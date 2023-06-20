NCERT Class 11 Accounts Book: Download 2023-24 (Revised) Part I and Part II PDF

NCERT Book for Class 11 Accountancy: Download revised NCERT Book for Class 11 Accounts in a chapter-wise PDF. Also, check the list of chapter-wise topics removed from the textbook. The latest NCERT Class 11 Lekhashastra Book Part 1 and Part 2 are available in English and Hindi here. 

Class 11 Latest NCERT Accounts Textbook: Accountancy is one of the important subjects for commerce stream students. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently introduced some changes to its curriculum to ensure the holistic development of students. Following these changes, NCERT has also revised its textbooks as per the latest syllabi. For accounts, NCERT releases two books, which are named accounting part I and accounting part II. 

This article will provide the updated and revised PDF of NCERT accounts textbooks for Class 11. Students can download the textbook PDF in English and Hindi. The PDFs are provided in chapter-wise format, and thus students can download the PDF of the desired chapters instead of downloading the complete book. The NCERT rationalised content for NCERT Class 11 Accountancy (lekhashastra) is also available here.

NCERT Book for Class 11 Accounts (Part I)

 

Chapter No.

Accounts Part I Chapters

Lekhashastra Part I Chapters

1

Introduction to Accounting

लेखांकन-एक परिचय

2

Theory Base of Accounting

लेखांकन वेफ सैद्धांतिक आधार

3

Recording of Transactions - I

लेन-देनों का अभिलेखन-1

4

Recording of Transactions - II

लेन-देनों का अभिलेखन-2

5

Bank Reconciliation Statement 

बैंक समाधन विवरण 

6

Trial Balance and Rectification of Errors

तलपट एवं अशुद्धिओ का शोध्न 

7

Depreciation, Provisions and Reserves

ह्रास, प्रावधन और संचय 

NCERT Book for Class 11 Accounts (Part II)

 

Chapter No.

Accounts Part II Chapters (English)

Lekhashastra Part II Chapters

8

Financial Statements - I

वित्तीय विवरण-I

9

Financial Statements - I

वित्तीय विवरण-II

Class 11 NCERT Accounts Book: List Of Rationalised Content

ACCOUNTANCY—FINANCIAL  ACCOUNTING–I

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 2: Theory Base of Accounting

 

36–38

 

Textual Content on IFRS

Chapter 8: Bills of Exchange

 

277–316

 

Full Chapter

 

ACCOUNTANCY—FINANCIAL  ACCOUNTING–II

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 11: Accounts from Incomplete Records

 

425–462

 

Full Chapter

Chapter 12 and 13: Computers in Accounting

 

463–491

 

Full Chapter



