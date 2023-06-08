NCERT Class 11 Physics Book: Download 2023-24 (Revised) Part I and Part II PDF

Class 11 Latest NCERT Physics Textbook: You may have heard from your teachers or classmates that CBSE has recently deleted many topics from the syllabi. This deletion was done after the COVID-19 pandemic. After this step of CBSE, NCERT has also introduced the changes in their textbooks. The new textbooks of NCERT follow the latest syllabus thus, you will not find the CBSE deleted topics in the NCERT books.
Physics is one of the critical subjects of the Science stream. For CBSE Class 11 and Class 12, the content of Physics is bifurcated into two textbooks: Physics Part I and Physics Part II. Each part contains seven chapters along with the solutions. In this article, you will find the chapter-wise pdfs of CBSE Class 11 Physics/Bhautiki. Physics Part I and Physics Part II chapter-wise pdfs are attached to this article along with their solutions in Hindi and English.
NCERT Book for Class 11 Physics (Part I)
|
Chapter No.
|
Physics Part I Chapters (English)
|
Physics Part I Chapters (Hindi)
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
NCERT Book for Class 11 Physics (Part II)
|
Chapter No.
|
Physics Part II Chapters (English)
|
Physics Part II Chapters (Hindi)
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
Class 11 NCERT Physics Book: List Of Rationalised Content
The chapter-wise content in the below-mentioned table is now deleted from NCERT Class 11 Physics Book. Check and read page number-wise dropped topics.
Physics- Part I
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
|
|
1.1 What is Physics?
|
|
|
1.2 Scope and Excitement of
|
|
|
Physics
|
Chapter 1: Physical World
|
1–15
|
1.3 Physics, Technology and
Society
|
|
|
1.4 Fundamental Forces in
|
|
|
Nature
|
|
|
1.5 Nature of Physical Laws
|
Chapter 2: Units and Measurements
|
18–27
36–38
|
2.3 Measurement of Length
2.4 Measurement of Mass
2.5 Measurement of Time
2.6 Accuracy, Precision of Instruments and Errors in Measurement
Exercises 2.13, 2.14,
2.19–2.22, 2.24–2.33
|
|
39–43
|
3.2 Position, Path Length
|
|
|
and Displacement
|
Chapter 3: Motion in a Straight Line
|
51–53
56
59–60
|
3.3 Average Velocity and Average Speed
3.7 Relative Velocity
Exercises 3.5, 3.7–3.9
|
|
|
and 3.23–3.28
|
|
61–64
|
Appendix 3.1
|
|
76–77
|
4.9 Relative Velocity in Two
|
Chapter 4: Motion in a Plane
|
86–88
|
Dimensions Exercises 4.12–4.14;
4.26–4.32
|
Chapter 5: Laws of Motion
|
111–113
|
Exercises 5.24–5.40
|
Chapter 6: Work, Energy and Power
|
126–128
137–139
|
6.10 Various Forms of Energy: the Law of
Conservation of Energy Exercises 6.24–6.29
|
Chapter 7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion
|
164–167
173–175
178–182
|
7.10 Theorems of Perpendicular and Parallel Axes
7.14 Rolling Motion Exercises 7.10, 7.18–7.19, 7.21–7.33
|
|
186
|
8.11 Geostationary and
|
|
|
Polar Satellites
|
Chapter 8:
|
196–198
|
8.12 Weightlessness
|
Gravitation
|
202–206
|
Exercises 8.3–8.5,
|
|
|
8.22–8.25
|
|
|
Appendix 8.1
Physics—PART II
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 9: Mechanical Properties of Solids
|
236
241
249
|
9.2 Elastic Behaviour of Solids
9.6.2 Determination of Young’s Modulus of the Material of a Wire
Exercises 9.17 – 9.21
|
|
260
|
10.4.2 Venturi-meter
|
|
261
|
10.4.3 Blood Flow and
|
Chapter 10:
|
|
Heart Attack
|
Mechanical
|
269
|
10.6.6 Detergents and
|
Properties of Fluids
|
|
Surface Tension
|
|
276–277
|
Exercises 10.21–10.31
|
|
274–275
|
Appendix 10.1
|
Chapter 11: Thermal Properties of Matter
|
295–296
302
|
11.9.5 Greenhouse Effect Exercises 11.21 – 11.22
|
|
313
|
12.9 Heat Engines
|
Chapter 12: Thermodynamics
|
313–314
|
12.10 Refrigerators and Heat Pumps
|
|
322
|
Exercises 12.7 and 12.10
|
Chapter 13: Kinetic Theory
|
335
340
|
13.6.5 Specific Heat
Capacity of Water Exercises 13.11–13.14
|
|
352–353
|
14.9 Damped Simple
|
|
|
Harmonic Motion
|
Chapter 14:
|
355–359
|
14.10 Forced Oscillations
|
Oscillations
|
|
and Resonance
|
|
365–366
|
Exercises 14.16 (p. 365),
|
|
|
14.20–14.25
|
Chapter 15: Waves
|
384–387
393–394
|
15.8 Doppler Effect Exercises 15.20–15.27
|
Answers
|
223–226
228–234
396–402
404
|
In accordance with the reduction in Exercises in text.
