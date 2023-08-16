RBSE Class 11th Financial Accountancy Syllabus 2023-24: Download 2024 Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 11 Financial Accountancy Syllabus 2023-24: Download the Class 11 Financial Accountancy Syllabus 2024 PDF by the Board of School Education, Rajasthan here. Also, check the unit-wise list of topics and the detailed syllabus content here.

Rajasthan Board Class 11 Financial Accountancy Syllabus for 2024 Exam: The Rajasthan Board has released the syllabus for its higher and intermediate classes on its official website. The syllabus follows the new educational guidelines and might have faced certain revisions. Thus, it is important for students to download a copy of the newly released RBSE Class 11 syllabus 2023–24, check if the content has been revised or not, and then prepare accordingly.

In this article, you will get the detailed syllabus for RBSE Class 11 Financial Accountancy 2023–24. This subject is also called accounting or accountancy. Students can check the syllabus in Hindi and English. Below in this article, the Financial Accountancy syllabus for RBSE 2023–24 is explained in English, but the syllabus PDF comprises the syllabus in both languages. Thus, if a student wants to have the Rajasthan Board Class 11 Accounts syllabus 2023–24 in Hindi, they can download the free PDF. Now, to check the chapter-wise mark distribution or weightage and detailed topics, read the content below.

राजस्थान बोर्ड 11th Financial Accountancy Course Structure 2024

Total Marks: 100

Theory Paper Duration: 3:15 Hours

Chapter No. Chapter Name Marks Allocated Book Financial Accounting Part I 1 Introduction of Accounting 09 2 Theory Base of Accounting 10 3 Recording of Transactions-I 13 4 Recording of Transactions- II 13 5 Bank Reconciliation Statement 06 6 Trial Balance and Rectified of Errors 12 7 Deprecation Provisions and Reserves 11 Book Financial Accounting-II 8 Financial Statements-I 13 9 Financial Statements-II 13 Total 100

RBSE Class 11th Financial Accountancy Syllabus 2023-24

Chapter-1 Introduction of Accounting 1.1 Meaning of Accounting 1.2 Accounting as a source of information 1.3 Objectives of Accounting 1.4 Role of Accounting 1.5 Basic terms in Accounting Chapter 2 Theory Base of Accounting 2.1 Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) 2.2 Basic Accounting Concepts 2.3 System of Accounting 2.4 Basis of Accounting 2.5 Accounting standard 2.6 Goods and Service Tax Chapter-3 Recording of Transactions - I 3.1 Business Transactions and source Document 3.2 Accounting Equation 3.3 Using Debit and Credit 3.4 Books of Original Entry 3.5 The Ledger 3.6 Posting from Journal Chapter 4 Recording of Transcations - II 4.1 Cash Book 4.2 Purchase (Journal) Book 4.3 Purchase Return (Journal) Book 4.4 Sales (Journal) Book 4.5 Sales Return (Journal) Book 4.6 Jounral Proper 4.7 Balancing the Accounts Chapter-5 Bank Reconciliation Statement 5.1 Need for Reconciliation 5.2 Preparation of Bank Reconciliation Statement Chapter - 6 Trial Balance and Rectification of Errors 6.1 Meaning of Trial Balance 6.2 Objectives of Preparing the Trial Balance 6.3 Preparation of Trial Balance 6.4 Significance of Agreement of Trial Balance 6.5 Searching of Errors 6.6 Rectification of Errors Chapter 7 Deprecation Provisions and Reserves 7.1 Depreciation 7.2 Depreciation and other similar Terms 7.3 Causes of Depreciation 7.4 Need for Depreciation 7.5 Factors affecting the amount of Depreciation 7.6 Methods of calculating Depreciation Amount 7.7 Straightt Line Method and Written Down method: A comparative Analysis 7.8 Methods of Recording Depreciation 7.9 Disposal of Assets 7.10 Effect of any addition or extension to the existing assest 7.11 Provisions 7.12 Reserves 7.13 Secret Reserve Chapter 8 Financial Statements - I 8.1 Stakeholders and their Information Requirements 8.2 Distinction between Capital and Revenue 8.3 Financial Statements 8.4 Trading and Profit and Loss Account 8.5 Operating Profit (EBIT) 8.6 Balance Sheet 8.7 Opening Entry Chapter 9 Financial Statements - II 9.1 Need for Adjustments 9.2 Closing Stock 9.3 Outstanding Expenses 9.4 Prepaid Expenses 9.5 Accrued Income 9.6 Income Received in Advance 9.7 Depreciation 9.8 Bad Debts 9.9 Provision for Bad and Doubtful Debts 9.10 Provision for Discount on Debtors 9.11 Managers Commission 9.12 Interest on Capital

