NCERT Class 11 Accounts Book: Download 2023-24 (Revised) Part I and Part II PDF

NCERT Book for Class 11 Accountancy: Download revised NCERT Book for Class 11 Accounts in a chapter-wise PDF. Also, check the list of chapter-wise topics removed from the textbook. The latest NCERT Class 11 Lekhashastra Book Part 1 and Part 2 are available in English and Hindi here.

Class 11 Latest NCERT Accounts Textbook: Accountancy is one of the important subjects for commerce stream students. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently introduced some changes to its curriculum to ensure the holistic development of students. Following these changes, NCERT has also revised its textbooks as per the latest syllabi. For accounts, NCERT releases two books, which are named accounting part I and accounting part II.

This article will provide the updated and revised PDF of NCERT accounts textbooks for Class 11. Students can download the textbook PDF in English and Hindi. The PDFs are provided in chapter-wise format, and thus students can download the PDF of the desired chapters instead of downloading the complete book. The NCERT rationalised content for NCERT Class 11 Accountancy (lekhashastra) is also available here.

NCERT Book for Class 11 Accounts (Part I)

NCERT Book for Class 11 Accounts (Part II)

Class 11 NCERT Accounts Book: List Of Rationalised Content

ACCOUNTANCY—FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING–I

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Chapter 2: Theory Base of Accounting 36–38 Textual Content on IFRS Chapter 8: Bills of Exchange 277–316 Full Chapter

ACCOUNTANCY—FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING–II

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Chapter 11: Accounts from Incomplete Records 425–462 Full Chapter

Chapter 12 and 13: Computers in Accounting 463–491 Full Chapter







