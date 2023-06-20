NCERT Class 11 Accounts Book: Download 2023-24 (Revised) Part I and Part II PDF

Class 11 Latest NCERT Accounts Textbook: Accountancy is one of the important subjects for commerce stream students. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently introduced some changes to its curriculum to ensure the holistic development of students. Following these changes, NCERT has also revised its textbooks as per the latest syllabi. For accounts, NCERT releases two books, which are named accounting part I and accounting part II.
This article will provide the updated and revised PDF of NCERT accounts textbooks for Class 11. Students can download the textbook PDF in English and Hindi. The PDFs are provided in chapter-wise format, and thus students can download the PDF of the desired chapters instead of downloading the complete book. The NCERT rationalised content for NCERT Class 11 Accountancy (lekhashastra) is also available here.
NCERT Book for Class 11 Accounts (Part I)
|
Chapter No.
|
Accounts Part I Chapters
|
Lekhashastra Part I Chapters
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
NCERT Book for Class 11 Accounts (Part II)
|
Chapter No.
|
Accounts Part II Chapters (English)
|
Lekhashastra Part II Chapters
|
8
|
9
Class 11 NCERT Accounts Book: List Of Rationalised Content
ACCOUNTANCY—FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING–I
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 2: Theory Base of Accounting
|
36–38
|
Textual Content on IFRS
|
Chapter 8: Bills of Exchange
|
277–316
|
Full Chapter
ACCOUNTANCY—FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING–II
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 11: Accounts from Incomplete Records
|
425–462
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 12 and 13: Computers in Accounting
|
463–491
|
Full Chapter
