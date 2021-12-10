Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RBI Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @rbi.org.in for Bank's Medical Consultant (BMC) Posts

RBI Recruitment 2021 Notification released for 3 vacancies @rbi.org.in. Check application process, important date, vacancy, qualification and other details here. 

Created On: Dec 10, 2021 12:09 IST
RBI Recruitment 2021
RBI Recruitment 2021

RBI Recruitment 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) on contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration at Reserve Bank of India, Ahmedabad. The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply online on or before 21 December 2021. Candidates are advised to thoroughly read this advertisement and satisfy themselves about their eligibility before submitting the application.

Important Dates

  • Last Date for Apply Online: 21 December 2021

RBI Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) - 3 Posts

RBI Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have an MBBS degree from any recognized university in the Allopathic system of medicine recognized by the Medical Council of India.

Experience - 2 years

RBI Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview.

RBI Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 1,000/- per hour for the entire period of the contract, i.e. 03 (three) years.

Download RBI Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

How to apply for RBI Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through offline mode. The application should reach the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Reserve Bank of India, 4th Floor, Main Office Building, Near Gandhi Bridge, Ahmedabad - 380014, on or before December 21, 2021. The application should be sent in a sealed cover super-scribed as ‘Application for the post of Bank’s Medical Consultant on Contract Basis’ or by email.

Job Summary
NotificationRBI Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @rbi.org.in for Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) Posts
Notification Date10 Dec, 2021
Last Date of Submission21 Dec, 2021
CityAhmedabad
StateGujarat
CountryIndia
Organization Reserve Bank of India
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
