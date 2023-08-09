RBSE Class 11th Biology Syllabus 2023-24: Download 2024 Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2023-24: Download the Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2024 PDF by the Board of School Education, Rajasthan here. Also, check the unit-wise list of topics and the detailed syllabus content here.

Rajasthan Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus for 2024 Exam: The Rajasthan Board, or RBSE, is the state board of India that administers the educational system of the state of Rajasthan. The board promotes bilingual education in Hindi and English. Therefore, RBSE’s syllabus can be downloaded in Hindi as well as English, depending on the medium of instruction. Rajasthan has already released its syllabus for Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 for limited subjects. But now the syllabus has been further updated by adding more subjects. Students can download the revised RBSE Class 11 syllabus from the official website of RBSE or can check this article for an eloquent idea about their Rajasthan Board Class 11 Biology syllabus 2023–24.

In the newly released RBSE Class 11 Biology syllabus, the changes can be seen as chapter 4 of biology is not included in the revised Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11 Biology syllabus 2023–24. Check out the unit-wise course structure and detailed syllabus below. Download the RBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus PDF as well.

Unit No. Unit Name Marks Allocated 1 Diversity in the Living World 07 2 Structural Organisation in Plant & Animals 12 3 Cell Structure & Functions 15 4 Plant Physiology 18 5 Human Physiology 18 Total 70

Unit 1 Diversity in the Living World Chapter 1 The Living World 1.1 Diversity in the living world 1.2 Taxonomic Hierarchy Chapter-2 Biological Classification 2.1 Kingdom Monera 2.2 Kingdom Protista 2.3 Kingdom Fungi 2.4 Kingdom Plantae 2.5 Kingdom Animalia 2.6 Viruses, Viroids & Lichens Chapter-3 Plant Kingdom 3.1 Algae 3.2 Bryophytes 3.3 Pteridophytes 3.4 Gymnosperms Unit-2 Structural Organisation in Plant & Animals Chapter-5 Morphology of Flowering Plants 5.1 The Root 5.2 The Stem 5.3 The leaf 5.4 The inflorescence 5.5 The flower 5.6 The Fruit 5.7 The Seed 5.8 Semi-technical description of a typical flowering plant 5.9 Description of A family - (Solanaceae) Chapter 6 Anatomy of flowering plants 6.1 The Tissue System 6.2 Anatomy of Dicotyledonous & Monocotyledonous Plants Chapter-7 Structural Organization in animals 7.1 Organ & Organ System 7.2 Frogs Unit-3 Cell Structure & Function Chapter 8 Cell: The Unit of Life 8.1 What is a cell? 8.2 Cell theory 8.3 An overview of cell 8.4 Prokaryotic cells 8.5 Eukaryotic cells Chapter 9 Biomolecules 9.1 How to analyse chemical composition 9.2 Primary & secondary metabolites 9.3 Bio-macro-molecules 9.4 Proteins 9.5 Polysaccharides 9.5 Nucleic Acids 9.6 Structures of proteins 9.7 Enzymes Chapter-10 Cell Cycle and Cell Division 10.1 Cell cycle 10.2 M-phase 10.3 Significance of mitosis 10.4 Meiosis 10.5 Significance of meiosis Unit 4: Plant Physiology Chapter-11 Photo-synthesis in Higher Plants 11.1 What do we know? 11.2 Early experiments 11.3 Where does photo-synthesis take place 11.4 How many pigments are involved in photosynthesis 11.5 What is light reaction 11.6 The electron transport 11.7 Where are the ATP and NADPH used? 11.8 The C4-Pathway 11.9 Photo-respiration 11.10 Factors affecting photosynthesis Chapter-12 Respiration in Plants 12.1 Do plants breathe? 12.2 Glycolysis 12.3 Fermentation 12.4 Aerobic respiration 12.5 The respiratory balance sheet 12.6 Amphibolic pathway 12.7 Respiratory Quotient Chapter-13 Plant Growth and Development 13.1 Growth 13.2 Differentation Dedifferentation and Redifferentation 13.3 Development 13.4 Plant growth regulators Unit 5 Human Physiology Chapter-14 Breathing and Exchange Gases 14.1 Respiratory organs 14.2 Mechanism of breathing 14.3 Exchange of gases 14.4 Transport of gases 14.5 Regulation of Respiration 14.6 Dis-orders of respiratory system Chapter-15 Body Fluids and Circulation 15.1 Blood 15.2 Lymph (Tissue fluid) 15.3 Circulatory pathways 15.4 Double circulation 15.5 Regulation of cardiac activity 15.6 Dis-orders of circulatory system Chapter-16 Excretory Products and Their Eliminations 16.1 Human excretory system 16.2 Urine formation 16.3 Function of the tubules 16.4 Mechanism of concentration of the filtrate 16.5 Regulation of kidney function 16.6 Micturition 16.7 Role of other organ in excretion 16.8 Disorder of the excretory system Chapter-17 Locomotion and Movement 17.1 Types of movement 17.2 Muscle 17.3 Skeletal system 17.4 Joints 17.5 Dis-orders of muscular and skeletal system Chapter-18 Neural Control and Coordination 18.1 Neural system 18.2 Human neural system 18.3 Neuron as structural and functional-unit of neural system 18.4 Central neural system Chapter-19 Chemical Coordination And Integration 19.1 Endocrine glands and Hormone 19.2 Human Endocrine system 19.3 Hormones of heart, kidney and gastrointestinal 19.4 Mechanism of Hormone action

RBSE Class 11th Biology Prescribed Books

NCERT Class 11 Biology is prescribed to cover the RBSE Class 11 Biology syllabus.

