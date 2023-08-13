RBSE Class 11th Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download 2024 Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download the Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2024 PDF by the Board of School Education, Rajasthan here. Also, check the unit-wise list of topics and the detailed syllabus content here.

Rajasthan Board Class 11 Political Science Syllabus for 2024 Exam: Understanding politics and its role in the development of the country is important to students, as many of them will become the political leaders of tomorrow. The subject that talks about and teaches students about politics is called Political Science, the science of politics. It comprises chapters on elections, the judiciary, human rights, the Constitution, and many other things.

The Rajasthan Board has released its syllabus for Class 11 Political Science 2023–24. The RBSE Pol. Sc. syllabus 2023–24 is huge as it covers 18 chapters. The mark allocation for each chapter is almost the same except for a few, so all the chapters are equally important from the exam point of view. Students and teachers can check the latest RBSE Class 11 Political Science syllabus 2023–24 here, along with the detailed course structure. The free, downloadable PDF of the Political Science syllabus for 2023–24 RBSE is attached at the end of this.

राजस्थान बोर्ड 11th Political Science Course Structure 2024

Time: 3:15 Hours

Total Marks: 100

Chapter No. Chapter Name Marks Allocated 1 Constitution: Why and How? 5 2 Rights in Indian Constitution 6 3 Election and Representation 5 4 Executive 5 5 Legislature 5 6 Judiciary 5 7 Federalism 5 8 Local Government 5 9 Constitution as Living Document 5 10 The Philosophy of the Constitution 4 11 Political Theory: An Introduction 7 12 Freedom 6 13 Equality 6 14 Social Justice 6 15 Rights 6 16 Citizenship 6 17 Nationalism 6 18 Secularism 7 Total 100

RBSE Class 11th Political Science Syllabus 2023-24

Chapter 1: संविधान क्यों और कैसे? (Constitution: Why and How?) -हमें संविधान की आवश्यकता क्यों है? Why do we need a Constitution?

-संविधान की सत्ता The authority of constitution

-भारतीय संविधान कैसे बना ? How was the Constitution Made?

-संविधान सभा का स्वरूप Composition of the constitution Assembly?

-संविधान सभा के कामकाज की शैली The Principal of Deliberation and fafer (Procedures)

- संस्थागत व्यवस्थाएं ( Institutional Arrangements) -विभिन्न देशों के संविधानों से लिए गये प्रावधान Provisions Adopted from the constitutions of different countries. Chapter 2: भारतीय संविधान में अधिकार (Right in Indian Constitution) -अधिकारों का महत्व The Importance of Rights

-भारतीय संविधान में मौलिक अधिकार Fundamental Rights is the Indian Constitution.

-दक्षिण अफ्रीका के संविधान में अधिकारों का घोषणा पत्र Bill of Right in the South African Constitution

-राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार आयोग (National Human Right Commission (NHRC)

-राज्य के नीति निर्देशक तत्व Directive principal of state policy.

-नीति निर्देशक तत्वों और मौलिक अधिकारों में संबंध Relationship Between Fundamental Right and Directive Principal. Chapter 3: चुनाव और प्रतिनिधित्व (Election and Representation) - चुनाव और लोकतंत्र (Elections and Democracy)

-भारत में चुनाव व्यवस्था (Election System in India)

- निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों का आरक्षण (Reservation of constituencies)

-स्वतंत्र और निष्पक्ष चुनाव (free and fair Elections)

- स्वतंत्र निर्वाचन आयोग (Independent Election Commission)

-चुनाव सुधार (Election Reforms ) Chapter 4: कार्यपालिका (Executive ) -कार्यपालिका क्या है? (What is an Executive)

-कार्यपालिका कितने प्रकार की होती है? What are the different types of Executive?

-भारत में संसदीय कार्यपालिका (Parliamentary Executive in India)

- प्रधानमंत्री और मंत्री परिषद (Prime Minister and Council of Ministers )

-स्थाई कार्यपालिका (Permanent Executive) Chapter 5: विधायिका (Legislature) - हमें संसद क्यों चाहिए? (Why do we need a parliamentary?)

-संसद में दो सदनों की क्या आवश्यकता है? Why do we need to houses of Parliament?

-संसद क्या करती है? (What does the Parliament)

-संसद कानून कैसे बनती है? (How does the Parliament make Laws)?

-संसद कार्यपालिका को कैसे नियन्त्रित करती है? How does the Parliament control the Executive?

-संसदीय समितियाँ क्या करती है? What do the Committees of Parliament do?

-संसद स्वयं को कैसे नियन्त्रित करती है? How does the Parliament Regulate itself? Chapter 6: न्यायपालिका (Judiciary) -हमें स्वतंत्र न्यायपालिका क्यों चाहिए? Why do we need an independent Judiciary?

-न्यायाधीशों की नियुक्ति (Appointment of judges)

-न्यायपालिका की संरचना (Structure of Judiciary)

-सर्वोच्च न्यायालय का क्षेत्राधिकार (Judiciary of Supreme Court)

-न्यायपालिका और अधिकार (Judiciary and Rights)

-न्यायपालिका और संसद (Judiciary and Parliament) Chapter 7: संघवाद (Federalism) - संघवाद क्या है? (What is Federalism)

-भारतीय संविधान में संघवाद (Federalism in the Indian Constitution)

-सशक्त केन्द्रीय सरकार और संघवाद (Strong central government and federalism)

- भारतीय संघीय व्यवस्था में तनाव (Conflicts in the Indian federal system)

-विशिष्ट प्रावधान (Special Previzions) Chapter 8: स्थानीय शासन (Local Government ) -स्थानीय सरकार क्यों? (Why local Government?)

-स्वतंत्र भारत में स्थानीय शासन का विकास (Development of Local Government in India)

-73वां व 74वां संशोधन (73rd and 74th Amendments)

-राज्य चुनाव आयुक्त (State Election Commission)

-राज्य वित्त (State Finance)

-73वां व 74वां संशोधन का क्रियान्वयन (Implementation of 73rd and 74th Amendments) Chapter 9: संविधान एक जीवंत दस्तावेज (Constitution as living document) -क्या संविधान अपरिवर्तनीय होते है? (Are constitutions Static? )

-संविधान में संशोधन कैसे किया जाता है? (How to amend the constitution ?)

-संविधान में इतने संशोधन क्यों किये गये है? (Why have there been so many amendments)

-संसाधनों की विषय-वस्तु (Contents of Amendments)

-संविधान की मूल संरचना तथा उसका विकास (Basic Structure and Evolution of the Constitution)

-संविधान एक जीवत दस्तावेज (Constitution as Living document)

-न्यायपालिका का योगदान (Contribution of the Judiciary) Chapter 10: संविधान का राजनीतिक दर्शन ( The Philosophy of the constitution ) -संविधान के दर्शन का क्या आशय है? (What is meant by philosophy of the constitution?)

-संविधान-लोकतांत्रिक बदलाव का साधन (Constitution as Means of Democratic Transformation.

-संविधान सभा की और मुड़कर क्यों देखें? (Why do we need to go back to the Constituent ?)

-हमारे संविधान का राजनीतिक दर्शन क्या है? (What is the political philosophy of our constitution?)

- प्रक्रियागत उपलब्धियाँ ( Procedural achievements)

-आलोचना (Criticisms ) Chapter 11: राजनीतिक सिद्धान्त एक परिचय (Political Theory: An Introduction) -राजनीति क्या है? (What is politics? )

-राजनीतिक सिद्धान्त में हम क्या पढ़ते हैं? (What do we study in political theory? )

-राजनीतिक सिद्धान्त को व्यवहार में उतारना (Putting political theory to practice)

-हमें राजनीतिक सिद्धान्त क्यों पढ़ना चाहिए? (Why should we study political theory?) Chapter 12: स्वतंत्रता (Freedom) -स्वतंत्रता का आदर्श (The Ideal of freedom)

-स्वतंत्रता क्या है? (what is freedom?)

- हमें प्रतिबन्धों की आवश्यकता क्यों है? (Why do we need Constraints?)

- हानि सिद्धांत (Harm principle)

-सकारात्मक एवं नकारात्मक स्वतंत्रता (Positive and Negative Liberty)

-अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता (Freedom of expression) Chapter 13: समानता (Equality) -समानता महत्वपूर्ण क्यों है? (Why does Equality Matter?)

-समानता क्या है? (What is Equality?)

- प्राकृतिक और सामाजिक असमानताएं (Natural and social Inequalitie)

-समानता के तीन आयाम (Three Dimensions of Equality)

-हम समानता को बढ़ावा कैसे दे सकते है? (How can we Promote Equality?)

-विभेदक बर्ताव द्वारा समानता (Equality Through differential treatment) Chapter 14: सामाजिक न्याय (Social Justice) -न्याय क्या है? (What is justice?)

-न्यायपूर्ण बंटवारा (Just distribution)

-जॉन रॉल्स का न्याय सिद्धान्त (John Rawl's Theory of Justice)

-सामाजिक न्याय का अनुसरण (Pursuing social justice) Chapter 15: अधिकार (Rights) -अधिकार क्या है? (What are Rights) ?

-अधिकारों कहां से आते है? (Where do rights Come from?)

- कानूनी अधिकार और राज्य सत्ता (Legal Rights and the State)

-अधिकारों के प्रकार (Kinds of Rights)

- अधिकार और जिम्मेदारियाँ (Rights and Responsibilities) Chapter 16: नागरिकता (Citizenship) -सम्पूर्ण और समान सदस्यता (Full and equal Membership)

-समान अधिकार (Equal Rights)

-नागरिक और राष्ट्र (Citizen and Nation)

-सार्वभौमिक नागरिकता (universal citizenship)

-विश्व नागरिकता (Global Citizenship) Chapter 17: राष्ट्रवाद (Nationalism) -राष्ट्रवाद का परिचय (Introducing Nationalism)

-राष्ट्र और राष्ट्रवाद (Nations and Nationalism)

-राष्ट्रीय आत्म निर्णय (National self-determination)

- राष्ट्रीय और बहुलवाद (Nationalism and Pluralism) Chapter 18: धर्म निरपेक्षता (Secularism ) -धर्म निरपेक्ष क्या है? (What is secularism?)

-धर्म निरपेक्ष राज्य (Secular State)

-धर्म निरपेक्षता का यूरोपीय मॉडल (The western model of secularism )

-धर्म निरपेक्षता का भारतीय मॉडल (The Indian Model of Secularism )

-भारतीय धर्मनिरपेक्षता की आलोचनाएं (Criticisms of Indian Secularism )

