RBI Recruitment 2022 Special Drive: No Exam! Only Interview! Apply Now @rbi.org

RBI Recruitment 2022 Special Drive Notification Released on rbi.org. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 15, 2022 20:52 IST
RBI Recruitment 2022
RBI Recruitment 2022

RBI Recruitment 2022: Reserve Bank of India is providing the opportunity to appear in the Interview for the engagement to the post of Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) on a contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration at Reserve Bank of India, Ahmedabad. Candidates holding the required qualification can submit their applications through the offline mode latest by 5 April 2022. 

To apply for the said posts, The applicant should at a minimum, possess an MBBS degree of any recognized university in the Allopathic system of medicine recognized by the Medical Council of India and should have a minimum of two years’ experience in practising medicine in any hospital or clinic as a medical practitioner. 

Candidates can check the notification, eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details that a candidate required at the time of registration. 

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 5 April 2022

RBI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Bank's Medical Consultant - 1 Post

RBI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The applicant should at a minimum, possess an MBBS degree of any recognized university in the Allopathic system of medicine recognized by the Medical Council of India and should have a minimum of two years experience in practising medicine in any hospital or clinic as a medical practitioner. 

RBI Recruitment 2022 Salary

₹1,000/- per hour for the entire period of the contract, i.e. 03 (three) years Out of total monthly remuneration so payable, a sum of ₹1,000/- per month may be treated as conveyance expense.

RBI Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection criteria of the candidates are interviews. Applicants shortlisted after the interview will be subjected to medical examination tests, document verification etc. before engagement as Bank’s Medical Consultant.

Download RBI Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

How to apply for RBI Recruitment 2022?

The candidates are required to submit applications through the offline mode at Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Reserve Bank of India, 4th Floor, Main Office Building, Near Gandhi Bridge, Ahmedabad - 380014, on or before April 05, 2022. The application should be sent in a sealed cover super-scribed as ‘Application for the post of Bank’s Medical Consultant on Contract Basis’ or by email.

 

 

FAQ

How to apply for RBI BMC Recruitment 2022?

The application should reach the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Reserve Bank of India, 4th Floor, Main Office Building, Near Gandhi Bridge, Ahmedabad - 380014, on or before April 05, 2022.

How many years of experience are required for RBI BMC Recruitment 2022?

Minimum two years of experience in practicing medicine in any hospital or clinic as a medical practitioner.

What is the qualification required for RBI Recruitment 2022?

The applicant should at a minimum, possess MBBS degree of any recognized university in the Allopathic system of medicine recognized by the Medical Council of India.

What is the last date for RBI Recruitment 2022?

5 April 2022.

