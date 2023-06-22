RBSE Class 11th Sanskrit Literature Syllabus 2023-24: Download संस्कृत साहित्य 2024 Syllabus PDF

Rajasthan Board Class 11 Sanskrit Syllabus for 2024 Exam: Sanskrit is said to be the mother of all languages and is the most ancient one. In India, people believe that this was the language of the Gods. Thus, the respect and value towards this language are superior. Schools offer Sanskrit as one of the language subjects. This subject is compulsory for junior classes, whereas it becomes optional for senior classes. The scope of this subject is excellent, and thus students should put more emphasis on this subject.

The Rajasthan Board has released the syllabus for the Class 11 RBSE course. You will find the Class 11 syllabus PDF on the official website of RBSE in a combined format. We have extracted the RBSE Class 11 Sanskrit Literature syllabus here for you. Check the course structure, prescribed books, and topics in detail. Download RBSE Sanskrit Literature syllabus for Class 11 2023-24.

Also Check: RBSE Class 11th Syllabus 2023-24: Download New Syllabus PDF, All Subjects, Subject wise list

राजस्थान बोर्ड 11th Sanskrit Syllabus Structure 2024

RBSE Class 11th Sanskrit Syllabus 2023-24

RBSE Class 11th Sanskrit Prescribed Book

RBSE Sanskrit Class 11 Examination Scheme

Paper Time (Hrs.) Marks for the Paper Total Marks One 3.15 100 100

Also read:

RBSE Class 12th Syllabus 2023-24: Download New Syllabus PDF, All Subjects, Subject wise list