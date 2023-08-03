RBSE Class 11th Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Download 2024 Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Download the Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2024 PDF by the Board of School Education, Rajasthan here. Also, check the unit-wise list of topics and the detailed syllabus content here.

Rajasthan Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus for 2024 Exam: Physics is one of the most difficult subjects students encounter in school. Thus, knowing its syllabus remains a priority for students and teachers. After the implementation of National Education Policy 2020, educational boards are revising their syllabi. This becomes one of the reasons for students and teachers to know the newly revised syllabus.

Rajasthan Board, or RBSE, has released the new syllabus on its official website for Classes 9 to 12. The syllabus has been released for almost all the subjects in these four classes.

In this article, you will find the newly released RBSE Class 11 Physics syllabus for 2023–24. This syllabus will be followed by the teachers for the academic year 2023–24. You will find here the theory and practical राजस्थान बोर्ड Class 11th Physics Syllabus. The free downloadable syllabus PDF in Hindi and English is attached at the end. Check out the syllabus below.

राजस्थान बोर्ड 11th Physics Course Structure 2024

Theory 3:15 Hours 70 Marks 100 Marks Total Practical 4:00 Hours 30 Marks

Unit-wise Course Structure

Unit No. Unit Name Marks I Physical World and Measurement 4 II Kinematics 10 III Laws of Motion 5 IV Work, Energy and Power 6 V Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body 7 VI Gravitation 6 VII Properties of Buld Matter 13 VIII Thermodynamics 4 IX Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases 4 X Oscillations and Waves 11 Total 70

Chapter-wise Course Structure

Ch. No. Chapter Name Marks 1 Units and Measurements 4 2 Motion in a Straight Line 5 3 Motion in a Plane 5 4 Laws of Motion 5 5 Work, Energy and Power 6 6 System of Particles and Rotational Motion 7 7 Gravitation 6 8 Mechanical Properties of Solids 4 9 Mechanical Properties of Fluids 4 10 Thermal Properties of Matter 5 11 Thermodynamics 4 12 Kinetic Theory 4 13 Oscillations 6 14 Waves 5 Total 70

RBSE Class 11th Physics Syllabus 2023-24 (Theory)

Theory: 70 Marks

Ch. No. Chapter Name 1 Units and Measurements The international system of units, Significant figures, Dimensions of physical quantities, Dimensional formulae and dimensional equations, Dimensional analysis and its applications 2 Motion in a Straight Line Instantaneous velocity and speed, Acceleration, Kinematic equations for uniformly accelerated motion, 3 Motion in a Plane Scalars and vectors, Multiplication of vectors by real numbers, Addition and subtraction of vectors - graphical method, Resolution of vectors, Vector addition - analytical method, Motion in a plane, Motion in a plane with constant acceleration, Projectile motion, Uniform circular motion. 4 Laws of Motion Aristotle's fallacy, The law of inertia, Newton's first law of motion, Newton's second law of motion, Newton's third law of motion, Conservation of momentum, Equilibrium of a particle, Common forces in mechanics, Circular motion, Solving problems in mechanics 5 Work, Energy and Power Notions of work and kinetic energy: The work energy theorem, Work, Kinetic energy, Work done by a variable force, The work-energy theorem for a variable force, The concept of potential energy, The conservation of mechanical energy, The potential energy of a spring, Power, Collisions 6 System of Particles and Rotational Motion Centre of mass, Motion of centre of mass, Linear momentum of a system of particles, Vector product of two vectors, Angular velocity and its relation with linear velocity, Torque and angular momentum, Equilibrium of a rigid body, Moment of inertia, Kinematics of rotational motion about a fixed axis. Dynamics of rotational motion about a fixed axis, Angular momentum in case of rotations about a fixed axis. 7 Gravitation Kepler's laws, Universal law of gravitation, The gravitational constant, Acceleration due to gravity of the earth, Acceleration due to gravity below and above the surface of earth, Gravitational potential energy, Escape speed, Earth satellite, Energy of an orbiting satellite. 8 Mechanical Properties of Solids Stress and strain, Hooke's law, Stress-strain curve, Elastic moduli, Applications of elastic behavior of materials. 9 Mechanical Properties of Fluids Pressure, Streamline flow, Bernoulli's principle, Viscosity, Surface tension 10 Thermal Properties of Matter Temperature and heat, Measurement of temperature, Ideal-gas equation and absolute temperature, Thermal expansion, Specific heat capacity, Calorimetry, Change of state, Heat transfer, Newton's law of cooling. 11 Thermodynamics Thermal equilibrium, Zeroth law of thermodynamics, Heat, internal energy and work, First law of thermodynamics, Specific heat capacity, Thermodynamic state variables and equation of state, Thermodynamic processes, Second law of thermodynamics, Reversible and irreversible processes, Carnot engine. 12 Kinetic Theory Molecular nature of matter, Behavior of gases, Kinetic theory of an ideal gas, Law of equipartition of energy, Specific heat capacity, Mean free path. 13 Oscillations Periodic and oscillatory motions, Simple harmonic motion, Simple harmonic motion and uniform circular motion, Velocity and acceleration in simple harmonic motion, Force law for simple harmonic motion, Energy in simple. harmonic motion, The Simple Pendulum. 14 Waves Transverse and longitudinal waves, Displacement relation in a progressive wave, The speed of a travelling wave, The principle of superposition of waves, Reflection of waves, Beats.

RBSE Class 11th Physics Syllabus 2023-24 (Practical)

Practical: 30 Marks

One experiment from any section 8 marks Two activities one from each section 4+4 marks Investigatory Project 4 marks Practical Record 5 marks Viva on experiments, activities and projects 5 marks Total 30 marks

RBSE Class 11th Physics Prescribed Books

NCERT Class 11 Physics is prescribed to cover the RBSE Class 11 Physics syllabus.

To get the RBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus in Hindi and English Click on the link below.

