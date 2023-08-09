RBSE Class 11th Biology Syllabus 2023-24: Download 2024 Syllabus PDF

Rajasthan Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus for 2024 Exam: The Rajasthan Board, or RBSE, is the state board of India that administers the educational system of the state of Rajasthan. The board promotes bilingual education in Hindi and English. Therefore, RBSE’s syllabus can be downloaded in Hindi as well as English, depending on the medium of instruction. Rajasthan has already released its syllabus for Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 for limited subjects. But now the syllabus has been further updated by adding more subjects. Students can download the revised RBSE Class 11 syllabus from the official website of RBSE or can check this article for an eloquent idea about their Rajasthan Board Class 11 Biology syllabus 2023–24.
In the newly released RBSE Class 11 Biology syllabus, the changes can be seen as chapter 4 of biology is not included in the revised Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11 Biology syllabus 2023–24. Check out the unit-wise course structure and detailed syllabus below. Download the RBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus PDF as well.
राजस्थान बोर्ड 11th Biology Course Structure 2024
|
Unit No.
|
Unit Name
|
Marks Allocated
|
1
|
Diversity in the Living World
|
07
|
2
|
Structural Organisation in Plant & Animals
|
12
|
3
|
Cell Structure & Functions
|
15
|
4
|
Plant Physiology
|
18
|
5
|
Human Physiology
|
18
|
Total
|
70
RBSE Class 11th Biology Syllabus 2023-24 (Theory)
|
Unit 1 Diversity in the Living World
|
Chapter 1 The Living World
1.1 Diversity in the living world
1.2 Taxonomic Hierarchy
|
Chapter-2 Biological Classification
2.1 Kingdom Monera
2.2 Kingdom Protista
2.3 Kingdom Fungi
2.4 Kingdom Plantae
2.5 Kingdom Animalia
2.6 Viruses, Viroids & Lichens
|
Chapter-3 Plant Kingdom
3.1 Algae
3.2 Bryophytes
3.3 Pteridophytes
3.4 Gymnosperms
|
Unit-2 Structural Organisation in Plant & Animals
|
Chapter-5 Morphology of Flowering Plants
5.1 The Root
5.2 The Stem
5.3 The leaf
5.4 The inflorescence
5.5 The flower
5.6 The Fruit
5.7 The Seed
5.8 Semi-technical description of a typical flowering plant
5.9 Description of A family - (Solanaceae)
|
Chapter 6 Anatomy of flowering plants
6.1 The Tissue System
6.2 Anatomy of Dicotyledonous & Monocotyledonous Plants
|
Chapter-7 Structural Organization in animals
7.1 Organ & Organ System
7.2 Frogs
|
Unit-3 Cell Structure & Function
|
Chapter 8 Cell: The Unit of Life
8.1 What is a cell?
8.2 Cell theory
8.3 An overview of cell
8.4 Prokaryotic cells
8.5 Eukaryotic cells
|
Chapter 9 Biomolecules
9.1 How to analyse chemical composition
9.2 Primary & secondary metabolites
9.3 Bio-macro-molecules
9.4 Proteins
9.5 Polysaccharides
9.5 Nucleic Acids
9.6 Structures of proteins
9.7 Enzymes
|
Chapter-10 Cell Cycle and Cell Division
10.1 Cell cycle
10.2 M-phase
10.3 Significance of mitosis
10.4 Meiosis
10.5 Significance of meiosis
|
Unit 4: Plant Physiology
|
Chapter-11 Photo-synthesis in Higher Plants
11.1 What do we know?
11.2 Early experiments
11.3 Where does photo-synthesis take place
11.4 How many pigments are involved in photosynthesis
11.5 What is light reaction
11.6 The electron transport
11.7 Where are the ATP and NADPH used?
11.8 The C4-Pathway
11.9 Photo-respiration
11.10 Factors affecting photosynthesis
|
Chapter-12 Respiration in Plants
12.1 Do plants breathe?
12.2 Glycolysis
12.3 Fermentation
12.4 Aerobic respiration
12.5 The respiratory balance sheet
12.6 Amphibolic pathway
12.7 Respiratory Quotient
|
Chapter-13 Plant Growth and Development
13.1 Growth
13.2 Differentation Dedifferentation and Redifferentation
13.3 Development
13.4 Plant growth regulators
|
Unit 5 Human Physiology
|
Chapter-14 Breathing and Exchange Gases
14.1 Respiratory organs
14.2 Mechanism of breathing
14.3 Exchange of gases
14.4 Transport of gases
14.5 Regulation of Respiration
14.6 Dis-orders of respiratory system
|
Chapter-15 Body Fluids and Circulation
15.1 Blood
15.2 Lymph (Tissue fluid)
15.3 Circulatory pathways
15.4 Double circulation
15.5 Regulation of cardiac activity
15.6 Dis-orders of circulatory system
|
Chapter-16 Excretory Products and Their Eliminations
16.1 Human excretory system
16.2 Urine formation
16.3 Function of the tubules
16.4 Mechanism of concentration of the filtrate
16.5 Regulation of kidney function
16.6 Micturition
16.7 Role of other organ in excretion
16.8 Disorder of the excretory system
|
Chapter-17 Locomotion and Movement
17.1 Types of movement
17.2 Muscle
17.3 Skeletal system
17.4 Joints
17.5 Dis-orders of muscular and skeletal system
|
Chapter-18 Neural Control and Coordination
18.1 Neural system
18.2 Human neural system
18.3 Neuron as structural and functional-unit of neural system
18.4 Central neural system
|
Chapter-19 Chemical Coordination And Integration
19.1 Endocrine glands and Hormone
19.2 Human Endocrine system
19.3 Hormones of heart, kidney and gastrointestinal
19.4 Mechanism of Hormone action
RBSE Class 11th Biology Prescribed Books
NCERT Class 11 Biology is prescribed to cover the RBSE Class 11 Biology syllabus.
To get the RBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus in Hindi and English Click on the link below.
To check and download the RBSE Class 11 Biology Practical Syllabus 2023-24 click on the link below. The link contains Rajasthan Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2023-24 in Hindi and English.
|
Download RBSE (Rajasthan Board) Class 11 Biology 2023-24 Syllabus PDF
