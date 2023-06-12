RBSE Class 11th Syllabus 2024: Download Latest Syllabus PDF Subject wise

RBSE 2024 Syllabus: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) or Board of State Education, Rajasthan has made available the latest RBSE 11th Syllabus 2024 on its official website. Check here the subject-wise syllabus list of RBSE for the upcoming 2023-24 board exams and download the PDF.

RBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24: The new academic year 2023-24 has begun and RBSE has already released the 2023 results for all its streams. Now that the Rajasthan Board is done with the cycle of results, it's time to turn the focus onto the latest syllabi. माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड राजस्थान has released the syllabus for Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12. Though, the list of all subjects is not covered yet. The syllabus can be downloaded from the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

Here, you will get the list and syllabi pdf for all the subjects covered under RBSE Class 11. Rajasthan Board releases its syllabus in a single pdf for all its subjects covered under a single class. This takes a lot of time to scroll for the subjects and checks their syllabus. We have created the subject-wise syllabus list here to bypass this cumbersome task. Check and download the syllabus pdf.

RBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24

The latest syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 has now been released by the Rajasthan Board on its official website. Students can download the combined syllabus pdf. To have a subject-wise segregated RBSE syllabus pdf for Class 11 check the table below. Till now, RBSE has only released the syllabi for five subjects for the academic year 2023-24. With the release of the new subjects’ syllabus, the table will be updated accordingly.

राजस्थान बोर्ड 2024 Syllabus (All Subjects)

RBSE Class 11 Syllabus: Steps to Download from Official Website

माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड राजस्थान, अजमेर has released the syllabi for 2024 examination. The syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 were released together on their official website. Students can download the syllabus from the official website of the Rajasthan Board. Follow the steps mentioned below to download the syllabus pdf.

Step 1: Click on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Now you will see the home page of Rajasthan Board’s official website. On the left, click on अनुदेशिका 2020 एवं पाठयक्रम 2023-2024.

Step 3: Now the अनुदेशिका 2020 एवं पाठयक्रम 2023-2024 will open. Scroll down to see the syllabus of Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12.

Step 4: Click on the name of the class and the syllabus pdf with all the subject syllabi will open.

Step 5: Click on the download option to save the syllabus pdf on your device.

राजस्थान बोर्ड 2024 Syllabus Content

The syllabus released by RBSE is quite elaborate and seems beneficial in terms of student understanding. The board has considered the important information required by students and educators to take forward the curriculum. The Rajasthan Board’s syllabus covers the following:

Course Structure

Course Content

Question Paper Format

Variety/Type of Questions

