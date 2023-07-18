RBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF of Revised Syllabus Here

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Social Science Syllabus: Class 10 Social Science Syllabus by RBSE mentions the names of units and chapters along with the detailed list of topics to be covered in 2023-24. It also reveals the unit-wise marks distribution. Download the full syllabus in PDF here.

RBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: It is quite essential for the class 10 students enrolled under the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) to know the latest syllabus released by the board for the current academic session. Knowledge of the new syllabus is important for devising the right study plan and exam preparation strategy. In this article, we have provided the detailed syllabus of RBSE Class 10 Social Science. With this latest syllabus, you will get to know the list of chapter-wise topics and marks distribution prescribed for the upcoming RBSE Board Exam 2024. The board has revised the syllabus with the deletion of certain topics and chapters. So, it becomes even more important for students to know and follow the new RBSE Class 10 SSt Syllabus to prepare the right content for the year-end exam and secure good marks.

Check RBSE Class 10 Social Science (Subject Code - 08) Syllabus 2023-24 Below:

Unit-wise marks distribution for RBSE Class 10 Social Science

Names of Units Marks I. India and the Contemporary World – II 20 II. Contemporary India – II 20 III. Democratic Politics - II 20 IV. Understanding Economic Development 20 Total 80

RBSE Class 10 Scinece Course Structure will be as follows:

Annual Board Examinations (Theory) 80 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

Time allowed for theory paper - 3.15 hours (15 minutes are for reading the question paper)

Check Unit-wise Syllabus below:

Unit - 1 Events and Processes

1.The Rise of Nationalism in Europe

(i)The French Revolution and the Idea of the Nation (ii)The Making of Nationalism in Europe (iii)The Age of Revolutions: 1830-1848 (iv)The Making of Germany and Italy (iv) Visualizing the Nation(v) Nationalism and Imperialism.

2.Nationalism in India

(i)The First World War, Khilafat and Non— Cooperation (ii)Differing Strands within the Movement (iii)Towards Civil Disobedience (iv)The Sense of Collective Belonging.

Unit - 2 Livelihoods, Economies and Societies

3.The Making of a Global World

(i)The Pre-modern world (ii)The Nineteenth Century (1815-1914) (iii)The Inter war Economy (iv)Rebuilding a World Economy: The Post-War Era.

4.The Age of Industrialization

(i) Before the Industrial Revolution (ii) Hand Labour and Steam Power (iii) Industrialization in the colonies (iv) Factories Come Up (v) The Peculiarities of Industrial Growth (vi) Market for Goods

Unit - 3 Everyday Life, Culture and Politics

5.Print Culture and the Modern World

(i) The First Printed Books (ii) Print Comes to Europe (iii) The Print Revolution and its Impact (iv) The Reading Mania (v) The Nineteenth Century (vi) India and the World of Print (vii) Religious Reform and Public Debates (viii) New Forms of Publication (ix) Print and Censorship.

Book Name : Contemporary India-II (Geography)

Chapter-1: RESOURCES AND DEVELOPMENT

Types of Resources, Development of Resources, Resources Planning in India, Land Resources, Land Utilisation, Land use pattern in India, Land degradation and conservation measures, Soil as a resource, Classification of Soils, Soils Erosion and Soil Conservation.

Chapter-2: FOREST AND WILDLIFE RESOUCES

Flora and Fauna in India, Conservation of forest and Wildlife in India, Types and Distribution of forest and wildlife Resources, Community and Conservation.

Chapter-3: WATER RESOUCES

Water Scarcity and the need of water conservation and management, Multipurpose River Project and Integrated water resources management, Rain water Harvesting.

Chapter-4: AGRICULTURE

Types of Farming. Cropping Pattern, Major Crops, Technological and Institutional Reforms.

Chapter-5: MINERALS AND ENERGY RESOUCES

Meaning of Minerals, Mode of Occurrence of Minerals, Ferrous and non-ferrous Minerals, Non-Metallic minerals, Rock minerals, Energy Resources-conventional And non-conventional sources, conservation of energy recourses

Chapter-6: MANIFACTURING INSDUTRIES

Importance of Manufacturing, Classification of Industries, Industrial Pollution and Environmental Degradation, Control of Environmental Degradation

Chapter-7: LIFELINE OF NATIONAL ECONOMY

Transport: Roadways, Railways, Pipelines, Waterways and Major Sea Ports, Airways, Communication, International trade, Tourism-as a trade.

Book Name: Democratic Politics-II

Chapter-1: POWER SHARING

Belgium and Sri lanka, Majoritarianism in Sri Lanka Accommodation in Belgium, why Power Sharing is desirable, forms of power-sharing

Chapter-2: FEDERALISM

What is Federalism?, Federal System in India, How is Federalisms Practiced Linguistic States, Language Policy, Centre-State Reactions, Decentralization In India

Chapter-3: GENDER, RELIGION AND CASTE

Gender, Religion and Caste, Gender and Politics, Woman Political Representation, Religion, Communalism and Politics Caste and Politics

Chapter-4: POLITICAL PARTIES

Why do we need political parties? How many Parties Should we have, Popular Participation in Political Parties, National Parties? How can Parties be reframed?

Chapter-5: OUTCOMES OF DEMOCARCY

How do we assess democracy’s outcomes, Accountable, responsive and legitimate Government, Economic growth and development, Economic outcomes of democracy, reduction of inequality and poverty, Accommodation of social diversity, Dignity and freedom of the citizens.

Economics

Chapter-1: DEVELOPMENT

Development Promises-Different People, Different goals, Income and other Goals, National Development, Compartment of different countries and states, Income and other criteria, Public facilities, sustainability of Development

Chapter-2: SECTORS OF THE INDIAN ECONOMY

Sectors of Economic activities, Comparing the three sectors-primary, secondary and tertiary in India, divisions of sectors as organized and unorganized, Sectors in term of ownership: Public and Private Sector.

Chapter-3: MONEY AND CREDIT

Money as medium of exchange, Modern forms of money, Loan activities of Banks, Two different credit situations, Terms of Credit, Formal Sector credit in India, Self help groups of the Poor.

Chapter-4: GLOBLIZATION AND THE INDIAN ECONOMY

Production across countries, Interlinking production across countries, Foreign trade and integration of markets, Globalisation, Factors that have enabled Globalisation, World Trade Organization, Impact of Globalisation in India, The Struggle for a fair globalisation.

Chapter-5: CONSUMER RIGHTS

The consumer in the market place, Consumer movement, Consumer Rights, Learning to become well informed consumers, Taking the Consumer Movement Forward.

Download the PDF of the syllabus from the link provided below:

