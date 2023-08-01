RBSE Class 11th Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Download 2024 Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Download the Class 11 Ganit Syllabus 2024 PDF by the Board of School Education, Rajasthan here. Also, check the unit-wise list of topics and the detailed syllabus content here.

Rajasthan Board Class 11 Maths Syllabus for 2024 Exam: The Rajasthan Board syllabus for 2023–24 for all subjects is not available on the official website of राजस्थान बोर्ड. The board has shared the combined syllabus PDF, which can be downloaded without any charges. The PDF comprises the syllabus for all the compulsory and elective subjects for the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams of Class 11. Students can also download the syllabus from the link given here.

RBSE Class 11th Syllabus 2023-24: Download New Syllabus PDF, All Subjects, Subject wise list

In this article, the detailed RBSE Class 11 syllabus for math is provided for the academic session 2023–24. The subject comprises 14 chapters, and each has its own weightage in the final exam. There will be one paper of 3:15 hours duration that will carry 100 marks. Check which chapters hold the maximum weightage and prepare accordingly.

राजस्थान बोर्ड 11th Maths (Ganit) Course Structure 2024

Chapter Number Chapter Name Marks Allocated 1 Sets 07 2 Relations and Functions 10 3 Trigonometric Functions 10 4 Complex Number and Quadratic Equations 07 5 Linear Inequalities 05 6 Permutations and Combinations 07 7 Binomial Theorem 06 8 Sequences and Series 07 9 Straight Lines 07 10 Conic Sections 07 11 Introduction to Three-Dimensional Geometry 04 12 Limits and Derivatives 09 13 Statistics 07 14 Probability 07

RBSE Class 11th Maths Syllabus 2023-24

Chapter No. Chapter Name Topics 1 Sets 1.1 Introduction 1.2 Sets and their Representations 1.3 The Empty Set1 4 Finite and Infinite Sets 1.5 Equal Sets 1.5 Subsets 17 Universal Set 18 Venn Diagrams 19 Operations on Sets 1.10 Complement of a Set 2 Relations and Functions 2. 1 Introduction 2.2 Cartesian Product of Sets 2,3 Relations 24 Functions 3 Trigonometric Functions 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Angles 3 3 Trigonometric Functions 3. 4 Trigonometric Functions of Sum and Difference of Two Angles 4 Complex Number and Quadratic Equations 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Complex Numbers 43 Algebra of Complex Numbers 4.4 The Modulus and the Conjugate of a Complex Number 4.5 Argand Plane and Polar Representation 5 Linear Inequalities 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Inequalities 5.3 Algebraic Solutions of Linear Inequalities in One Variable and their Graphical Representation. 6 Permutations and Combinations 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Fundamental Principle of Counting 63 Permutations 6.4 Combinations 7 Binomial Theorem 7.1 Introduction 72 Binomial Theorem for Positive Integral Indices 8 Sequences and Series 8.1. Introduction 8.2 Sequences 8.3 Series 8.4 Geometric Progression (G.P.) 8.5 Relationship Between A.M. and G.M 9 Straight Lines 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Slope of a Line 9.3 Various Forms of the Equation of a Line 9.4 Distance of a Point From a Line 10 Conic Sections 10.1 Introduction 102 Sections of a Cone 10.3 Circle 10. 4 Parabola 10.5 Ellipse 11 Introduction to Three-Dimensional Geometry 11.1 Introduction 11.2 Coordinate Axes and Coordinate Planes in Three Dimensional Space 11.3. Coordinates of a Point in Space 11.4 Distance between Two Points. 12 Limits and Derivatives 12.1 Introduction 12.2 Intuitive Idea of Derivatives 12.3 Limits 12.4 Limits of Trigonometric Functions 12.5 Derivatives 13 Statistics 13.1 Introduction 13.2 Measures of Dispersion 13.3 Range 13.4 Mean Deviation 13.5 Variance and Standard Deviation 14 Probability 14.1 Event 14.2 Axiomatic Approach to Probability

Read: RBSE Class 11 Latest Hindi Compulsory Syllabus 2023-24

RBSE Class 11th Maths Prescribed Books

Mathematics - Text Book for Class XI NCERT's Published under Copyright

To get the RBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus in Hindi and English Click on the link below.

Also read:

RBSE Class 12th Syllabus 2023-24: Download New Syllabus PDF, All Subjects, Subject wise list