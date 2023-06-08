NCERT Class 11 Physics Book: Download 2023-24 (Revised) Part I and Part II PDF

NCERT Book for Class 11 Physics: Download revised NCERT Book for Class 11 Physics in a chapter-wise PDF. Also, check the list of chapter-wise topics removed from the textbook. The latest NCERT Class 11 Physics Book Part 1 and Part 2 are available in English and Hindi here.

Class 11 Latest NCERT Physics Textbook: You may have heard from your teachers or classmates that CBSE has recently deleted many topics from the syllabi. This deletion was done after the COVID-19 pandemic. After this step of CBSE, NCERT has also introduced the changes in their textbooks. The new textbooks of NCERT follow the latest syllabus thus, you will not find the CBSE deleted topics in the NCERT books.

Physics is one of the critical subjects of the Science stream. For CBSE Class 11 and Class 12, the content of Physics is bifurcated into two textbooks: Physics Part I and Physics Part II. Each part contains seven chapters along with the solutions. In this article, you will find the chapter-wise pdfs of CBSE Class 11 Physics/Bhautiki. Physics Part I and Physics Part II chapter-wise pdfs are attached to this article along with their solutions in Hindi and English.

NCERT Book for Class 11 Physics (Part I)

NCERT Book for Class 11 Physics (Part II)

Class 11 NCERT Physics Book: List Of Rationalised Content

The chapter-wise content in the below-mentioned table is now deleted from NCERT Class 11 Physics Book. Check and read page number-wise dropped topics.

Physics- Part I

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters 1.1 What is Physics? 1.2 Scope and Excitement of Physics Chapter 1: Physical World 1–15 1.3 Physics, Technology and Society 1.4 Fundamental Forces in Nature 1.5 Nature of Physical Laws

Chapter 2: Units and Measurements 18–27 36–38 2.3 Measurement of Length 2.4 Measurement of Mass 2.5 Measurement of Time 2.6 Accuracy, Precision of Instruments and Errors in Measurement Exercises 2.13, 2.14, 2.19–2.22, 2.24–2.33 39–43 3.2 Position, Path Length and Displacement Chapter 3: Motion in a Straight Line 51–53 56 59–60 3.3 Average Velocity and Average Speed 3.7 Relative Velocity Exercises 3.5, 3.7–3.9 and 3.23–3.28 61–64 Appendix 3.1 76–77 4.9 Relative Velocity in Two Chapter 4: Motion in a Plane 86–88 Dimensions Exercises 4.12–4.14; 4.26–4.32 Chapter 5: Laws of Motion 111–113 Exercises 5.24–5.40 Chapter 6: Work, Energy and Power 126–128 137–139 6.10 Various Forms of Energy: the Law of Conservation of Energy Exercises 6.24–6.29 Chapter 7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion 164–167 173–175 178–182 7.10 Theorems of Perpendicular and Parallel Axes 7.14 Rolling Motion Exercises 7.10, 7.18–7.19, 7.21–7.33 186 8.11 Geostationary and Polar Satellites Chapter 8: 196–198 8.12 Weightlessness Gravitation 202–206 Exercises 8.3–8.5, 8.22–8.25 Appendix 8.1

Physics—PART II

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Chapter 9: Mechanical Properties of Solids 236 241 249 9.2 Elastic Behaviour of Solids 9.6.2 Determination of Young’s Modulus of the Material of a Wire Exercises 9.17 – 9.21 260 10.4.2 Venturi-meter 261 10.4.3 Blood Flow and Chapter 10: Heart Attack Mechanical 269 10.6.6 Detergents and Properties of Fluids Surface Tension 276–277 Exercises 10.21–10.31 274–275 Appendix 10.1 Chapter 11: Thermal Properties of Matter 295–296 302 11.9.5 Greenhouse Effect Exercises 11.21 – 11.22 313 12.9 Heat Engines Chapter 12: Thermodynamics 313–314 12.10 Refrigerators and Heat Pumps 322 Exercises 12.7 and 12.10 Chapter 13: Kinetic Theory 335 340 13.6.5 Specific Heat Capacity of Water Exercises 13.11–13.14 352–353 14.9 Damped Simple Harmonic Motion Chapter 14: 355–359 14.10 Forced Oscillations Oscillations and Resonance 365–366 Exercises 14.16 (p. 365), 14.20–14.25 Chapter 15: Waves 384–387 393–394 15.8 Doppler Effect Exercises 15.20–15.27

Answers 223–226 228–234 396–402 404 In accordance with the reduction in Exercises in text.

Related:

NCERT Books and Solutions for Class 4th to 12th