RBSE Class 11th Biology Syllabus 2023-24: Download 2024 Syllabus PDF

Rajasthan Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus for 2024 Exam: The Rajasthan Board, or RBSE, is the state board of India that administers the educational system of the state of Rajasthan. The board promotes bilingual education in Hindi and English. Therefore, RBSE’s syllabus can be downloaded in Hindi as well as English, depending on the medium of instruction. Rajasthan has already released its syllabus for Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 for limited subjects. But now the syllabus has been further updated by adding more subjects. Students can download the revised RBSE Class 11 syllabus from the official website of RBSE or can check this article for an eloquent idea about their Rajasthan Board Class 11 Biology syllabus 2023–24.

In the newly released RBSE Class 11 Biology syllabus, the changes can be seen as chapter 4 of biology is not included in the revised Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11 Biology syllabus 2023–24. Check out the unit-wise course structure and detailed syllabus below. Download the RBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus PDF as well.

राजस्थान बोर्ड 11th Biology Course Structure 2024

 

Unit No.

Unit Name

Marks Allocated

1

Diversity in the Living World

07

2

Structural Organisation in Plant & Animals

12

3

Cell Structure & Functions

15

4

Plant Physiology

18

5

Human Physiology

18
 

Total

70

 

RBSE Class 11th Biology Syllabus 2023-24 (Theory)



Unit 1 Diversity in the Living World

Chapter 1 The Living World

1.1 Diversity in the living world 

1.2 Taxonomic Hierarchy

Chapter-2 Biological Classification

2.1 Kingdom Monera

2.2 Kingdom Protista

2.3 Kingdom Fungi

2.4 Kingdom Plantae

2.5 Kingdom Animalia

2.6 Viruses, Viroids & Lichens

Chapter-3 Plant Kingdom

3.1 Algae

3.2 Bryophytes

3.3 Pteridophytes

3.4 Gymnosperms

Unit-2 Structural Organisation in Plant & Animals

Chapter-5 Morphology of Flowering Plants

5.1 The Root

5.2 The Stem

5.3 The leaf

5.4 The inflorescence

5.5 The flower

5.6 The Fruit

5.7 The Seed

5.8 Semi-technical description of a typical flowering plant

5.9 Description of A family - (Solanaceae)

Chapter 6 Anatomy of flowering plants 

6.1 The Tissue System 

6.2 Anatomy of Dicotyledonous & Monocotyledonous Plants

Chapter-7 Structural Organization in animals 

7.1 Organ & Organ System

7.2 Frogs

Unit-3 Cell Structure & Function

Chapter 8 Cell: The Unit of Life

8.1 What is a cell?

8.2 Cell theory

8.3 An overview of cell

8.4 Prokaryotic cells

8.5 Eukaryotic cells

Chapter 9 Biomolecules

9.1 How to analyse chemical composition

9.2 Primary & secondary metabolites

9.3 Bio-macro-molecules

9.4 Proteins

9.5 Polysaccharides

9.5 Nucleic Acids

9.6 Structures of proteins

9.7 Enzymes

Chapter-10 Cell Cycle and Cell Division

10.1 Cell cycle

10.2 M-phase

10.3 Significance of mitosis

10.4 Meiosis

10.5 Significance of meiosis

Unit 4: Plant Physiology

Chapter-11 Photo-synthesis in Higher Plants

11.1 What do we know?

11.2 Early experiments

11.3 Where does photo-synthesis take place

11.4 How many pigments are involved in photosynthesis

11.5 What is light reaction

11.6 The electron transport

11.7 Where are the ATP and NADPH used?

11.8 The C4-Pathway

11.9 Photo-respiration

11.10 Factors affecting photosynthesis

Chapter-12 Respiration in Plants

12.1 Do plants breathe?

12.2 Glycolysis

12.3 Fermentation

12.4 Aerobic respiration

12.5 The respiratory balance sheet

12.6 Amphibolic pathway

12.7 Respiratory Quotient

Chapter-13 Plant Growth and Development 

13.1 Growth 

13.2 Differentation Dedifferentation and Redifferentation

13.3 Development 

13.4 Plant growth regulators

Unit 5 Human Physiology

Chapter-14 Breathing and Exchange Gases

14.1 Respiratory organs

14.2 Mechanism of breathing

14.3 Exchange of gases

14.4 Transport of gases

14.5 Regulation of Respiration

14.6 Dis-orders of respiratory system

Chapter-15 Body Fluids and Circulation

15.1 Blood

15.2 Lymph (Tissue fluid)

15.3 Circulatory pathways

15.4 Double circulation

15.5 Regulation of cardiac activity

15.6 Dis-orders of circulatory system

Chapter-16 Excretory Products and Their Eliminations

16.1 Human excretory system

16.2 Urine formation

16.3 Function of the tubules

16.4 Mechanism of concentration of the filtrate

16.5 Regulation of kidney function

16.6 Micturition

16.7 Role of other organ in excretion

16.8 Disorder of the excretory system

Chapter-17 Locomotion and Movement

17.1 Types of movement

17.2 Muscle

17.3 Skeletal system

17.4 Joints

17.5 Dis-orders of muscular and skeletal system

Chapter-18 Neural Control and Coordination

18.1 Neural system

18.2 Human neural system

18.3 Neuron as structural and functional-unit of neural system

18.4 Central neural system

Chapter-19 Chemical Coordination And Integration

19.1 Endocrine glands and Hormone

19.2 Human Endocrine system

19.3 Hormones of heart, kidney and gastrointestinal

19.4 Mechanism of Hormone action

 

RBSE Class 11th Biology Prescribed Books

NCERT Class 11 Biology is prescribed to cover the RBSE Class 11 Biology syllabus. 

 

To get the RBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus in Hindi and English Click on the link below.

 

To check and download the RBSE Class 11 Biology Practical Syllabus 2023-24 click on the link below. The link contains Rajasthan Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2023-24 in Hindi and English.

 

Download RBSE (Rajasthan Board) Class 11 Biology 2023-24 Syllabus PDF

 

