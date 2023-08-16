RBSE Class 11th Physical Education Syllabus 2023-24: Download 2024 Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2023-24: Download the Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2024 PDF by the Board of School Education, Rajasthan here. Also, check the unit-wise list of topics and the detailed syllabus content here.

Rajasthan Board Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus for 2024 Exam: One of the very important things that are required for planned studies is a syllabus. It helps students and teachers plan their course coverage accordingly. A newly released syllabus from educational boards is important to know which chapters and topics are covered and which have been removed from the syllabus. It also gives an idea of the course structure and unit-wise weightage. For this reason. The RBSE Educational Board has released its 2023–24 syllabus for Classes 9–12. The syllabus is in class-wise combined PDF format. Students need to download the complete PDF and search for their desired subject.

To make this process easier for you, we have designed a subject-wise syllabus list for Class 11 Rajasthan Board students to get their syllabi easily. Download RBSE Class 11 all subjects’ syllabus from RBSE Class 11th Syllabus 2023–24: Download the New Syllabus PDF, Subject-Wise List.

To get the detailed Rajasthan syllabus for Class 11 Physical Education, read this article. You will find the proper unit-wise course structure with marks, detailed topics in each unit, and prescribed textbooks. The RBSE Class 11 Physical Education syllabus 2023–24 provided to her is the latest. You can read and download the syllabus in Hindi and English. Check out this complete article for more clarity.

राजस्थान बोर्ड 11th Physical Education Course Structure 2024

Theory: 70 Marks

Practical: 30 Marks

Theory Paper Duration: 3:15 Hours

Unit No. Unit Name Marks Allocated भाग (क) 1 शारीरिक शिक्षा की अवधारणा Concept of Physical Education 12 2 शारीरिक शिक्षा का तुलनात्मक अध्ययन Comparative Study of Physical Education 10 3 शारीरिक शिक्षा के दैहिकी आयाम Physiological dimensions of physical education 08 4 शारीरिक शिक्षा के मनोवैज्ञानिक आयाम Psychological dimensions of Physical education 08 5 शारीरिक शिक्षा की स्वास्थ्य सम्बन्धी अवधारणाएँ Health related Concept of physical education 10 भाग (ख) 6 विभिन्न खेलों का इतिहास मापन एवं नियम । History, measurement of play field and rules of different games and sports 14 7 खेलकूद के मूल कौशल Fundamental of basic skills of sports 08 Total 70

RBSE Class 11th Physical Education Syllabus 2023-24

शारीरिक शिक्षा की अवधारणा Concept of Physical Education 1.1 शारीरिक शिक्षा का अर्थ एवं परिभाषा इसके लक्ष्य एवं उद्देश्य 1.1 Meaning and Definition of Physical Education, its Aims and Objectives 1.2 शारीरिक शिक्षा की आवश्यकता और महत्व 12 Need and Importance of Physical Education. 1.3 शारीरिक शिक्षा के बारे में भ्रान्तियाँ और इसकी अन्त अनुशासनिक संदर्भ में महत्ता । 1.3 Misconceptions about Physical Education and its importance in Inter disciplinary context शारीरिक शिक्षा का तुलनात्मक अध्ययन Comparative Study of Physical Education -21 अन्य विषयों की तुलना में शारीरिक शिक्षा 2.1 Comparative study of Physical education other subjects? 22 विभिन्न राज्यों में शारीरिक शिक्षा का प्रचलित पाठ्यक्रम 2.2 Physical education curriculum in different states. 2.3 विभिन्न देशों में विद्यालयी स्तर पर शारीरिक शिक्षा का प्रचलित पाठ्यक्रम । 2.3 Physical education curriculum in different countries at school level शारीरिक शिक्षा के दैहिकी आयाम Physiological dimensions of physical education 3.1 वार्मिंग अप - सामान्य एवं विशिष्ट 3.1 Warning up- General and Specific warm up 3.2 व्यायाम का मासपेशी और पाचन-तंत्रो पर प्रभाव । 3.2 Effects of exercise on muscular and Digestive system. 3.3 व्यायाम का श्वास और परिसंचरण तंत्रो पर प्रभाव । 3.3 Effects of Exercises on Respiratory and Circulatory System शारीरिक शिक्षा के मनोवैज्ञानिक आयाम Psychological dimensions of Physical education 4.1 खेलकूद मनोविज्ञान की भूमिका एवं परिभाषा । 4.1 Definition and role of Sports Psychology 4.2 खेलकूद में उपलब्धियाँ एवं प्रेरणा 4.2 Role of achievement motivation in sports 4.3 किशोर समस्याएं और इसका समाधान के उपाय । 4.3 Adolescence: Problem and their management शारीरिक शिक्षा की स्वास्थ्य सम्बन्धी अवधारणाएँ Health related Concept of physical education 5.1 समुदाय स्वास्थ्य प्रोत्साहन (व्यक्तिगत परिवार एवं समाज) पर शारीरिक शिक्षा की भूमिका 5.1 Role of physical education in Community Health Services (individual family and Society) 52 शराब (एल्कोहल) तम्बाकू तथा मादक दवाइयों का खेलकूद प्रदर्शन पर प्रभाव। 5.2 Effects of alcohol, tobacco and narcotic drugs on the performance of sportperson 53 मोटापा. कारण, निवारण एवं उपाय तथा प्रदर्शन पर खुराक (आहार) की भूमिका। 5.3 Obesity - Causes and Management of obesity and role of nutrition (diet) on performance विभिन्न खेलों का इतिहास मापन एवं नियम । History, measurement of play field and rules of different games and sports 6.1 विद्यार्थी निम्नलिखित में से कोई भी खेल / स्पोर्टस में से अपनी इच्छानुसार चुन सकते है जिमनास्टिक जूडो, बेडमिन्टन, हैण्डबाल, टेबिल टेनिस, हाकी, कबड्डी, खो-खो, फुटबाल, क्रिकेट । 6.1 Choice of any one game/sports Gymnastic, Judo, badminton, handball, table tennis, hockey- Kabaddi, Kho Kho, football, cricket 62 खेलों का इतिहास 62 History of game / Sports. 6.3 खेलों के नवीनतम सामान्य नियम 6.4 Latest general rules of sports: 6.4 खेल के मैदानों का माप एवं सम्बन्धित खेलकूद उपकरणों का विनिदेशन 6.4 Measurement of playfield and related sports equipment and their specification, 65 महत्वपूर्ण प्रतिभागितायें एवं स्थान 6.5 Important tournament and venues 66 खेलों के खेल शब्दावली, व्यक्तित्व 6.6 Terminology of sports and games, Sports personalities खेलकूद के मूल कौशल Fundamental of basic skills of sports 7.1 गरमाने (वार्म अप ) एवं अनुकूलन (कण्डीशनिंग ) के विशिष्ट व्यायाम 7.1 Specific exercises of warming up and conditioning 7.2 खेलकूद परिभाषिकी 7.2 Specific exercises of warming up and conditioning 7.3 खेलकूद पुरस्कार 7.3 Sports Awards 74 सामान्य खेलकूद चोटें एवं उनके बचाव के उपाय 7.4Common sports injury- their prevention and management प्रयोगात्मक (Practical) प्रयोगात्मक पाठ्यक्रम को निम्नलिखित तीन भागों में विभाजित किया जाता है और प्रत्येक भाग के लिए आवंटित अंक नीचे दिये गये है। Practical Syllabus is Divided in to Three Parts and Each Parts Carries the Following Marks

शारीरिक स्वास्थ्य जाँच (अनिवार्य) Physical health checkup (compulsory) 10 Marks

खेलक्रीडा का कौशल परीक्षण Skill Test of sports 15 Marks

मौखिक रिकार्ड व पुस्तक Viva-Voce and Record Book 5 Marks

