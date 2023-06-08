NCERT Class 11 Physics Book: Download 2023-24 (Revised) Part I and Part II PDF

NCERT Book for Class 11 Physics: Download revised NCERT Book for Class 11 Physics in a chapter-wise PDF. Also, check the list of chapter-wise topics removed from the textbook. The latest NCERT Class 11 Physics Book Part 1 and Part 2 are available in English and Hindi here. 

Download NCERT Class 11 Physics Textbook PDF

Class 11 Latest NCERT Physics Textbook: You may have heard from your teachers or classmates that CBSE has recently deleted many topics from the syllabi. This deletion was done after the COVID-19 pandemic. After this step of CBSE, NCERT has also introduced the changes in their textbooks. The new textbooks of NCERT follow the latest syllabus thus, you will not find the CBSE deleted topics in the NCERT books. 

Physics is one of the critical subjects of the Science stream. For CBSE Class 11 and Class 12, the content of Physics is bifurcated into two textbooks: Physics Part I and Physics Part II. Each part contains seven chapters along with the solutions. In this article, you will find the chapter-wise pdfs of CBSE Class 11 Physics/Bhautiki. Physics Part I and Physics Part II chapter-wise pdfs are attached to this article along with their solutions in Hindi and English.

NCERT Book for Class 11 Physics (Part I)

NCERT Physics textbook

Chapter No.

Physics Part I Chapters (English)

Physics Part I Chapters (Hindi)

1

UNITS AND MEASUREMENT

मात्रक और मापन

2

MOTION IN A STRAIGHT LINE

सरल रेखा में गति

3

MOTION IN A PLANE

समतल में गति

4

LAWS OF MOTION

गति के नियम

5

WORK, ENERGY AND POWER

कार्य ऊर्जा और शक्ति

6

SYSTEMS OF PARTICLES AND ROTATIONAL MOTION

कणों के निकाय तथा घूर्णी गति

7

GRAVITATION

गुरुत्वाकषण
 

Answers

उत्तर

NCERT Book for Class 11 Physics (Part II)

NCERT Physics textbook

Chapter No.

Physics Part II Chapters (English)

Physics Part II Chapters (Hindi)

8

MECHANICAL PROPERTIES OF SOLIDS

ठोसों के यांत्रिक गुण

9

MECHANICAL PROPERTIES OF FLUIDS

तरलो के यांत्रिक गुण

10

THERMAL PROPERTIES OF MATTER

द्रव्य के तापीय गुण

11

THERMODYNAMICS

ऊष्मागतिकी

12

KINETIC THEORY

अणुगति सिद्धांत

13

OSCILLATIONS

दोलन

14

WAVES

तरंगे

 
 

Answers

उत्तर

Class 11 NCERT Physics Book: List Of Rationalised Content

The chapter-wise content in the below-mentioned table is now deleted from NCERT Class 11 Physics Book. Check and read page number-wise dropped topics.

Physics- Part I

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

 

 

1.1 What is Physics?

 

 

1.2 Scope and Excitement of

 

 

Physics

Chapter 1: Physical World

1–15

1.3 Physics, Technology and

Society

 

 

1.4 Fundamental Forces in

 

 

Nature

 

 

1.5 Nature of Physical Laws

 

 

 

Chapter 2: Units and Measurements

18–27

 

 

 

 

36–38

2.3 Measurement of Length

2.4 Measurement of Mass

2.5 Measurement of Time

2.6 Accuracy, Precision of Instruments and Errors in Measurement

Exercises 2.13, 2.14,

2.19–2.22, 2.24–2.33

 

39–43

3.2 Position, Path Length

 

 

and Displacement

Chapter 3: Motion in a Straight Line

51–53

 

56

59–60

3.3 Average Velocity and Average Speed

3.7 Relative Velocity

Exercises 3.5, 3.7–3.9

 

 

and 3.23–3.28

 

61–64

Appendix 3.1

 

76–77

4.9 Relative Velocity in Two

Chapter 4: Motion in a Plane

 

86–88

Dimensions Exercises 4.12–4.14;

4.26–4.32

Chapter 5: Laws of Motion

 

111–113

 

Exercises 5.24–5.40

 

Chapter 6: Work, Energy and Power

126–128

 

 

137–139

6.10 Various Forms of Energy: the Law of

Conservation of Energy Exercises 6.24–6.29

 

Chapter 7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion

164–167

 

 

173–175

178–182

7.10 Theorems of Perpendicular and Parallel Axes

7.14 Rolling Motion Exercises 7.10, 7.18–7.19, 7.21–7.33

 

186

8.11 Geostationary and

 

 

Polar Satellites

Chapter 8:

196–198

8.12 Weightlessness

Gravitation

202–206

Exercises 8.3–8.5,

 

 

8.22–8.25

 

 

Appendix 8.1

 

 Physics—PART II

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

 

 

Chapter 9: Mechanical Properties of Solids

236

 

241

 

 

249

9.2 Elastic Behaviour of Solids

9.6.2 Determination of Young’s Modulus of the Material of a Wire

Exercises 9.17 – 9.21

 

260

10.4.2 Venturi-meter

 

261

10.4.3 Blood Flow and

Chapter 10:

 

Heart Attack

Mechanical

269

10.6.6 Detergents and

Properties of Fluids

 

Surface Tension

 

276–277

Exercises 10.21–10.31

 

274–275

Appendix 10.1

Chapter 11: Thermal Properties of Matter

295–296

302

11.9.5 Greenhouse Effect Exercises 11.21 – 11.22

 

313

12.9 Heat Engines

Chapter 12: Thermodynamics

313–314

12.10 Refrigerators and Heat Pumps

 

322

Exercises 12.7 and 12.10

 

Chapter 13: Kinetic Theory

335

 

340

13.6.5 Specific Heat

Capacity of Water Exercises 13.11–13.14

 

352–353

14.9 Damped Simple

 

 

Harmonic Motion

Chapter 14:

355–359

14.10 Forced Oscillations

Oscillations

 

and Resonance

 

365–366

Exercises 14.16 (p. 365),

 

 

14.20–14.25

 

Chapter 15: Waves

384–387

393–394

15.8 Doppler Effect Exercises 15.20–15.27

 

Answers

223–226

228–234

396–402

404

 

In accordance with the reduction in Exercises in text.

 

