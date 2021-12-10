RBI Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @rbi.org.in for Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) Posts

RBI Recruitment 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) on contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration at Reserve Bank of India, Ahmedabad. The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply online on or before 21 December 2021. Candidates are advised to thoroughly read this advertisement and satisfy themselves about their eligibility before submitting the application.

Important Dates

Last Date for Apply Online: 21 December 2021

RBI Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) - 3 Posts

RBI Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have an MBBS degree from any recognized university in the Allopathic system of medicine recognized by the Medical Council of India.

Experience - 2 years

RBI Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview.

RBI Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 1,000/- per hour for the entire period of the contract, i.e. 03 (three) years.

Download RBI Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

How to apply for RBI Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through offline mode. The application should reach the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Reserve Bank of India, 4th Floor, Main Office Building, Near Gandhi Bridge, Ahmedabad - 380014, on or before December 21, 2021. The application should be sent in a sealed cover super-scribed as ‘Application for the post of Bank’s Medical Consultant on Contract Basis’ or by email.