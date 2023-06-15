RBSE Class 11th English Syllabus 2023-24: Download 2024 Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 11 English Syllabus 2024: Download BSER Class 11 English (Compulsory) Syllabus 2024 PDF here. Check the unit-wise list of topics and the detailed syllabus content.

Rajasthan Board Class 11 English Syllabus for 2024 Exam: RBSE (Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is a known state education board of Rajasthan. RBSE is also known as the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer. The result session is over it's time to release the syllabi for the new academic year. राजस्थान बोर्ड has now released its syllabus for session 2023-24 for classes 9 to 12. The new syllabus will follow the updated guidelines of the National Education Policy 2020 and this year’s examinations will be based on this.

English is one of the subjects studied in RBSE Class 11. Students have English (Compulsory) and English (Optional) courses with them. This article is regarding the RBSE Class 11 English (Compulsory) syllabus 2023-24. Here, you will find the राजस्थान बोर्ड 11th English Syllabus Structure, detailed syllabus with topic-wise weightage, prescribed books for RBSE Class 11 English Compulsory, and examination scheme.

राजस्थान बोर्ड 11th English Syllabus Structure 2024

Area of Learning Marks Reading 20 Writing 18 Grammar 16 Textual Questions (i) Text Book: Hornbill (ii) Supp. Book: Snapshots 46

RBSE Class 11th English Syllabus 2023-24

1. Reading 20 Two unseen passages (around 350 words for both) (i) Unseen Passage 1— The passage may be factual, descriptive or literary. Four multiple choice questions and Six very short answer type questions to be asked to assess comprehension, interpretation, inference and vocabulary. 10 (ii) Unseen Passage 2— The passage may be case-based with verbal/visual inputs like statistical data, diagrams, charts etc. Four multiple choice type questions and Six very short answer type questions to be asked to assess comprehension, analysis, inference and vocabulary. 10 2. Writing 18 (i) One out of two tasks—description of any event or incident, or a process based on hints 100-120 words. 06 (ii) One out of two composition—an article, a report, a speech (Around 100-120 word) 06 iii) One out of two letters (Business or official letters for enquiries, complaints, asking for information, placement of a person or an order etc. or letter to the school authorities regarding admissions, school issues, requirements, suitability of courses etc. 06 3. Grammar 16 i) Determine 04 ii) Tense 04 ii) Modals 04 iv) Prepositions of motion, time, space and mental attitude 04 4. Text Books 46 Hornbill—Pros 20 (i) One out of two extracts from the prescribed text for comprehension. (Six Very Short Answer Type Questions) 06 ii) Three out of four Short Answer Type Questions. (around 20-30 words) 06 iii) Two Long Answer Type Questions (with option). (around 60 words) 08 Hornbill—Poetry 12 (i) One out of two extracts for reference to context from the prescribed poems. 04 ii) Two out of three Short Answer Type Questions. (around 20-30 words) 04 iii) one out of two Long Answer Type Questions. (around 60 word) 04 Supplementary Reader—Snapshot 14 (i) One out of two questions to test the evaluation of characters, events and episodes. (in about 60 words) 04 (ii) Three out of four Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in about 20-30 words on content, events and episodes. 06 (iii) Four Multiple Choice Question 04 Total 100

RBSE Class 11th English Prescribed Books

1 Hornbill— NCERT’s Book Published under Copyright 2 Snapshots— NCERT’s Book Published under Copyright

RBSE English Class 11 Examination Scheme

Paper Time (Hrs.) Total Marks One 3:15 100

