assistant exam on November 18. Here, the RBI Assistant exam analysis is compiled based on the feedback received from the aspirants who have appeared in today’s exam. The Exam Analysis consists of difficulty level and topics asked in the eligibility test in Shift 1.

Candidates must also check the RBI Assistant cut-off marks to predict their qualifying chances in the exam. Scroll down the page to get complete details on the RBI Assistant Exam Analysis, including expected cut-off, difficulty and good attempts.

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023

Candidates should go through the RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis of November 18. This exam analysis provides insights into the subject-wise difficulty level, good attempts, topics from which questions are asked, etc to the students who are going to appear in the upcoming shifts or planning to appear in the next cycle of recruitment. Check the major overview of the RBI Assistant Prelims exam analysis shared below.

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 Overview Recruiting Body Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Post Name RBI Assistant Vacancies 450 RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Date November 18 and 19 Selection Process Prelims Mains Language Proficiency Test Job Location Anywhere in India

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 Shift Timing

The RBI Assistant prelims 2023 exam was conducted on November 18. The RBI Assistant prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted in four shifts. As per the pattern, candidates need to solve 100 questions in 60 minutes. The shift timing of the RBI Assistant prelims exam is shared below.

Shifts Timings Shift 1 09:00 am – 10:00 am Shift 2 11:30 am – 12:30 pm Shift 3 02:00 pm – 03:00 pm Shift 4 04:30 pm – 05:30 pm

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

The questions from English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability were asked in the RBI Assistant prelims exam. Based on the feedback of the candidates, the RBI Assistant Prelims exam analysis is tabulated below in terms of difficulty level for all the shifts

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Difficulty Level Subject Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 English Language To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon Numerical Ability To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon Reasoning Ability To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

Based on the feedback from the test-takers, the overall number of good attempts for the RBI Assistant Prelims for Shift 1 was (To be updated soon). The number of good attempts for the RBI Assistant Prelims Exam for all the sections is shared below.

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Good Attempts Subject Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 English Language To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon Numerical Ability To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon Reasoning Ability To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Topic wise Questions

Topics along with the weightage for all the sections that are asked in the preliminary exam after receiving feedback from the candidates are tabulated below. Check the topic-wise RBI Assistant Prelims exam analysis shared below.

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for English Language

Check the RBI Assistant Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the English Language section for all the shifts tabulated below.

Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Reasoning Ability

Check the RBI Assistant Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Numerical Ability section for all the shifts below.

Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Numerical Ability

Check the RBI Assistant Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Reasoning Ability section for all the shifts below.

Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon

RBI Assistant Prelims Expected Cut-Off 2023

Candidates can check the RBI Assistant Prelims' expected cut-off marks for all the categories shared below. They must secure more than or equivalent to the RBI Assistant Prelims cut-off in order to be eligible for the mains exam. Various factors are responsible for deciding the cutoff marks are shared below.

Number of Test-Takers

Number of Vacancies

Difficulty Level of Exam

Category

Candidate’s performance

Category RBI Assistant Prelims Expected Cut Off General To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must check the RBI Assistant Prelims exam pattern to get insights into the exam format, number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by officials. The RBI Assistant Prelims exam comprises 100 questions for 100 marks. With this, there shall be a negative marking of one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks for the incorrect answers.

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern 2023 Subject Medium of Exam No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language English 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability - 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability - 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

