RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: All Shifts Reviews, Difficulty Level, and Good Attempts

RBI Assistant Prelims Analysis 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted the RBI Assistant 2023 exam on November 18. Check here the difficulty level, topics asked, good attempts, and expected cut-off.

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted the RBI Assistant exam on November 18. Here, the RBI Assistant exam analysis is compiled based on the feedback received from the aspirants who have appeared in today’s exam. The Exam Analysis consists of difficulty level and topics asked in the eligibility test in Shift 1.

Candidates must also check the RBI Assistant cut-off marks to predict their qualifying chances in the exam. Scroll down the page to get complete details on the RBI Assistant Exam Analysis, including expected cut-off, difficulty and good attempts.

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023

Candidates should go through the RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis of November 18. This exam analysis provides insights into the subject-wise difficulty level,  good attempts, topics from which questions are asked, etc to the students who are going to appear in the upcoming shifts or planning to appear in the next cycle of recruitment. Check the major overview of the RBI Assistant Prelims exam analysis shared below.

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 Overview

Recruiting Body

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Post Name

RBI Assistant

Vacancies

450

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Date

November 18 and 19

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains 

Language Proficiency Test

Job Location

Anywhere in India

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 Shift Timing

The RBI Assistant prelims 2023 exam was conducted on November 18. The RBI Assistant prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted in four shifts.  As per the pattern, candidates need to solve 100 questions in 60 minutes. The shift timing of the RBI Assistant prelims exam is shared below.

Shifts

Timings

Shift 1

09:00 am – 10:00 am

Shift 2

11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Shift 3

02:00 pm – 03:00 pm

Shift 4

04:30 pm – 05:30 pm

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

The questions from English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability were asked in the RBI Assistant prelims exam. Based on the feedback of the candidates, the RBI Assistant Prelims exam analysis is tabulated below in terms of difficulty level for all the shifts

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Difficulty Level

Subject

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4

English Language

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Numerical Ability

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Reasoning Ability

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

Based on the feedback from the test-takers, the overall number of good attempts for the RBI Assistant Prelims for Shift 1 was (To be updated soon). The number of good attempts for the RBI Assistant Prelims Exam for all the sections is shared below.

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Good Attempts

Subject

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4

English Language

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Numerical Ability

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Reasoning Ability

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Topic wise Questions

Topics along with the weightage for all the sections that are asked in the preliminary exam after receiving feedback from the candidates are tabulated below. Check the topic-wise RBI Assistant Prelims exam analysis shared below.

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for English Language

Check the RBI Assistant Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the English Language section for all the shifts tabulated below.

Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Reasoning Ability

Check the RBI Assistant Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Numerical Ability section for all the shifts below.

Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Numerical Ability

Check the RBI Assistant Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Reasoning Ability section for all the shifts below.

Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

RBI Assistant Prelims Expected Cut-Off 2023

Candidates can check the RBI Assistant Prelims' expected cut-off marks for all the categories shared below. They must secure more than or equivalent to the RBI Assistant Prelims cut-off in order to be eligible for the mains exam. Various factors are responsible for deciding the cutoff marks are shared below.

  • Number of Test-Takers
  • Number of Vacancies
  • Difficulty Level of Exam
  • Category
  • Candidate’s performance

Category

RBI Assistant Prelims Expected Cut Off

General

To be updated soon

OBC

To be updated soon

EWS

To be updated soon

SC

To be updated soon

ST

To be updated soon

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must check the RBI Assistant Prelims exam pattern to get insights into the exam format,  number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by officials. The RBI Assistant Prelims exam comprises 100 questions for 100 marks. With this, there shall be a negative marking of one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks for the incorrect answers.

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

Subject

Medium of Exam

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

English Language

English

30

30

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

-

35

35

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

-

35

35

20 minutes

Total

  

100

100

60 minutes

 

FAQ

How to check RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023?

Here, we have shared the detailed RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 based on a review of the candidates appearing in the prelims exam.

What is RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023?

The RBI Assistant Prelims exam review provides information about the section-wise questions, difficulty level, good attempts, distribution of marks, and so on.

What was the difficulty level according to the RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2023?

As per the RBI Assistant Exam Analysis, the difficulty level of the prelims exam is usually easy to moderate in nature.

